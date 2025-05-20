Thieves, Politicians, and Cancer

Washington is a city where you come as a hungry young man campaigning on a Greyhound Bus and leave driving your Corvette home to your mansion by the sea. Punks on the street may look up to gangsters, but the made men of the mob look up to politicians. There are even stock funds that track the investments of politicians like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who magically has been known to leave full-time hedge fund managers in the dust with her Wall Street smarts.

But the gold standard, and I mean real gold, is Joe Biden. He turned a mediocre ability to make up the most amazing logic-defying blarney on the spot into multiple mansions and the presidency of the United States. Not bad for a man barely mentally cognizant of the real world around him. It's something that American boys and girls, no matter how mentally incompetent or physically challenged, can aspire to.

This week, we have learned that two prominent Americans, Joe Biden and Dilbert creator Scott Adams, are both behind the eight ball with life-threatening prostate cancer. This is yet another reminder that every American should get their annual physical. But oh, wait. Joe Biden not only had an annual physical, but he also had his own private White House physician. So it is strange, to say the least, that this is now a surprise. Generally, the spread of prostate cancer is slow. So slow that it may be left untreated if you are old enough.

But even if this is a super aggressive form of cancer, it only proves how unfit for office Kamala Harris was. Even the dumbest of Democrats should have realized the quickest way to subvert democracy was to hand-pick a vice president and let the dying guy get re-elected. How many minutes did President Franklin Roosevelt’s fourth term last? And when it ended, Harry Truman, the hand-picked candidate of big city bosses like Kansas City’s Tom Pendergast and Jersey City’s Frank “I am the law” Hague, was president.

For some reason, when I see Biden, I can’t help but think of the character Cody Jarrett, played by another Irish American, Jimmy Cagney, in White Heat. The police never do take him in, and his last words are, "Made it, Ma! Top of the world!"

A tragic end for Cody, and I can’t help but feel sorry for what looks to be a tragic end for President Biden, whose own trip to the top of the world blew up the Democratic Party. The silver lining is that he and many other cancer sufferers, like Scott Adams, have time to call in the priest, unburden their souls of any guilt in confession, and mend any broken fences with family and friends. This is how to prepare for a happy death. The time given is a grace.

The real issue is not that Joe Biden was physically unfit for the duties of the president during his four years in office. My personal physician, who is an expert in nursing home and geriatric care, diagnosed Biden as a sick man after seeing his boxy nursing-home-corridor gate before Joe was even elected president in 2020. No news there. The real scandal will be in uncovering the identity of the unelected team of devils actually running the executive branch and trying to rule the country in Biden's mental absence. That is one of the great, tragic hoaxes and scams in American history. That joke was on the American people, and those who did it are now laughing all the way to their memoirs.