Whatever Happened To “Nobody Is Above The Law”?

Good morning! Welcome. Happy you're here. Today is Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. It's also World Law Day, as you'll see.

Today in History:

1661: Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, is ritually executed after having been dead for two years.

1815: The burned U.S. Library of Congress is re-established with Thomas Jefferson's 6,500 volumes.

1862: The USS Monitor, the Navy's first ironclad warship, is launched.

1873: Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne is published.

1922: World Law Day is first celebrated.

1928: The first radio telephone connection between the Netherlands and the United States takes place.

1933: Lone Ranger begins a 21-year run on ABC radio.

1948: Mahatma Gandhi is assassinated in the garden of the New Delhi home he is visiting by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse.

1956: The home of Martin Luther King Jr. is bombed.

1965: The state funeral for Winston Churchill is held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London; at the time, it was the world's largest-ever state funeral.

1969: The Beatles perform their last live gig, a 42-minute concert on the roof of Apple Corps HQ in London, England.

Birthdays today include: Actor Seymour Hicks (Scrooge), President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Saul Alinsky, Dick Martin (Rowan and Martin), Gene Hackman, pianist Horst Jankowski, Dick Cheney, Marty Balin, Sandy Deane, Steve Marriott, and Phil Collins.

* * *

A Mankato, Minn., man, one Mark Anderson, has just been arrested for attempting to break Luigi Mangione out of jail by posing as an FBI agent. I actually triple checked this one, because I didn’t believe it the first two times. I’m still unsure how to respond to this.

According to reports, Anderson, 26, showed up at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, impersonating a Federal Agent and claiming to have a court order for the release of Mangione, who is being held there for his federal and state trials for killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. I mention the MDC incidental to captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro's arrival in the States; that's where he's being held, too.

It seems clear that, like so many of his leftist brethren, logic and forethought are not Mark Anderson's strong suits. According to one report, Anderson presented paperwork at the MDC that appeared to be claims he was filing against the U.S. Dept. of Justice. According to another report from CBS NY, "Anderson also told BOP officers he wanted to be arrested, a separate law enforcement source told CBS News, and he claimed that the Mexico-based Jalisco New Generation cartel was after him."

He's been scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday. You can bet I'll be watching for that. But now comes the questions: At what point along the line did Mark Anderson go over the edge? By what logic did he come to believe that Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson was justified, to the point where he felt the need to attempt breaking him out of prison?

Another example of "What drives these people?" popped up this morning. Former CNN talking head Don Lemon has been arrested for that Minnesota Church invasion last week. An interesting twist was that Lemon's arrest was reported on that network by Brian Stelter.

And yet another incident: According to Just The News, there is supposed to be a massive shutdown on Friday over ICE:

A collection of far-left groups — led by a Communist activist network tied to CCP-linked millionaire Marxist Neville Roy Singham — is attempting to organize a nationwide anti-ICE school and business shutdown, with anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour declaring that “we will bring this country to a halt.” The general strike effort, scheduled for this Friday, is an attempt to replicate a Minnesota-wide anti-ICE shutdown which occurred last Friday and which was organized by many of the same far-left groups — but now with designs to do so on a national scale. The planned “National Shutdown” announced early this week includes plans for large-scale marches and a day of "no work, no school, no shopping” around the country. The Manhattan-based Marxist revolutionary People’s Forum, the left-wing BreakThrough News media outlet, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), the far-left Code Pink anti-war group, and the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition are all involved in either promoting or organizing the nationwide shutdown effort.

This all started back in the 60's, I believe, when the left decided that what they call "activism" is actually "patriotism," that showing you "care" is of greater import than actual situational wisdom, and that disrupting the lives of other citizens is an American ideal — not the destruction of that ideal but the furtherance of it.

I asked a while ago who was funding all this nonsense. It would appear Fox News did some actual news gathering on that point:

Earlier this week, a Fox News Digital investigation found several organizations are acting as lead voices in physically mobilizing agitators in Minneapolis, as well as communicating through multiple channels to encourage agitators to take to the streets in Minnesota and other cities. The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The People’s Forum are two of the core groups who allegedly have been behind facilitating and pushing agitators to organize on multiple occasions. Both organizations are largely subsidized by American former tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, according to reports and congressional probes. Despite Singham facing federal investigations stretching back decades, a former federal prosecutor tells Fox News Digital that the multi-millionaire's move to China essentially shields him from being subpoenaed by U.S. authorities.

I am convinced that Singham is also connected, if indirectly, with the groups mentioned in the Just The News quote. Pam Bondi mentions this connection in recent interviews. He's been active in spreading Communist propaganda since 1974, when he was investigated by the FBI over his pro-communist activities. More recently, he's been investigated by the House Oversight committee, led by Rep. Jim Comer (R-Ky.) for his connections to the Anti-Ice riots of last summer out in LA.

Given the patterns we are seeing here, it is becoming clear that China is at or near the root of all of these events. They're using the brain-cell deprived among us to do their work. The answer to the question in the headline, "Whatever Happened to 'Nobody Is Above The Law'?" is that in the view of some, the law should only apply to those preventing America from becoming a communist country. Something to consider on this "World Law Day".

Thought of the day: Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought. — John F. Kennedy



Take care of yourselves. I hope to see you here tomorrow.

