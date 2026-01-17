The Reason Walz Is Declaring War on the Federal Government

Good morning. Hope today is working well for you. Today is Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. In terms of the world events, things are pretty much the way you left them last night, At the risk of causing a kink in your flow, I can't help but get the feeling it is the deep breath before the plunge.

Advertisement

Today in History:

1524: Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano sets sail aboard the French ship La Dauphine to find a passage to China — finds North America instead. They later made a bridge in New York City in his honor, which is now the most expensive toll bridge in the country, and possibly the world. 1773: Captain James Cook becomes the first person to cross the Antarctic Circle. 1904: Anton Chekhov's play The Cherry Orchard opens at Moscow Art Theater. It was later adapted by Monty Python by putting it on a piece of wood, and driving a few nails through it. 1917 US pays Denmark $25 million for the Virgin Islands. (Greenland, anyone?) 1929 Popeye makes his first appearance in the comic strip Thimble Theatre. 1946: United Nations Security Council holds its first meeting, at Westminster Central Hall in Westminster, England. 1950: The Great Brinks Robbery — 11 men rob $1.2M cash & $1.5M securities from armored car company Brink's offices in Boston, Massachusetts. 1951: China refuses ceasefire in Korea. 1974: Asylum Records releases Joni Mitchell's Court and Spark. 1976: Barry Manilow covers "I Write The Songs." 1984: US Supreme Court rules 5-4 that private home use of VCRs to record TV programs for later viewing does not violate federal copyright law. Birthdays Today include Ben Franklin, Salvation Army founder Catherine Booth, British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, Al Capone, Betty White, Vidal Sassoon, guitarist Grady Martin, James Earl Jones, Shari Lewis, Jerry Fogel (Rochester New York-area DJ and actor), Maury Povich, Muhammad Ali, soul singer William Hart of the Delphonics, Andy Kaufman, Mick Taylor. * * *



Advertisement

First, the premise: You are not going to have a country for long when you’re actively protecting the people who are invading it and destroying it.

There are only two possible answers as to why those invaders and destroyers are being protected. Either their protectors are lacking the brainpower required to come to that conclusion, or else they do understand, and destroying the country is their goal. There is one other option that is more sinister, however, and we'll get to that shortly.

Just so we understand which of the first two is which, let’s consider a couple quotes:



Trump: We will walk peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol.

Walz: We are at war with the Federal Government.

You tell ME, kids. Who is the insurrectionist here?

Who is it that Walz is protecting? That’s an easy one. The implications are as stunning as the obvious parts. For the obvious, I'll turn to a report I received the day before yesterday, from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which listed just a few, from one days’ worth of activity:

Brian Anjain, a criminal illegal alien from the Marshall Islands with 24 CONVICTIONS including assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse, public nudity, theft, interference with official acts, public intoxication, trespassing.

Hien Quoc Thai , a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of murder.

Pedro Lopez-Brito , a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drugs and previously charged with aggravated battery.

Eddy Xol-Lares, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel.

Advertisement

Since we have now established on whose behalf Mr. Walz is ostensibly calling for war against our federal government, let’s examine the legal implications. At war with the federal government, Mr. Walz? Threatening to call out the state militias? Sounds pretty insurrectiony to me.

Time to bring in that third option I mentioned.



Recall, please, that the Constitution, specifically the supremacy clause, forbids state forces from impeding, obstructing, or interfering with federal military or law enforcement officials carrying out federal duties. I will cite, as I have in the past, 18 U.S.C. § 111, which reads in part:

Advertisement

Then there’s Title 43, as displayed in the National Archives, as updated:



§ 423.22 Interference with agency functions and disorderly conduct.



( a ) You must not assault, threaten, disturb, resist, intimidate, impede, or interfere with any employee or agent of Federal, State, or local government engaged in an official duty.



(b ) You must comply with any lawful order of an authorized government employee or agent for the purpose of maintaining order and controlling public access and movement during law enforcement actions and emergency or safety-related operations.



( c ) You must not knowingly give a false report or other false information to an authorized government employee or agent.



( d ) You must not interfere with, impede, or disrupt the authorized use of Reclamation facilities, lands, or waterbodies or impair the safety of any person.



( e ) The following acts constitute disorderly conduct and are prohibited:



( 1 ) Fighting, or threatening or violent behavior;



( 2 ) Language, utterance, gesture, display, or act that is obscene, physically threatening or menacing, or that is likely to inflict injury or incite an immediate breach of the peace;



( 3 ) Unreasonable noise, considering the nature and purpose of the person's conduct, location, time of day or night, and other factors that would govern the conduct of a reasonably prudent person under the circumstances;



( 4 ) Creating or maintaining a hazardous or physically offensive condition; or



( 5 ) Any other act or activity that may cause or create public alarm, nuisance, or bodily harm.

Advertisement

As an aside, how do the actions of Renee Good not fall under this statute?

Oddly, the only reason Walz hasn’t been arrested on charges relating to these sections is that he’s already being investigated, and likely will be charged with regards to the massive fraud that’s been uncovered by that same federal government he’s now threatened to go to war against. Do not discount that connection.



The thing is that Walz knows all of this. He knows full well the depth of the pile of poop he’s now decorated his shoe with. Given that understanding, I can only conclude he’s got something else in mind.

What, exactly? Simple:

He’s, in fact, trying to start a civil war, in an effort to protect himself from the consequences of the laws he’s already broken. Mind, this has nothing to do with Renee Good, or anyone else. It’s all about Walz trying to stay both in office and out of jail.



He has always known that absent the support of the Somalis, he’s done. He would never be re-elected even in the leftist bastion of Minnesota. So when the Somali fraud schemes finally started getting close, threatening his position and his ability to live outside the vertical bar hotel, he started trying to take the heat off of himself by reframing it as an issue of immigration, and positioning himself as Charity Personified.

I’ve used this phrase just recently, but it fits. He’s trying to get out in front of the proverbial lynch mob, and pretending it’s a parade he’s leading, riding a white horse. The move, if left unchallenged, will undoubtedly kill more of his constituents. Walz doesn’t care, so long as it serves to muddy the legal waters enough to keep him as governor and out of jail.



I have to say that in many years of writing political commentary, I have never seen something so brazenly cynical as this. Not even close.

Advertisement

You comments as always, are welcome.

Thought of the day: Reality is the best solvent for woke ideology.



Hope to see you here tomorrow. Go Bills!

Things are starting to move on many fronts. It's at times like these that being informed is a serious advantage. We can help — become a VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT. Do it today.



And as always, your comments are welcome.