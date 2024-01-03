Our 'Clown World' in One Video

Although the phrase "Clown World" has not been as relevant as it was when it first appeared in the late 2010s, it still holds up today.

If anything, the world has gotten even more clownish, and the phrase could not be more relevant.

To reiterate the definition, "Clown World" describes how the state of affairs has become so absurd you can only laugh at it, and then silently wonder if people are pulling a massive practical joke on you, like clowns in a circus.

Just recently, a video began circulating on the internet that could easily encapsulate the definition of "Clown World" in less than a minute.

Out in Las Vegas, a man named Deobra Redden attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus as he was being sentenced.

That, of course, is not funny in and of itself, and it is obviously horrifying that a 30-something man attacked a woman in a confined space with multiple witnesses.

But you try not to laugh at how absurd it looks:

A judge in Las Vegas was just attacked during a live hearing after she denied probation for a career felon pic.twitter.com/VN1tKJ9Nhz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 3, 2024

Redden literally leaps over the judge's desk in an almost cartoonish fashion, and you almost expect a big cloud of dust with fists and legs popping out at random intervals to follow next.

Thankfully Judge Holthus is reported to be fine, and we can only expect Redden's sentence to get even worse.

But where the definition of "Clown World" really comes in is how such a video even exists in the first place.

Deobra Redden, according to the local news source 8 News Now, is a three-time felon and did time in 2021 for domestic battery. He was charged with additional counts of battery on a protected person.

Clearly, he has no problem attacking anybody, especially those weaker than him.

While it is doubtful he will be let off easy for pulling this, it is precisely because he felt like he could do it, in a courtroom with multiple witnesses and on video, no less, that it fits the definition of "Clown World" so well.

The soft-on-crime policies put in place by leftists mean criminals, no matter how depraved their crimes, do not fear the consequences of their actions.

Just this past August, Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys, two teenage hoodlums in the same city of Vegas, intentionally ran over a retired police officer named Andreas Probst as he rode his bike, killing him. These two psychopaths not only live-streamed their deadly little joyride, but were laughing about running over and killing someone on purpose.

As if they couldn't be any more evil, they mocked the Probst family throughout court proceedings and did nothing to suggest they were taking any of it seriously, because they believed the judge would let them off easy.

Not long after, two girls did a similar joyride in Seattle, recording themselves doing it as they intentionally hit two people, with one chanting: "Hit this b***h!"

While we can take comfort in the fact that Ayala and Keys definitely undermined their own defense in the courtroom, little follow-up information can be found about the Seattle incident.

But it truly speaks volumes about how much society has broken down in just a few years when criminals can act so brazenly as to commit their crimes on video, without any fear of the consequences.

And as much as we want to lament, it is so absurd you can't help but laugh in spite of yourself.

Welcome to Clown World.