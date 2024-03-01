Parents Are Selling Explicit Content Featuring Their Own Kids

Well, this is depressing.

Psychologist and therapist Dr. Leslie Dobson recently posted a video on social media describing how pedophiles get their child sexual abuse material (CSAM), having worked with them for 20 years.

Advertisement

According to her and the Wall Street Journal, you can subscribe to "parent-managed minor accounts" on Facebook and Instagram.

No, you're not reading it wrong.

There are parents out there willingly selling material featuring their own children and making them interact with pedos online. The Wall Street Journal's article did note that the material sold did not technically violate prohibitions on nudity and worse things, but that is a distinction without difference.

It's still CSAM even if it does not contain explicitly sexual content, because as noted, the parents knew who they were selling this to and making their kids interact with the buyers.

And just to make it worse, social media algorithms allow people to find these accounts more easily. In fact, a previous report from the WSJ in June showed just how easily the algorithms were letting these monsters buy and sell their content even as Meta tried to crack down on them.

So what did Meta (the company that owns Facebook and Instagram) do about the "parent-run minor accounts?"

Rather than ban the accounts or do something sensible, they "instead chose to build an automated system to prevent suspected pedophiles from being given the option to subscribe to parent-run accounts. The technology didn’t always work, and the subscription ban could be evaded by setting up a new account," as the article noted.

Advertisement

And even if these accounts get banned, users can just make a new one and continue.

I genuinely hate writing this, but I felt it was important to share.

It seems as though the safety and innocence of children are being attacked from all sides, whether it is this or the people advocating for the transitioning of children (and the Venn diagram between the two is very nearly a circle), and age really does seem to be just a number.

Just yesterday I found a video of a 15-month-old girl whose mother insisted she be referred to with "they/them" pronouns because the mother said she was "pulling apart this idea of sex which is related to genitals and gender, which is related to how you move in the world. So what you wear, how you shape your identity with other people, all of those things are related to gender."

And earlier today Catherine wrote about a child drag queen performing at an "all-ages" drag show in Iowa and Nebraska. Did I mention this kid was six years old?

Yes, six.

Related: LGBTQ Group Promotes Event with 6-Year-Old Drag Queen

I could sit here and lament and ponder why society has regressed this badly that pedophilia is being normalized, but that would get in the way of fighting back.

Thankfully, society is starting to push back against the encroaching darkness no matter how much it tries to push down on us.

Advertisement

Part of that push is by clamping down on people like us here at PJ Media who write to expose the left and their agenda, whether it is by demonetizing our articles or suppressing our ability to trend on social media.

But we're still standing because of readers like you.

If you'd like to be a part of our PJ Media VIP club, you'll gain access to exclusive articles and fun stuff like Kevin Downey Jr.'s Unwoke podcast with Stephen Kruiser, who also has his own podcast named the Kruiser Kabana (where he will teach you how to mix something strong enough to forget this depressing article).

VIP Gold members get access to all articles under TownHall's umbrella, like RedState, Hot Air, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and even more fun stuff.

Sign up today with a special SAVEAMERICA code to get 50% off your subscription!