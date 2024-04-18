'Pokémon Go' Pushes Gender Ideology on Children With New App Update

"Pokémon Go" is no stranger to being at the center of politics, though the first time the mobile phone game was drawn into the left’s machinations was by accident, as Hillary Clinton proclaimed, "'Pokémon Go' to the polls!" in 2016 in a failed effort to drive the vote. This time, however, the game is suffering from its own undoing as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives brought updates to gender profiles in the game that have outraged long-time fans.

"Pokémon Go" is an app game by Niantic Labs, a San Francisco-based company. It utilizes G.P.S. to give players the experience of going around the world to capture Pokémon and become their own version of a Pokémon trainer. Complete with different virtual gyms to do battle with other users, it’s been a fun, immersive experience for players for nearly a decade.

When joining the game, the app used to ask a trainer if he or she was male or female and gave players a token avatar that looked much like the trainers in the beloved Pokémon franchise from the original video games and TV series.

However, like many video game developers, "Pokémon Go’s" team fell prey to DEI scam artists within gaming, hiring a group called “Gaymer X” to consult for the video game.

The Gaymer X webpage reveals the insidious identity politics agenda of the consulting firm, offering services of “Integrating Queer Themes in Games,” doing workshops on “Gender Identity In The Workplace,” as well as “Community Management Strategies for Supporting LGBTQIA+ Players.”

"Pokémon Go" is, at its core, a children’s game with all-ages themes and bright colors and fantasy animals that appeal to young children. Integrating these themes is nothing less than a grooming operation.

The update hit on April 15, when the "Pokémon Go" company posted to X, “Trainers, your avatar can now look even more like YOU! We’re excited to announce that new avatar customization options are now live in Pokémon GO!”

Gamers soon found that the avatars didn’t look like themselves at all. All gender references had been removed from the app, and the character avatars had been redesigned to be more androgynous. The male avatars had softer features and a distinct lack of facial hair, and the female avatars had more masculine jawlines.

Character creators in AAA games went from Male/Female to Body Type A and Body Type B.



The next step, from AAA Studios I spoke with, says even body types are being erased in upcoming games.



Instead you will be presented with a random mix of male and female parts, bodies, heads… pic.twitter.com/c6UeQ4hE6w — Grummz (@Grummz) April 18, 2024





The intention seems to be to create gender confusion in children to try to entice them into LGBTQ lifestyles.

The app update also features a bizarre Pokémon trainer, who appears to be a large woman in a short skirt who is not wearing any underwear. Mark Kern, video game journalist and developer of the original "World of Warcraft," commented on a screenshot of the creepy image, saying, “Nothing says diversity like androgynous body-type-fat, up-skirt shots. Yes, this is Pokémon Go!, a kids game. @PokemonGoApp is NSFW now.”

Gamers reacted with near unanimous disdain for the update as the last month has revealed hundreds of games influenced by leftist consulting firms like Gaymer X to push political agendas into all types of video games. Even the Pokémon Go Hub, a left-leaning fan site dedicated to the game, criticized the update, saying on X, “Pokémon Go’s new Avatar update is (unfortunately) live! We don’t think this is ready, nor that this is a step forward for the game.”

One of the major components of the initiatives of these consulting firms has been revealed to be removing male/female differences and body types from video games like "Pokémon Go." The left is relentless in its forcing of gender identity politics into everything children love, from school to video games. Nothing is safe any longer. Parents have to be extra-vigilant in checking for these insidious sexualized themes being aimed at the youth to keep them from falling prey to this toxic ideology.



