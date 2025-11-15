Letters, We Have Letters

Good morning and welcome. Glad you made it to the weekend and decided to spend some time with me here. It’s Nov. 15, 2025.

Before I begin, let me say briefly, that I finally got around to checking out the comments section here. I’m sorry it took me so long. Your comments, both positive and critical, mean a lot to me. Thank you all. Let’s make it a regular stop and a regular dialogue , OK?

Finally, let me say I was saddened by Lincoln Brown's column of yesterday, being his last. God bless, Lincoln. I've always enjoyed your work, and in this business, I think that's the highest compliment that can be paid.



=-=-=-

So what have we found with the much ballyhoo’d release of the Epstein emails?

The claims of the Democrats not withstanding, Epstein and Trump were decidedly not friends. In fact, Epstein downright hated the man, and stated flatly he didn’t trust him. We also found that the New York Times was working with Epstein to suppress stories about him. We found that the lawyer for the accusers (I think the name was Edwards) suggested that Trump was the only one cooperating, while Epstein was telling everyone that Trump didn’t have a decent cell in his body. By way of these same emails, we find out that Russiagate is now a confirmed hoax, as we said all along.

Oh, and a further point; The name they redacted in those emails was Virginia Giuffre. Yeah, this is the woman who before her death and while nailing to the wall several high profile names, publicly testified in a sworn deposition that Trump was innocent. They redacted the name not because they were protecting a victim, but rather because they were protecting their anti-Trump case.



The kicker? The Democrats posted on X claiming that the emails show that Trump had Thanksgiving dinner with Epstein at Mar-A-Largo in 2017. They quietly deleted that one. I see a lawsuit in the DNC's future, not unlike what the BBC caught.

I mean, oops, huh? I know I'm not impressed.

All of this is aside the fact that it was the Democrats who voted against Rep. Tim Burchett's unanimous consent to release ALL the files. Why would they vote against that? I'll leave that to you.



The only new stuff we learned from this most recent release is damaging to the anti-Trump case, and the rest of it is rehashed and debunked garbage. Over on X, Overton says:



Stacy Schneider insisted the release was somehow devastating for Trump — but @ScottJenningsKY didn’t let that fantasy survive more than a few seconds. SCHNEIDER: “His connections to Epstein, as shown in those emails, according to Epstein, is unsavory. And it’s not good for him.” Jennings fired back with a series of hammer blows to her entire narrative: JENNINGS: “Is that new information that he knew Jeffrey Epstein?” “Is it new information that Trump excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago?” Then he dropped the real headline: “The only new information that we got this week of those emails was that somebody from the New York Times was advising Jeffrey Epstein, and we learned tonight from the Washington Post that Jeffrey Epstein was programming Democratic members of Congress.”

Ya know, it’s sounding as if they’re getting increasingly desperate. So desperate, in fact, that the scenarios they post trying to nail Trump are getting easier to debunk, falling apart like rest-area toilet paper, usually within a few hours.

They obviously know these things. With the years-long established patterns, how could they not? Yet they do not care. They’re now down to the point of them siding with Epstein in their laughable attempts to paint Trump as the bad guy. Clearly, these are the kind of people that spend all day looking for spray can of camouflage paint.

Look, none of this is shocking. We’ve known for years, as a matter of instinct if nothing else, that they couldn’t be trusted. Now we’ve got more proof. “Hate Trump first and ask questions later” seems to be their focus.

All that said, I’m starting to think that what’s going on is deeper than mere anger at Trump, as prevalent as that factor is. I'm hardly the first to note this, but there’s a war going on inside the Donkey. What I’ve been calling the Guano wing of the party, as led by people such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, now has its sights on Chuck Schumer.



Both ends of the party, the whack jobs and the somewhat less crazy, are trying to gather support for themselves (they might call it unity) from rank-and-file Democrats by focusing their attention on the anti-Trump agenda. The far left using it to gather support for its totally whack-job causes, and Schumer and others using it to support their only sightly less whack-job causes. Indeed, that goal played up rather nicely with the Schumer Shutdown. Let the voters suffer while without their government handouts, and blame Trump for it. Thing is, no matter which end of the party mounts yet another attack on Trump, it tends to blow up in the faces of ALL of them.

I’ll risk making one more rather obvious point: If Trump were a dictator, as they’ve been saying for years, those attacking him like this would have been wherever Jimmy Hoffa ended up, a long time ago. Obviously, that's not happened. More obviously, that scenario has about as much chance of happening in the future, as does Whoopi Goldberg of being retrained as a successful Weight Watchers client.

Democrats have been exuding nothing but anger for years on end. Now, with their frantic attempts to spin the most recent release of emails into something to beat Trump over the head with, they’re gong to be finding out soon, I think, that anger is an expensive luxury. You would think that after Hillary’s experience with emails, it would be a subject Democrats would never touch again. Yet here we are.

Like I say, desperate.

Take comfort, dear reader, in this alarmingly mixed metaphor: There is a reason the Democrats have their eggs all in the Epstein basket: It’s the only playable card they have left, without getting violent.

Take care of yourselves. Try to stay warm, and please make it a point to stop by tomorrow. I'll see you then.

PS: Remember to smile today. It confuses them.

