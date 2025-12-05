It is time: End The FBI

Hey there, hi there, ho there. Thanks for dropping in. Today is Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Hope you’re staying warm. We’re in single numbers outside, so I hope you’re staying warm.

Today in History:

1977: Egypt breaks all relations with Arab countries.

1933: End of prohibition in the U.S. And there was much rejoicing.

1804: Napolian crowned Emperor.

1766: Christie's holds its first sale.

Birthdays include Snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan, Werner Heisenberg, and Walt Disney. (Now you understand why I quoted Jiminy Cricket at the opening.)

So, as Matt reported yesterday, the January 6 pipe bomber was allegedly one Brian Cole, Jr, who, despite CNN’s initial description, is a young black guy, a radical anti-Trump type, a “racial justice” advocate, and who had sued Trump ICE and DHS, and who worked at his family’s bail bonds company with a specialty of freeing criminals from ICE custody. All of which probably explains why the Biden DOJ couldn’t find him, despite having his license plate, cellular data, and photos and videos of the crime for the last five years.

I'm quite sure I'm going to come off like a wild-eyed radical here: I'm way beyond caring. That train has left the station. This latest arrest/revelation only serves to confirm what I've been saying for a long time: It's time to end the FBI.

As far as I’m concerned, this revelation also kills off rather neatly the “MAGA Insurrection” nonsense, unless you are seriously pushing the idea that both MAGA and the anti-MAGA folks were doing the insurrection thing at the same time and place. In that event, I’ll laugh in your face. It now seems most likely that, as we’ve been saying all along, the left was there on J6, with the full understanding of the Biden DOJ, and were inciting what went down at the Capitol for the left's political gain.

Perhaps one of you can explain to me how Brian Cole placing those bombs, and the FBI covering for his crimes, doesn’t make some of the FBI an accessory after the fact. Just think — had Trump not won the election, we’d have never known. Personally, I can't wait for the discovery phase of this clown's trial.

My saying that it is time to end the FBI is not something new. This is simply one more gallon of gasoline on the fire that's been burning out of control for decades now.

If we look at the actions of the FBI — at least, the ones that we see in the media these days — it becomes pretty clear that the agency has become nothing more than an enforcement arm of the Democrat party. A political tool. Examples of this are numerous, even absent this bit with Brian Cole and J6.

As an example, let’s recall Merrick Garland insisting that the FBI should be investigating parents who question critical race theory being taught in schools. I’m sure I’ll see other examples listed in the comments. I welcome them.

All too often, the FBI has ended up being used in this fashion, as a political enforcement arm of the Democrat party.

Back in December of 2019, our own Megan Fox quoted Josh Hawley (in an article that has since scrolled off):

“The DNC pays for the Steele dossier, solicits the Steele dossier, and then gets the Federal Bureau of Investigation to go get FISA warrants, surveil an American citizen, and surveil a presidential campaign all on the basis of this manufactured garbage that they paid for. I mean that’s extraordinary,” he complained. “That has got to be a first time in history. In fact, let me just ask you, Mr. Horowitz, are you aware ever of another presidential campaign being targeted by the FBI like the Trump campaign was?” Horowitz had to answer in the negative and also confirmed what we all knew was the case: that the DNC did pay for the Steele dossier that has been proven to be false and defamatory nonsense that was used to justify the spying.

Of course, that wasn't the worst of it. What Hawley pointed to didn't happen just once. The FBI had to go back to the court three times to renew the process. To my mind, that is absolute proof that the FBI was a willing participant in this hoax. It began under Obama.

And by the way, both CNN and MSNBC chose that moment in the testimony to cut away, for reasons which now should be obvious.

Then there's what we learned from the Durham report. Here's a segment on THAT from back in the day:

When we see the FBI being used to go after political opponents of the Democrats as a matter of routine — supporters of Donald Trump, parents attending school board meetings, and basically anyone that asks any questions at all about the origin and the handling of COVID-19 or Hunter Biden's laptop — when we see the FBI going after sitting Republican Congresscritters, when we see Operations Crossfire and Arctic Frost, you know we have a serious problem to deal with.

The evidence of the abuses of FBI power are unarguable.

Either that misuse of the FBI must end or the FBI itself must end. Since there is no way for the former to happen with any reasonable chance of success, the latter must happen.

I will argue this as fairly as I can because I believe the subject deserves that kind of honesty. I don’t deny that the FBI has over the years done many good things and has helped to maintain our American way of life in many instances. The FBI has many dedicated people working within it to those goals and I applaud them. Then again, Mussolini made the trains run on time. Granted, that’s an extreme parallel, but it is a parallel makes the point stick very deeply.

The problem is that wherever there is a centralization of power, there is corruption. Those good actions, that dedicated work, is betrayed by that corruption, and the stated goals of the FBI were betrayed with them.

When a governmental agency no longer serves the purposes of the American people, as in this case, it is time for that government agency to be ended, its members scattered or jailed as the evidence shows, and its centralized power scattered to the wind.

So it is with the FBI.



But as we end the vehicle of corruption that is the FBI, we also need to understand and prosecute and jail for long terms those who were issuing the FBI it's marching orders in the matters I've listed here.

Take care of yourselves, particularly if you're in the Northeast. It's four degrees above zero outside my window this morning. Provided my heater continues to function, I'll see you here tomorrow.

