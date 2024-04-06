ABC Actress Jenifer Lewis Says Trump Will Put Minorities in Camps if Reelected

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing.

Funny, but terrible. The dude legit broke people's brains.

And the latest case of it comes from ABC actress Jenifer Lewis, known for being Ruby on the show "Black-ish" and Mama Odie in Disney's "The Princess and the Frog." Usually, my boy Stephen Krusier covers the latest cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but I found this so ridiculous I'm doing it for him today.

Advertisement

In a Thursday radio interview on SiriusXM's "Mornings with Zerlina," Lewis all but had an episode of psychosis, claiming if Donald Trump is reelected, he would "take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is, and he will tear it up in our faces and say, 'Now I'm the king of the f------ world. You will bow down, b------' He will punish everybody that didn't vote for him."

Like Biden isn't punishing the people who were led into the Capitol on January 6th and likely goaded to start trouble by feds infiltrating the crowd? Or punishing everyone who voted for Trump by calling them threats to democracy and monitoring them? Or trying to prevent Trump from returning to office with bogus lawfare on transparently fake charges?

She also said minorities would be in camps because "white people are scared. They're becoming a minority. The world is brown."

More to the point, Lewis continued her breakdown, talking about how white people will "do everything they can to stay in those gated communities, not pay taxes, and put those n------ in their places and get those wetbacks out of this country. We own this, b----."

Advertisement

Ma'am, as a white guy, I do pay taxes, even if I need to finish filing them here soon. I can also assure you I have no issue with people of any skin color and am trying to get my Latina wife here to live with me. Of course, that will only make me sound worse to her.

Anyway, Lewis somehow had the gall to say "you will not win because love is the answer," before continuing the insanity by referencing slavery: "We built this country for free while you raped us in your barns. While you whipped us. While you lynched us and cut babies out of our stomachs while we hung from f------ trees. And you got something to say?"

Yes, I do: please seek help.

It feels like just a few days ago I was writing about a post by Biden's social media campaign selectively editing a recent comment made by Trump in Michigan about illegal aliens murdering Americans, where he said, "Just a few weeks ago I met with the grieving family of Laken Riley… the 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal. Democrats said please don’t call immigrants ‘animals.’ I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals."

Advertisement

Oh wait, it really was just three days ago.

Look, I am all for Trump returning to the White House in November, but I am not looking forward to more of the Trump Derangement Syndrome coming from people like Jenifer Lewis and those Kruiser normally covers in his dedicated column series. It is funny now, but you can't help but worry about the mental health of someone who has spent the past decade (or close to it) pouring all of their fear, hatred, paranoia, and delusions of persecution into a single man.

TDS may have a legitimate entry in the DSMV here soon.