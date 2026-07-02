America’s Real Superpower Has Always Been Free People Working Together

Alexis de Tocqueville came down an American road in 1831 with a notebook, a young French aristocrat trying to understand a young republic that refused to behave like the old world.

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He expected politics. He also expected prisons, courts, commerce, and the noisy habits of a people still close enough to the Revolution to smell the powder. What startled him most was quieter.

Americans kept forming groups. Quoted from his book, Democracy in America:

Here it is a question only of the associations that are formed in civil life and which have an object that is in no way political. The political associations that exist in the United States form only a detail in the midst of the immense picture that the sum of associations presents there. Americans of all ages, all conditions, all minds constantly unite. Not only do they have commercial and industrial associations in which all take part, but they also have a thousand other kinds: religious, moral, grave, futile, very general and very particular, immense and very small; Americans use associations to give fêtes, to found seminaries, to build inns, to raise churches, to distribute books, to send missionaries to the antipodes; in this manner they create hospitals, prisons, schools. Finally, if it is a question of bringing to light a truth or developing a sentiment with the support of a great example, they associate. Everywhere that, at the head of a new undertaking, you see the government in France and a great lord in England, count on it that you will perceive an association in the United States. In America I encountered sorts of associations of which, I confess, I had no idea, and I often admired the infinite art with which the inhabitants of the United States managed to fix a common goal to the efforts of many men and to get them to advance to it freely. I have since traveled through England, from which the Americans took some of their laws and many of their usages, and it appeared to me that there they were very far from making as constant and as skilled a use of association. It often happens that the English execute very great things in isolation, whereas there is scarcely an undertaking so small that Americans do not unite for it. It is evident that the former consider association as a powerful means of action; but the latter seem to see in it the sole means they have of acting. Thus the most democratic country on earth is found to be, above all, the one where men in our day have most perfected the art of pursuing the object of their common desires in common and have applied this new science to the most objects. Does this result from an accident or could it be that there in fact exists a necessary relation between associations and equality?

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Two hundred fifty years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, fireworks will rise, flags will snap in the windy July heat, and families will gather in the old American way.

Despite all the pomp and circumstance, these ceremonies matter because nations need memory; nobody destroys statues and other means of remembering the sacrifices people made for us. A free people need moments when they can look up from the quarrels of the day and remember what they inherited.

Yet the truest birthday party for America won't be found only on a stage in Washington or North Dakota; it will be found in a church basement where volunteers stack canned goods, a county fair barn where a 4-H kid learns responsibility, a Rotary breakfast where business owners plan a scholarship fundraiser, and a veterans hall where old soldiers still serve one another.

America's real superpower has never been our system of government; it's been free people working together.

Tocqueville understood the shock of it because he had seen the alternative. He visited the United States in 1831 and 1832, during a period of rapid change, expanding populations, better transportation, stronger postal links, and intense political energy.

America was raw, proud, unfinished, and often unruly. Yet amid all that motion, he saw people learning how to govern themselves in daily life, not just on Election Day. From the Library of Congress:

Almost two centuries ago, Alexis de Tocqueville, a French nobleman and astute observer of American society, was struck that people in the United States had a remarkable tendency to organize themselves in pursuit of shared goals. In his book Democracy in America, Tocqueville wrote, “Americans of all ages constantly unite. Not only do they have commercial and industrial associations, in which all take part, but they also have a thousand other kinds: religious, moral, grave, futile, very general and very particular, immense and very small.” Tocqueville visited the United States during 1831 and 1832 and observed that those he encountered were living through a time of rapid change, when populations were moving and building new communities, transportation and the postal service were improving, and political party organization was expanding. Influenced by these changes, Americans continued to develop their tools for association-making to meet the diversity of their goals. Americans created associations of all sizes, interests, and complexities, from small clubs with little internal order to vast national networks with structures that imitated the relationship between state and federal governments. Writing for a French audience, Tocqueville argued that citizens in a democracy rely on associations to bring them into shared concerns with their neighbors and to empower them with a voice to influence public opinion. Association-making, he claimed, was the “mother science” in a democratic society, the piece of social know-how that makes a democracy flourish.

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A “nation of joiners” is how the Library of Congress described America, with voluntary associations shaping daily life, work, play, public causes, faith, labor, emergency service, professional life, hobbies, and reform movements.

Tocqueville saw association-making as a democratic skill. People learned to act with others, speak with others, compromise with others, and build something larger than themselves without surrendering their independence.

Long before federal departments had acronyms, Americans practiced self-government in town meetings, churches, committees, militias, newspapers, and local networks of trust.

The Committees of Correspondence helped the colonies share information and organize resistance before the Revolution became a war. Men wrote letters, passed news, argued, persuaded, and formed the habits of union before there was a United States.

The Massachusetts Historical Society shared how the Committee was formed:

In the fall of 1772, Bostonians address the latest rumors from Parliament: judges of the Superior Court of Judicature will no longer be paid by the colony's General Court. Instead, judges will be paid directly from the royal treasury, using money collected by the American Board of Customs Commissioners. Fearing this new process will "pervert the judgment of men," Bostonians petition their selectmen to act. In the process of debating the matter, Samuel Adams proposes the creation of a corresponding society to gauge the sentiments of other Massachusetts towns. On 2 November 1772, a committee is born when the Boston selectmen vote to establish a twenty-one-member Committee of Correspondence. The Committee's first assignment is to prepare a series of reports outlining colonists' rights and Parliament's infringements upon those rights. The reports are gathered into a single document that becomes known as the Boston Pamphlet. Copies of the pamphlet are distributed to every town in Massachusetts, and town leaders across the colony debate the wisdom of following in Boston's footsteps. Many towns do eventually appoint their own committees of correspondence, a development that troubles governor Thomas Hutchinson. As advocates of the committee system boast that Bostonians (and their committee) will prove to be the "saviors of America," Hutchinson and his opponents take every opportunity to disparage the town's Committee of Correspondence. More positive news arrives from the "patriotic province of Virginia" in the spring of 1773. The House of Burgesses proposes some enhancements to Boston's committee of correspondence idea. In response to Virginia's proposal, Massachusetts creates a colony-level committee of correspondence chaired by Samuel Adams. The rhetoric of freedom, rights, and liberty bandied about by politicians is soon adopted by other colonists struggling with issues of slavery. In one poignant broadside, four slaves petition the Massachusetts General Court, hoping that the "divine spirit of freedom" will extend to the thousands of men and women literally enslaved in the colonies. By the summer of 1773, the committees of correspondence have yet another issue to debate and discuss. In May, Parliament passes the Tea Act, giving the East India Company a monopoly over the sale of tea in the colonies. Committees are quick to share their thoughts on this "impending evil," but will their vitriol be enough to stop the tea from coming?

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The Revolution itself wasn't carried by parchment alone; it required people who could meet, plan, raise money, spread word, drill, feed families, care for the wounded, and hold committees together when the empire pushed back.

The Founders gave the country a Constitution, but the people had already shown they could organize a common life. The First Amendment didn't create that instinct.

It guarded it.

The 19th century proved Tocqueville right. Americans formed temperance groups, abolition societies, women's clubs, mutual aid lodges, immigration associations, agricultural societies, fraternal orders, chambers of commerce, and local charities.

Some were noble; some were flawed, while others fought causes history rightly honors. Some organizations reflected the blind spots and exclusions of their time, yet the pattern was unmistakable. Americans built institutions because waiting for distant permission felt unnatural.

Rotary began in Chicago in 1905 when Paul Harris brought professionals together for fellowship and service. Over time, the group grew into a humanitarian network reaching far beyond one city.

4-H remains the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension System and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, teaching leadership, life skills, civic engagement, agriculture, STEM, and healthy living.

The American genius was never that government had no role: good laws, order, courts, and defense all matter. A constitutional republic needs institutions strong enough to protect liberty and limited enough not to smother it.

Tocqueville's point went deeper: a democracy where people stand alone becomes weak, lonely, and easy to manage from above.

A democracy where people freely associate becomes harder to bully, harder to flatten, and harder to command.

Association is more than a pleasant civic habit; it's an anti-tyranny habit. When people form their own schools, charities, churches, clubs, unions, aid societies, neighborhood watches, parent groups, and professional associations, power spreads out, leaders rise from the local level, and responsibility gets practiced before it gets preached.

Trust becomes a thing free people do.

The modern numbers show the habit still breathes. The United States has about 1.9 million registered nonprofit and philanthropic organizations. Those groups contributed over $1.5 trillion to the economy in 2024, and nonprofits employ 9% of the U.S. workforce. A separate workforce study put the nonprofit workforce at roughly 14 million employees.

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The volunteering numbers tell the same story from another angle. More than 75.7 million Americans age 16 and older formally volunteered through an organization between September 2022 and September 2023. Those volunteers served an estimated 4.99 billion hours, worth more than $167.2 billion in economic value.

Another 54.2% helped neighbors informally by running errands, lending tools, house-sitting, or helping nearby families.

The estimated national value of a volunteer hour reached $36.14 in 2025. No price tag can fully measure the widow visited, the Little League field chalked before dawn, the church supper cooked after a funeral, or the veteran driven to a medical appointment. From the website Independent Sector:

Across the United States, millions of volunteers dedicate their time and energy to making a difference. They help neighbors, serve communities, and provide expertise. No matter what kind of volunteer work they do, they contribute in invaluable ways. Independent Sector, with the Do Good Institute at the University of Maryland, announced on April 21, 2026 that the estimate for the value of a volunteer hour was $36.14 in 2025* — a 3.9% increase from 2024.

Still, even the math points in the same direction: America's civic muscle remains enormous.

America has always had failures, and patriotism worth keeping doesn't require amnesia. Tocqueville saw a free people, but he also saw a country scarred by slavery and injustice.

Later generations used the same habit of association to fight those sins. Abolitionists organized; black churches sustained communities. Civil rights groups trained, marched, sued, prayed, sang, and endured. Reform came because Americans joined and forced the nation to measure itself against its creed.

Our age is tempted by two bad answers. One says every problem must be solved by Washington. The other says every person should retreat into private life and let the country rot.

Both answers sell America short; the first forgets the creative power of free people, while the second forgets the moral duty of free people.

Tocqueville saw the better path: Americans become powerful together, not because someone commands them, but because they choose one another.

The 250th birthday should remind us that the Declaration wasn't only a break from a king. It was a wager on human dignity, ordered liberty, local responsibility, and self-government. The Constitution later gave that wager structure. The Bill of Rights gave it room to breathe.

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The associations of ordinary Americans gave it daily life.

A republic can't survive for 250 years on ceremonies alone; it survives when people teach children, visit the sick, raise money, build businesses, coach teams, sponsor scholarships, care for veterans, feed strangers, clean cemeteries, protect the unborn, defend the elderly, comfort the grieving, and refuse to let every need become somebody else's assignment.

When you're driving around, look around this summer. Somewhere near you, a group needs hands, a food pantry needs drivers, a fire department needs volunteers, a church needs ushers, a school needs mentors, a veterans group needs younger backs, and a civic club needs someone who still believes the town is worth saving.

It will repair one piece of ground under your feet, and that's where free countries begin.

President Donald Trump presides over official ceremonies. Governors, mayors, bands, honor guards, and parade marshals can do their part. Those moments will stir the heart, as they should, yet America's 250th birthday belongs just as much to the volunteer who locks the hall after the pancake breakfast and the farmer who lends equipment after a storm.

The republic lives there, too.

Tocqueville didn't merely describe a charming feature of 1830s America; he identified one of the habits that helped a young nation become strong, generous, restless, inventive, and resilient.

On our 250th birthday, we need to wave the flag, sing the songs, honor the dead, thank God for the inheritance, and then do the most American thing possible.

Get together, build something, help someone, and keep the art alive.

America doesn’t need another lecture about why it should be smaller than its past. It needs Americans brave enough to remember why free people built the greatest nation on Earth in the first place. PJ Media is running a New America 250 sale! 74% off with the promo code AMERICA250!