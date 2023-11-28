Klaus Schwab and the UN Still Want to Purloin Your Sirloin to Make the Weather Gooder

Klaus Schwab and his flunky buds at the United Nations (UN) are, as advertised, attempting to remove meat from our diet to make the clouds more tolerant.

FACT-O-RAMA! The pinko globalists have long pretended cow flatulence is making the sun meaner, though far more clever carnivores believe the true reason for attacking our BBQs is to steal our protein, control the food supply, and make us weak.

This isn't surprising since the World Economic Forum (WEF) has, like many tyrants before them, given us their evil playbook.

Check out this video, then please share it with that haughty bozo down the block with the "We Believe" sign rotting in the patch of crabgrass he calls a lawn:

This is the WEF's playbook, WATCH IT!

The WEF has been fighting the burger wars for years, pretending your temperature-meddling Manwich will cause Australia to slip beneath the boiling waves while Mexico is destroyed by a snow cyclone.

Check out the WEF parroting this 2019 report by the steakophobes at the UN, as though we don't know both groups are puppets for what presidents #45 and #47 refer to as CHY-na;

Global meat consumption must fall to curb global warming, reduce growing strains on land and water and improve food security, health and biodiversity, a United Nations report on the effects of climate change concluded.



Although the report stopped short of explicitly advocating going meat free, it called for big changes to farming and eating habits to limit the impact of population growth and changing consumption patterns on stretched land and water resources.

The unelected ninnyhammers at the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (UNFAO) are about to release another rib-ticklin' report to get Americans to drop our porterhouses for a plate of rabbit food — you know, to keep ice typhoons from raining hell upon Key West.

The UN is expected to scold developed countries for our meat consumption as well as try to divert some ribeyes to the third world, in a classic commie case of wagyu redistribution.

But wait, according to the wing-dings at the WEF who wrote this propaganda back in March 2022, 90% of Americans have already cut down on their teriyaki tidbits. Isn't that enough to appease the cadaverous, blue-skinned, vegan zombie warriors of the cloud frottage brigade who think cow poofs will destroy our five billion-year-old planet?

STEAK-O-RAMA! Exactly 100% of my friends are not reducing their steak intake because of the whiny temperature harpies.

I have few rules in life but my first and foremost is simple: do the opposite of whatever the Mao-Maos tell me to do. I urge you to join my resistance and cook up all the farm dwellers you want, then a few more to send a message.

Tonight as you are cooking your tomahawk steak — with a side of prime rib — watch Rep. Tom Massie (Carnivore-W.Va.) clown-slap mega weather dope John Kerry about the reality of carbon.

John Kerry is forced to admit that carbon levels were higher in the past than they are now.

Join the KDJ Ribeye Resistance Movement today, then put your favorite, meat-licous recipe below!

KDJ Ribeye Recipe:

Preheat oven to 350º

Bring two ribeyes (bone-in, roughly 1.5 inches thick) to room temperature

Apply Kosher salt and pepper

Rub in some vegetable oil

Sear for 1.5 minutes on each side in an oven-friendly skillet (use a gas stove just for the extra commie tears)

Put your vegan-crushing steaks into the oven for 6.5 minutes (rare)

Apply butter liberally — oops! — I mean generously

Tent foil over your steaks and allow them to sit for five minutes, lest your plate look like a Chicago crime scene

Bonus Insult to Injury! Remember, eating your steak rare is even more detestable to your skeletal, non-binary thing-in-law.



