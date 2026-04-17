On April 17, 2026, Elon Musk posted:

Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.



AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2026

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He’s correct about the diagnosis. AI and robotics are on track to solve the oldest problem in human history: material scarcity. When robots outnumber humans and energy (in all its sun-derived forms, from straight solar panels to fossil fuels and agriculture) is mastered, goods and services will become so abundant that the old rules of economics, with labor as the binding constraint and money as the allocator of scarcity, fundamentally change. Work for survival will become optional. That part is right.

But the solution Musk proposes — recurring government checks as “universal high income” — does not address the second, deeper problem that every political and economic system in history has existed to manage: human nature.

Every single political system humanity has ever invented was ultimately designed to grapple with two and only two fundamental issues: scarcity and human nature. Slavery, feudalism, mercantilism, capitalism, socialism, communism — all of them were pragmatic (and often ruthless) adaptations to limited resources while contending with self-interest, incentives, status-seeking, the capacity for rationalization, and our mixed ability to cooperate or compete. Musk’s approach solves the material side cleanly. It leaves human nature untouched.

Why UBI-Style Checks Have Not Worked, and Won’t

We already have real-world data on unconditional cash transfers. Multiple Universal Basic Income pilots and similar programs (Finland, Kenya, Stockton, Calif., etc.) show the same pattern: short-term relief from poverty, but little lasting improvement in employment, skills, or life satisfaction. What they do reliably produce is reduced labor-force participation, especially among younger and prime-working-age adults, and a measurable drop in the psychological rewards that come from earned purpose.

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The replies to Musk’s post yesterday captured the human-nature objection perfectly: people want to feel needed. They want structure. They want the dignity that comes from building, creating, or contributing something real. Handing out checks severs the link between effort and reward without replacing it with anything that satisfies our incentive-driven wiring. Idleness, even comfortable idleness, tends to amplify ennui, status anxiety, and manufactured conflicts. History is littered with examples of populations given resources without stakes, from Roman grain doles to modern welfare traps, and the results are never “flourishing humanity.”

Musk’s plan solves the material scarcity problem brilliantly. It does not solve the adaptation problem.

Models That Do Better: Ownership, Not Handouts

There are real-world precedents that align rewards with human nature rather than trying to bypass it.

Alaska’s Permanent Fund is the clearest example. Every Alaskan is a literal stakeholder in the state’s oil wealth. The fund invests resource revenues; residents receive an annual dividend, but the underlying principle is ownership of a common asset rather than a government gift. People treat it differently because it feels like their share, not a welfare check.

Some Native American tribes with casino operations have done something similar: per-capita payments distributed to enrolled members from collectively owned enterprises. Again, the framing is ownership of a productive asset, not passive redistribution.

Both models work better than pure UBI because they preserve a sense of stake and stewardship. They don’t eliminate the need for purpose but rather channel human nature toward managing and growing shared wealth.

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A Better Path: Citizen Wealth Accounts (Trump Accounts, Done Right)

Instead of universal high income via checks, we should create citizen wealth accounts seeded at birth — similar to the recently enacted Trump Accounts but expanded and strengthened with ongoing financial literacy education and full heritability.

Here’s how it would work:

Every U.S. citizen receives a seed deposit at birth (similar to but on a larger scale than the “baby bond” concept Trump has implemented).

Parents, family, friends, and the citizens themselves can contribute additional funds over time.

The account is invested (stocks, bonds, index funds, or whatever the owner chooses), then allowed to compound tax-free.

The citizen gains full management rights at legal adulthood (or through a graduated system in certain cases).

Withdrawals are permitted for defined high-value uses: living expenses in hardship, starting a business, buying a home, education, or major life events.

The account remains the individual’s private property and passes to heirs, tax-free, upon death.

Alongside the accounts, we provide free, ongoing education in financial literacy, investing, and wealth management — from childhood through adulthood.

This is not socialism or progressivism. It is capitalism applied to the coming age of abundance. Every citizen becomes a literal owner of a slice of the AI- and robotics-driven productivity explosion. The accounts grow with the economy instead of depending on annual political fights over check amounts. Politicians and bureaucrats do not control the accounts. It builds long-term thinking, personal responsibility, and real skin in the game. It treats people as stewards of wealth, not wards of the state.

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Musk is engineering the end of material scarcity. That is an extraordinary achievement. But the harder task is helping humans adapt to a world where the old scarcity-driven reasons for striving are gone. Giving people checks treats the symptom. Giving every citizen a personal, vested stake in the abundance treats the deeper issue: human nature itself.

We don’t need more dependents waiting for the next government deposit. We need a nation of owners who wake up every morning with something real to grow, protect, and pass on.

That is how you solve both problems — scarcity and human nature — at the same time.

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