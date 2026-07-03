America 250: America’s Melting Pot Still Has Fire in It

A welder's grandfather came from Poland. A grocer's mother came from Mexico. A nurse's parents came from India. A farmer's family came west from Appalachia with a Bible, a toolbox, and the belief that tomorrow could be earned.

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Tomorrow marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence; something a nation that pretends its people are all the same guarantees a nation won't last long. Nations last when different people accept a shared law, a shared flag, and a shared duty to build something larger than themselves.

The left and the legacy, and yes, I know it's redundant now more than ever, didn't invent diversity. They captured the word, drained it of duty, and turned it into a sorting system. Real American diversity was never a quota sheet or campus chant. It was the hard, daily work of becoming one people without demanding that every family forget its old songs, old foods, old prayers, or old graves.

America's melting pot worked because it had heat. Work supplied some of it; law supplied more. Faith, family, language, schools, neighborhoods, churches, sports teams, small businesses, and military service did the rest.

People arrived with different names and accents and then learned how to live under the same Constitution.

The numbers still back up the older story. As of June 2025, 51.9 million immigrants lived in the United States, making up a little more than 15% of the population and 19% of the labor force.

A country doesn't absorb that many people accidentally; it takes order, effort, patience, and a common national frame strong enough to hold differences without worshipping division.

The work didn't stop at the factory gate or the farm road. In 2025, 360 out of every 100,000 adults became new entrepreneurs in an average month, and the startup rate stayed above its pre-pandemic level. From the website of Kauffman's Indicators of Entrepreneurship:

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This report presents four indicators tracking early-stage entrepreneurship for the years 1996–2025: rate of new entrepreneurs reflects the number of new entrepreneurs in a given month, opportunity share of new entrepreneurs is the percentage of new entrepreneurs who created their businesses out of opportunity instead of necessity, startup early job creation is the total number of jobs created by startups per capita, and startup early survival rate is the one-year average survival rate for new firms. National trends for the four indicators as well as some demographic trends for the rate of new entrepreneurs and opportunity share of new entrepreneurs are reported. The rate of new entrepreneurs in 2025 was 0.36 percent, meaning that an average of 360 out of every 100,000 adults became new entrepreneurs in a given month in the United States. The rate of new entrepreneurs increased in 2025 and remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The opportunity share of new entrepreneurs increased to 83.3 percent in 2025 from its low of 69.8 percent in 2020, but remained lower than its pre-pandemic level of 86.9 percent in 2019. The decline from 2019 to 2020 during the first year of the pandemic was 17.1 percentage points, which is much larger than the one-year decline of 6.9 percentage points from 2008 to 2009 during the Great Recession.

Startup early job creation in 2025 was 5.3 jobs per 1,000 people, remaining at the same level as the previous year. Startup job creation dropped in the pandemic but is now above pre-pandemic levels.

The startup early survival rate was 77.9 percent in 2025, which is slightly lower than the previous year and lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The overall KESE Index – an equally-weighted composite of the four indicators – was 1.2 in 2025. The index is normalized at zero based on a two-decade average. The KESE Index increased in 2025 from the previous year and returned to levels found just prior to the pandemic. The index dropped from 1.2 in 2019 to 0.2 in 2020. This drop in the KESE Index was the largest drop since the Great Recession.

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The same year, 231 of the Fortune 500 companies, 46.2%, were founded by immigrants or their children. Those companies employed over 15 million people worldwide and generated $8.6 trillion in revenue in fiscal year 2024. From the American Immigration Council:

More than 46 percent of Fortune 500 companies in 2025 (231 out of 500) were founded by immigrants or their children, including: 109 companies founded by immigrants; 122 companies founded by children of immigrants.

Among the 14 companies that appeared on the Fortune 500 list for the first time this year, 10 were founded by immigrants or their children.

In fiscal year 2024, these 231 Fortune 500 companies generated $8.6 trillion in revenue—an amount that, if compared with national GDPs, would rank as the third-largest economy globally.

These 231 Fortune 500 companies employed over 15.4 million people worldwide, a number that’s comparable to the population of the fifth-largest U.S. state.

Immigrants and their children founded 80 percent of the Fortune 500 companies in professional and other services, 65.6 percent in manufacturing, and 57.5 percent in information.

Science tells the same story with a different accent. Immigrants made up 16% of U.S.-based inventors from 1990 to 2016, yet produced nearly a quarter of total innovation output when patents, citations, and patent value were measured. Collaboration between immigrants and native-born inventors helped drive an even larger share of America's patent output. From Pew Research:

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In January 2025, 53.3 million immigrants lived in the United States – the largest number ever recorded. In the ensuing months, however, more immigrants left the country or were deported than arrived. By June, the country’s foreign-born population had shrunk by more than a million people, marking its first decline since the 1960s. A new Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data finds that, as of June 2025: 51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S.

15.4% of all U.S. residents were immigrants, down from a recent historic high of 15.8%.

19% of the U.S. labor force were immigrants, down from 20% and by over 750,000 workers since January.

Mobility has always been the deeper promise. A major study of immigrant families across more than a century found that children of immigrants at the bottom of the income ladder had higher upward mobility than children of U.S.-born parents at similar income levels.

In modern data, children of immigrants raised at the 25th income percentile finished about 5 to 6 percentile points higher than comparable children of U.S.-born parents.

Alexis de Tocqueville noticed something early Americans could barely see because they were living inside it. Americans formed associations, solved problems locally, built institutions, and treated freedom as a working habit rather than a museum piece. He saw people learning how to govern themselves by doing things together.

America never promised life without friction; it promised a chance to belong through loyalty, work, law, and sacrifice. When diversity serves that promise, it strengthens the country; and when it becomes a weapon against unity, it hollows the country out from the inside.

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America's 250th birthday shouldn't be handed over to people who only see tribes, wounds, and power; we still have mouths, brains, the internet, and a heart for the country that made room for so many.

The melting pot still has fire in it.

High time we use it, right?

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