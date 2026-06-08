'Da Bears' Are Leaving

Greetings and welcome to Monday, June 8, 2026. Today's National Best Friends Day, Thomas Paine Day, and appropriately enough, World Brain Tumor Day. I say “appropriately” because I have two friends suffering from brain tumors.

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On the lighter side, it's National Jelly Donut Day and Upsy Daisy Day. And, no, I have no idea on that last one either.

Today in History:



452: Attila the Hun invaded Italy.

1647: The English Parliament banned Christmas, Easter, and Whitsun festivities, services, and celebrations, including in the home, with fines for non-compliance.

1789: James Madison introduced a Bill of Rights in the House of Representatives.

1824: Noah Cushing of Quebec patented the washing machine.

1942: Bing Crosby recorded "Silent Night."

Birthdays today include: Frank Lloyd Wright; Lillian Ross, journalist; Robert Preston, stage and screen actor and singer; Barbara Bush; Jerry Stiller; Joan Rivers; Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night; Boz Scaggs, rock guitarist and singer-songwriter; Bonnie Tyler, Welsh singer; and Scott Adams, cartoonist.



If today is your day as well, have a great one!

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I'll say this right up front. I've never been a fan of the Chicago Bears. That said, being a Buffalo Bills fan, I can completely understand the kind of anger in Bears fandom just now at the announcement that the Bears are waving their goodbyes to Chicago.



Over on X, Yogi says:

Chicago lost the Bears this week. A team that's been in the city since 1921.



They didn't lose them to a bigger market or a better deal. The Bears decided they'd rather be a tenant in Indiana than deal with Illinois for one more year.



Think about how badly you have to run a place for that to be the smart move. … — Yogi (@Houseofyogi) June 6, 2026

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Don't blame the Bears for this. They fought for years to stay and spent literally billions out of their own pockets trying. They simply ran out of excuses. They could no longer see any reason to continue that fight.

As a final act of generosity to the city, they should show a full accounting of why they bolted to their fans. Every single reason points straight at state and local government. That’s bound to have at least some effect on the politics in Chicago.

Oh, sure. Deep blue Chicago handed them plenty of material: soaring crime, a pension crisis that would make an accountant drink, and a tax burden that could herniate a disc. But all that results in my observation that nothing radicalizes the working class in Chicago faster than watching their football team flee to Republican Indiana.

Sports Illustrated's Pete Martuneac says that the state still has a path open to them to keep the Bears from moving away.

The fact that we are still talking about the Bears' stadium location should be professional embarrassment to everyone involved, both within the Bears' organization and the governments of Chicago and Illinois. There's plenty of blame to go around, but the lion's share belongs to the politicians and their endless posturing. If the Bears are indeed bound for Indiana, we'll know who to blame.



The politicians have been trying to have their cake and eat it, too. They want the Bears to stay in Illinois, but they're deathly afraid of any action that might bear even a passing resemblance to helping out a multi-billion dollar organization like the Chicago Bears. Never mind that the Bears have committed to building the stadium itself with private money. Never mind that they're only seeking the same kind of tax guarantees that every other NFL team gets when they build new stadiums. At the end of the day, it's been politics as usual in the state of Illinois, and it's driven the Bears to the very brink of abandoning their home of the last 100 years.

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This all boils down to Democrat policy and Democrat egos, both of which are deadly to any kind of business. And it's not like the Bears haven't been trying.

The Bears have been practically begging the state of Illinois to keep them from leaving, but the politicians have collectively shrugged their shoulders. Meanwhile, the Hoosier state is all too happy to receive a second NFL franchise within their borders. They did in a matter of weeks what Illinois has been incapable of doing for several years now, and they passed a bill with everything the Bears need to begin construction in Hammond, Indiana immediately. Governor Mike Braun has already rolled out a welcome mat on social media.

SI's writers think Chicago can still keep the Bears. Adorable. Given the track record of Blue governance in Illinois, I have better odds of dancing with the Bolshoi — and at 6'2", 250 lbs, that mental image alone should tell you everything about those odds.

The Bears didn't leave Chicago. They escaped it. Years of political theater by people who've never run anything more competently than it into the ground will do that. The team had the means to buy their way out. The fans who paid for those luxury boxes? They're still there. Still stuck in the deterioration. Still footing the bill for the privilege of watching their city mismanage itself into irrelevance.

The exits are clearly marked. They just require a different kind of ballot. Of course, that assumes no vote fraud. And watching what's going on in California, we can write that one off, too. But that's another column.

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Thought for the day: It’s true. AI could put talking heads like Kristen Welker out of a job. But it could do bad things as well.

VIP members: Hit the heart and let's hear from you in the comments.

That's it for today. Parting is such sweet sorrow, but you still have to put up with me tomorrow. Take care.

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