Is It About Sweeney or the Left's Inability to Make Her Submit?

Today in history, in 1987, there was an apparent bloodless coup in Tunisia. In 1947, the military in Thailand staged a coup against Thawan Thamrong Nawasawat and installed Khuang Aphaiwong as Prime Minister. And in 2025 on this date, I was amazed to find I’d managed to get through typing those names without fouling up the spelling and without having finished my coffee yet. Birthdays today include Joni Mitchell and General David Petraeus, who also served as a director of the CIA.

The coverage of a major event such as the recent election usually peters out after a few days. The election last Tuesday is not an exception, apparently. That almost invariably leaves us with a slow period, in which guys like me are scrambling to find something, anything to comment on. It also has leftist muck rakers turning back to older stories to try and fan the embers of those stories into a raging fire again.

So it is that we see yet another attempt at creating race-shaming outrage over Sydney Sweeney’s “Good Jeans” ads of a few months back. In the absence of a real story, the media needs something to get people outraged about. Noise sells.

I find myself encouraged by Sweeney’s response. She is not your prototypical blonde starlet. Unlike so many Hollywood women these days, she knows full well when she’s being baited and refuses to take that bait. Of course, the left figures that, based on Sweeney's unwillingness to capitulate to the left’s mantra, she’s a MAGA Republican.

Leftists' reasoning is simple. In their minds, you’re either a breast-beating liberal or you’re a MAGA Republican who is any combination of:

1) A drooling moron

2) Maniacally, irredeemably evil

3) Brainwashed by Fox News

Thing is, that doesn’t wash with Sweeney, as is evident in watching her navigate through the river of loaded questions. The woman is unapologetic for being, dare I say it, a beautiful, smart, white woman. (Checking photographs… Yeah, she’s a woman, all right.)

That alone is enough to cause discomfort in GQ’s Katherine Stoeffel, who interviewed Sweeney for GQ. Stoeffel's exasperated reaction to Sweeney's composed response to her relentless baiting, even after nearly a dozen attempts to prod her into capitulation, is the embodiment of the media's leftward tilt.

Stoeffel can't tell us why Sweeney should apologize for a reason: What she's supposed to apologize for isn't the issue at all. It's simply a handy cudgel to beat up on beauty that most women, leftist or otherwise, simply can't compete with.

There's a reason why Sweeney and not Stoeffel, or for that matter, anyone on "The View," was chosen for the ad.

Also, would this have even been a thing if American Eagle's model were, say, Halle Berry? Oh, I'm sure that, under those conditions, Stoeffel would still be uncomfortable, but Barry being black, the charge of racism would be out of bounds, which would end the argument before it got started.

Sweeney, a beautiful woman, troubles the pink-haired scolds in a way they can't directly attack, so they'll complain that she should apologize for being who she is, while obliquely suggesting that she is a racist if she doesn't bow to the handy (and inaccurate) charge of racism.

The whole thing is a demonstration of how a lovely, talented woman tends to make less physically attractive women uncomfortable, and how, as a result, they end up under attack for the simple act of being who they are. Stoeffel's attempt to bully Sweeney into submission failed, big time.

Mark me on this: That failure has placed an even larger proverbial target on Sweeney's back. (See also, Moby Dick.)

The left will continue to label anyone who defends Sweeney or the ad campaign a "Nazi". The Free Press noted this at the end of July:

“This is literal Nazi propaganda,” announced one viral post. “Did they mean to include a bunch of Nazi dog whistles in this?” asked another. Yet another referenced a notorious white supremacist slogan in their tweet: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children is a crazy tagline for selling denim.” The ad’s been called “regressive,” “racist,” and “tone-deaf.”



And it’s not just anonymous people online. MSNBC warned that the Sweeney campaign is a sign of an “unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness,” while the (also quite hot) rapper Doja Cat joined the pile-on with a TikTok parody in which she mocked the actor—who’s starred in Euphoria and The White Lotus—mimicking her lines in a drawling, redneck accent. The video was widely praised as a “razor-sharp response” that, according to certain outlets, had elevated a cringey marketing misstep into a national conversation about “representation, corporate responsibility, and the power of celebrity voices in modern discourse.”

I'll leave you with Iowa Hawk:

I'm neither a Nazi nor a marketing expert, but gotta say that screaming that an attractive young woman in a blue jeans advertisement is Nazi-coded is probably the worst anti-Nazi campaign ever devised.

Oh, and here's a look at American Eagle's stock as the public reacted to the ad campaign.

Let’s plan on your being here tomorrow. And, bring your friends. I'll see you then.

