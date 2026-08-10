A Stranded Boat Called for Help. Zuckerberg’s $300 Million Yacht Didn’t Answer.

A 21-foot skiff ran out of fuel in Southeast Alaska on Aug. 3, and its occupants called for help. Nearby was Launchpad, the 387-foot superyacht owned by Meta founder, chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

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Launchpad was closer than the vessel that eventually came to the rescue, but it didn't answer the call.

The Wilderness Legacy did. The small cruise ship diverted, towed the skiff into Farragut Bay, and helped get it refueled. A passenger aboard the ship said the captain told passengers that Launchpad had repeatedly failed to respond, drawing boos from the crowd.

NBC News:

The Coast Guard got a call for help just after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 after a 21-foot skiff ran out of fuel between Petersburg and Juneau, the Coast Guard said in a statement to the Alaska Beacon. “At approximately 9:56 p.m., the Coast Guard determined they were not in distress and issued a marine assistance request broadcast on their behalf,” the statement said. The Wilderness Legacy, which was completed in 1984 and is a replica of turn-of-the-century coastal steamers complete with Victorian-style wood cabinetry, was the first to respond. It scooted around the Launchpad and towed the stranded skiff back to the safety of Farragut Bay, the news outlet reported. The local story went viral after Love, a software developer from New York City, posted about the incident on Bluesky. “I’m on a small-ship Alaska cruise with my son; our boat rescued a stranded vessel last night and apparently we did that after the Coast Guard radioed Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht — which was closer — and they repeatedly refused to respond,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg and his family weren't aboard Launchpad, and fairness requires saying so. He didn't make the call on the bridge; a spokesperson for Zuckerberg says the crew never heard the Coast Guard request because it came over a different radio channel.

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Associated Press:

A yacht owned by Mark Zuckerberg didn’t respond immediately to a call for help from a skiff that ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, but a maritime law expert said Monday the crew may not have been obligated to after the Coast Guard determined the boat wasn’t in distress. A spokesperson for the Meta CEO also said the crew didn’t immediately hear the radio call for help and by the time it did, another nearby ship had already rendered assistance. The Aug. 3 incident gained attention in recent days after a passenger on the cruise ship posted on social media that the captain had said Zuckerberg’s yacht “refused” to respond.

By the time the crew reviewed the contact, help was already underway.

The two accounts differ, but what isn't disputed is who showed up.

The Coast Guard determined within about 25 minutes that the skiff wasn't distressed; nobody faced an immediate threat to life, so the federal duty to rescue people "in danger of being lost" apparently wasn't triggered. International maritime rules also require masters to aid people who are actually distressed at sea.

Good. Nobody needs to accuse Zuckerberg's crew of breaking a rescue law when the facts don't support it.

The moral question is more revealing.

A stranded boat needed help. Another boat could safely provide it, and the crew of Wilderness Legacy stepped up.

Alaska Beacon:

Through a Bluesky message, Love said it was nice to be on a boat that was engaging with its surroundings in a positive way. “Frankly, if I was Mark Zuckerberg I would be absolutely ecstatic at a chance to do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it,” he said. Social media accounts responding to Love’s account accused the yacht’s crew of violating international agreements that mandate aid from the nearest ship to one in distress. According to the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Exchange of Alaska, which monitors ship traffic in Alaska, there was no distress call — just a general request for assistance. Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist Shannon Shepard said by email that the Coast Guard heard the call for help just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night. “At approximately 9:56 p.m., the Coast Guard determined they were not in distress and issued a marine assistance request broadcast on their behalf,” she said. John Hollingsworth is the chief operations officer of the Marine Exchange, which is based in Juneau and repeated the broadcast. “We did assist the Coast Guard with callouts on our radio and (were) able to hail the Wilderness Legacy who ended up rendering assistance,” he said. “From my experience, I know that situations like this contain myriad details for the vessels involved, so the AIS (tracking) snippet you obtained only reveals one of those details,” he said by email. “I do know that Wilderness Legacy is an UnCruise vessel and is very familiar with Alaska waters, so that may have contributed to them rendering assistance quickly.”

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Human beings shouldn't need a statute before doing something decent for a stranger. Somebody is stuck on the water; you have the means to help, and helping doesn't put your people in danger.

You help.

Life at sea has long depended on that instinct. Distance, weather, mechanical trouble, and bad luck can turn an inconvenience quickly into danger. Mariners look out for one another because occasionally another vessel is the only help close enough to matter.

Zuckerberg's name belongs in the story because he owns Launchpad. Ownership doesn't make him personally responsible for something he neither witnessed nor ordered. It does mean his $300 million yacht is now associated with a moment when another captain answered a call that his vessel didn't.

Maybe Launchpad's crew truly missed the request. If so, the episode should still prompt a hard look at how a 387-foot vessel operating in remote Alaskan waters manages assistance calls.

A yacht with those resources should be very good at hearing when somebody nearby needs help.

The crew of Wilderness Legacy had someplace else to be, too. They changed course anyway.

People aboard that skiff will remember which vessel came for them. The rest of us should remember why.

Character is easiest to see when helping is voluntary.

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