Hamas, Iran, Anti-ICE, Anti-Trump, and the CCP. A Conspiracy? No, Just Fellow Travelers.

Welcome! Glad you’re here. Today is Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. It’s Valentine’s Day. Without getting into detail, I refer you to Wikipedia, wherein we find that the person to whom we refer as Saint Valentine was martyred on this day in the third century. How romantic. I hope and trust your romances fare better than he did.

Today in History:



1743 Henry Pelham becomes Britain's First Lord of Treasury.

1803 Chief Justice John Marshall declares that any act of U.S. Congress that conflicts with the Constitution is void.

1876 Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray apply separately for telephone patents; the Supreme Court eventually rules Bell the rightful inventor.

1889 The first trainload of fruit (oranges) leaves Los Angeles for the east coast.

1899 The U.S. Congress begins using voting machines.

1924 Thomas J. Watson Sr. renames the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) as International Business Machines (IBM).

1931 The original Dracula film starring Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire is released.

1932 The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show debuts on CBS radio, airing there until 1937, moving to NBC until 1949, and returning to CBS that year before moving to television.

1949 The first session of Knesset is held in Jerusalem, Israel.

1964 British pop music duo Peter & Gordon release single "A World Without Love" (written by Paul McCartney, credited to Lennon-McCartney).

1967 Aretha Franklin records "Respect" at Atlantic Studio in New York City. It won song of the year for 1967.

1989 The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, issues a fatwa calling for the death of Salman Rushdie and his publishers due to his novel The Satanic Verses.

Birthdays today include Frederick Douglass; typewriter inventor Christopher Latham Sholes; Toyota founder Sakichi Toyoda; Jack Benny; Jimmy Hoffa; DJ “Murray the K”; Florence Henderson; singer Razzy Bailey; for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Carl Bernstein; Gregory Hines; Teller of Penn and Teller; Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly; singer Rob Thomas; and Freddy Highmore (from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake).

* * *

I’ll start out this morning with a quote from George Carlin.

“[…] you don't need a formal conspiracy right when interests converge these people went to the same university’s […] country clubs they have like interest they don't need to call a meeting they know what's good for them […]”

It’s true. I’ve always taken charges of the left’s conspiracies with enough salt to create an instant coronary in a yak. I tend to regard such as "fellow travelers" instead. It is a companionship that is both quite temporary and very dangerous.

One major reason I started disregarding the claims of conspiracy is when we started seeing “Queers for Palestine” t-shirts, which I’ve always viewed as the relative equivalent of the Chick-Fil-A ‘s roadside cows wearing signs saying “Eat More Beef.” We are talking about people who would literally be the first to take flight off the roof of the nearest tall building if they ever showed up in Gaza.

What is on their minds (if you will please forgive the overstatement) goes along these lines: Hamas is against Western culture, and we are, too, so they must be our friends. That is, at least until that flight lesson is hastily arranged.



What we have here is identity politics at its most unhinged. We also have a clear demonstration that these diverse groups of egotists have no formal agreements, not even on their claimed principles. As Carlin suggested, they NEED none to back each other in the public square. They simply desire to use each other as a weapon against what is for the moment, a common enemy, hoping that in the end they'll be on top of the resulting scrap pile.

I suggest a similar scenario in Minnesota, over the last few months, where we see Keith Ellison and Tim Walz benefiting from the paid foot soldiers’ efforts to as much create turmoil as possible on the streets there, ostensibly for the purpose of defending non-citizens against federal immigration enforcement, thereby also protecting the newest of Democrat voters.

In reality, however, this is about protecting the corrupt political machine there from federal law enforcement, with all the muddy water they’re stirring up.

Notice, please, that the rioters in the streets never mention that aspect of their friends in the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), which is the Minnesota affiliate of the Democratic Party, and it seems doubtful it has even entered their calculations. All they know, all they care about, is they get to push the socialist ideals in the faces of law enforcement and the occasional churchgoers. So in reality they’re exposing themselves to the power of law enforcement to protect people such as Walz and Ellison, and in so doing, protecting the massive fraud going on there.



And let’s remember that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is bankrolling all of this.

It wouldn’t shock me to find that there’s a fair number of Democrats being funded by the CCP as well. After all, there’s a history there. Some of it a bit more current than the usual suspects would like you to know about. In Oct. 2024, for example, we rediscovered Tim Walz's visits to China. That was a topic that came up during 2024's election cycle. There are questions about his truthfulness about his links to the CCP. and his visits there. We watched with some amusement as Walz tried to protect both his faces. Those questions faded away when Donald Trump won the White House. However that might be, there are more questions than there are answers about Walz' China connections, and that bears further investigation. But that's beyond the scope of today's column.

Obviously, there’s a fair number of groups involved here who are for the moment all pushing in the same direction. But let's get real here: In the end, who wins, barring strong and decisive U.S. preventative action?

Why, the most powerful group, of course. That’s not Hamas, or Iran, for that matter. It's certainly not the DFL, the DNC, or the thugs with the anti-ICE signs trying to shoot or run over federal officers. It's certainly not the Don Lemons of the world.

It’s the CCP. You know, the country that's been outspending the rest of the world building up its military.

I mean, there's a larger picture here that's going to be the death of us if we don't stop ignoring it. Maybe that's the weight we should be placing on getting this nonsense under control, instead of fighting over the morality of pushing illegals who have been defrauding us and killing us out of the country.



Thought of the day: Tigers love us. After all, there's no greater love than the love of food.

I'll see you here tomorrow, if not sooner. VIP members, let's hear your thoughts.

