Vladimir Putin and Liz Cheney Endorse Kamala Harris and Other Never-Trump Insanity

Despite appearances, old guys can have a sense of humor. I mean, Joe Biden left Kamala Harris as his legacy for the United States. It's not exactly a whoopie cushion, but she does have a laugh. Well, a laugh of sorts. It is Biden's great practical joke. No serious political process would have done this, after all.

And now, like the old comedy show, "Can You Top This," that other jokester on the world stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that Russia's favorite son in the American election was — wait for it — Biden. But now that Joe has decided to spend the rest of his days watching the waves on Rehoboth Beach, Putin thinks Biden's designated heir Harris is the best choice for Russia. Put the tea on, and pass the blini and borscht.

Of course, some of the dolts in the media think Putin is just joking. Well, yes and no. He is playing with us, but a joke isn't funny unless there is truth in it. The truth is, Putin prefers Commander in Chief Kamala over speak-loudly-and-carry-a-big-stick Donald Trump. Harris would put the Russia-China alliance that Biden's foreign policy created on steroids and further doom the dollar.

In February, that Democrat House Whip mastermind Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) went on MSNBC and called Republicans "Groupies of Putin." Now that Putin is on the Democrat team, will Clyburn be so rude to this latest Kamala Groupie?

Putin's comments are classic.

"I told you our favorite, if you can call it that, was the current President Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do the same. We will support her," Putin said.

"Ultimately, the choice is up to the American people, and we will respect that choice," he added. "As for the favorites, it is not up to us to determine that. It is, after all, the choice of the American people."

He even commented that Harris "laughs so expressively and infectiously" that he presumes she is "doing well." Well, she is infectious. Infectious like some disease that makes you so delirious that all you can hear as you float in and out of consciousness is a strange cackling in your brain.

And speaking of Harris groupies, how about former Rep. Liz Cheney joining the club? Her endorsement of Kamala and all that girl power should get a lot of the Republicans to split their ticket for Harris. Nothing beats the charm and appeal of a Cheney except maybe that old Putin charm.

Along with Special Counsel Jack Smith re-opening his lawfare campaign in time for the election and Judge Juan Merchan, the ever-ready father of a Kamala marketing guru, the lawfare wave will be YUGE, to paraphrase The Donald.

America's grand inquisitor, Attorney General Merrick Garland, is again crying about Russian interference in our election. He's going after two employees at Russia Today for planning to plant fake news to influence the election. Yep, Russians are trying to illegally import fake news, unfairly competing with the domestic market. Will he next arrest Alexa as an unindicted co-conspirator? I'll miss that dame. But as Sam Spade always said, never trust the dame.