Iran and Venezuela: Guess Who the Left Is Cheering For

Good morning, and welcome. Today is Sunday, March 1, 2026, and the first day of "Celebrate Your Name" week. No, I didn’t know that was a thing either.

Yesterday’s power outage threw me for a bit of a loop. That’s why my normal daily column is late for the first time in the months I’ve been writing for PJ Media. I was on candle power for nearly six hours and took almost another hour to get my systems back online. Working now, though. Blown transformer, from what I’m hearing. Life goes on.

Advertisement

Today in History:

1516 Printing is completed of Erasmus' Novum Instrumentum Omne, the first published New Testament in Greek.

1633 Samuel de Champlain reclaims his role as commander of New France (now known as Eastern Canada).

1781 Continental Congress officially adopts the Articles of Confederation, the first constitution of the United States of America

1872 Yellowstone becomes the world's first national park.

1890 First U.S. edition of Sherlock Holmes’ first story, A Study in Scarlet, by Arthur Conan Doyle is published.

1932 The “Lindbergh kidnapping”: 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh kidnapped from home in East Amwell, New Jersey, found dead May 12.

1936 Boulder (Hoover) Dam fully completed

1945 US President Franklin D. Roosevelt announces success of the Yalta Conference.

1962 Kresge Corporation opens the first Kmart store in Garden City, Michigan

1973 Harvest (UK) and Capitol Records (U.S.) release Pink Floyd's 8th studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

Birthdays Today Include: Composer Frédéric Chopin; Bandleader Glenn Miller; Actor David Niven; Baseball Broadcaster Harry Carey; Singer Dinah Shore; Cardinal Terrence Cook;Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin; NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle; Singer Harry Belafonte; USSC Nominee Robert Bork; Singer/Songwriter Mike D'Abo; The Who's Roger Daltrey; and Actor/Director Ron Howard.

Advertisement

* * *

Let's dig in.

I start out this morning with an observation:

President Donald Trump takes out Nicolás Maduro, causing widespread celebration among the people of Venezuela. Trump takes out the bloodthirsty Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranians around the world go into wild celebration too.

Shouldn’t it be the Iranian and Venezuelan people’s judgment we accept on these matters? But no, the worldwide left is going the other way, just as you might expect. While President Trump is being praised by the Iranian and Venezuelan people for his actions in saving lives, the usual suspects are another story.

New York City's socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing blowback from conservatives on social media over his post condemning the U.S. attack on Iran that led to the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



On Saturday, as a joint strike on Iran by the United States and Israel was developing, Mamdani blasted the Trump administration's decision in a post on X that has been viewed roughly 20 million times.



"Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression," Mamdani wrote.



"Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change."

Advertisement

Hmm. Maybe it would be worth hearing what the Iranians are saying?

To you, Zohran Mamdani! You stayed quiet when we have faced massacre, when Islamic Republic assassins were sent here in New York to kill us, stay quiet now!



STOP lecturing us Iranians about peace.



I don’t feel safe in New York listening to someone like you, Mamdani, who… https://t.co/Mj94FmZIdm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 28, 2026

I find it annoying that Mamdani has remained as silent as the grave for the past 40‑some odd days about the massacres happening in Iran, which, according to reports, killed some 30,000 unarmed civilians in just a couple of days.

Yet now, Comrade Mamdani feels he has to speak out, supposedly in defense of human rights, when in reality he is speaking against real human rights. Mamdani and many on the left are, in fact, defending Khamenei and his thugs, and bolstering Islamic extremists. It’s really that simple. The mayor’s response should be a shock to nobody who has been watching his actions since he gained the spotlight. I wonder if he has ever said anything that might be considered pro-Western, much less pro-American. He certainly has not taken any action that might be perceived as such.



To the shock of absolutely nobody, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are also chiming in:

Advertisement

"He doesn't care about our loved ones in the military," Tlaib posted on X in a message that was reposted by Omar. "He doesn't care about the fact that Americans don't want this war." "He doesn't care about the Iranian people. He is corrupted. Don't fall for the lies."

Of course, these comments are obliterated with a force greater than any bomb in existence, by the videos of the Iranian and Venezuelan people’s celebrations, cheering the removal of their oppressors.

As you might expect, Ben Rhodes, who under Barack Husein Obama was one of the loudest champions of a nuclear deal with Iran, has been making similar noises.

In the immediate aftermath of the joint attack by the U.S. and Israel, Rhodes was posting criticism of the administration on social media, saying Trump and Netanyahu "seem to be totally unconcerned about the human beings — on all sides — who will suffer."

Apparently, the people killed by Khamenei and his happy band of wandering thugs don't even enter Rhodes' calculations.

Oh look the guy who literally created this mess in the first place has chimed in https://t.co/5c6m74ZPfo — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) February 28, 2026

Indeed.

There is a certain level of idiocy that moves the needle from misguided to evil. The leftists screaming about our actions in (at least) these two cases passed into outright evil several idiocies ago.

Advertisement

I'll tell you the truth:

The left has shown their hand very clearly these last few weeks. Their reaction to the removal of Maduro, their collective refusal to stand up for the American people, the total lack of cheering for American heroes, the outright hostility toward Charlie Kirk's widow (all on live TV, no less), and now their reaction to freeing Iranians from their oppressors — all of it speaks to who these people are and who they have always been.

When someone shows you in no uncertain terms who they are, it is best to believe them — and best to react accordingly. Do we really want such people wielding the awesome power of government?

We live in dangerous times. That's why it's important for you to become a PJ Media VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT.