Hunter Biden Is Posting Like the Biden Name Needs Rescuing

Hunter Biden has found the internet again, and the timing doesn't look accidental. The surviving son of President Joe Biden returned to X in late May after years of near silence on an account created in 2013.

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In days, Hunter fired off hundreds of posts, answered critics, defended his dad, joked about his drug past, and built an odd online revival out of addiction candor and political combat. From the New York Post:

Hunter Biden is marking his seventh year of sobriety with a social media blitz that’s taking the internet by storm. Hunter, 56, began posting on his X account last month after years of dormancy, a move so surprising some wondered if the messages were fake. The account proved both genuine and a hit, quickly amassing nearly half a million followers, most of whom have cheered Hunter’s purported honesty and dry sense of humor. After Hunter posted a message celebrating being seven years sober Monday, one user accused him of being the owner of a bag of cocaine left in the West Wing during the summer of 2023. “It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs,” Hunter shot back. The clapback got more than 242,000 likes.

The burst comes as the Biden family name faces another round of damage. “CALL ME DOCTOR” Jill Biden has a new memoir out, and Joe's age, decline, and 2024 debacle remain part of the national conversation. Hunter stepped into the noise with the same scandals trailing behind him, but with a new tone; he's trying to turn the evidence locker into a comedy set and the family defense into a personal comeback tour.

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I know this may sound petty, but I can’t stand it when people put photoshop a meth pipe in my mouth. A crack pipe doesn’t have that little bowl at the end. This is why we can’t trust AI. Please make the appropriate edit. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

Hunter's new act rests on sobriety, sarcasm, and loyalty. He marked seven years sober on June 1, and he's joked about crack cocaine, mocked rumors tying him to the White House cocaine incident, and answered strangers with loose online humor.

Somehow, the whole thing worked better than it had any right to work. Watching Hunter charm parts of the MAGA internet still deserves its exhibit.

President Donald Trump also noticed. Hunter fired back after Trump joked about his “checkered past,” answering with a shot about Trump's felony convictions, bankruptcies, and Jeffrey Epstein ties.

The exchange pushed Hunter's posts further across X. For a man long defined by laptop stories, court cases, drug photos, tax trouble, and gun charges, the shift is obvious. He wants the microphone before critics write the next chapter.

The defense of Pudd'n Head Joe continues to surface through the jokes. Hunter has pushed back against criticism of his father, defended his family, and attacked commentators who question “CALL ME DOCTOR” Jill's account of Joe's condition during the 2024 campaign. The last serious journalist in Washington, CNN anchor, and co-author of a book about Pudd'n Head Joe's decline became one target after writing about “CALL ME DOCTOR” Jill's memoir.

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It's not a question of whether Hunter can post; the question is why he's posting like a man on assignment. Maybe part comes from recovery, boredom, resentment, or the thrill of watching former enemies laugh at his jokes.

In case you think I'm defending this man, please think again. Posting on X, Maze reminds us of who Hunter is.

Joe Hoft also reminds us of just how strongly the Bidens protect each other.

Hunter was involved in numerous sinister acts over the past decade that were so bad that his father pardoned him for his crimes in a blanket pardon covering a ten year period ending in 2024. Hunter was connected to numerous criminal and pornographic episodes during this time period, including having an affair with his dead brother’s wife and others, per his text messages found on his laptop. Haley Biden, Hunter’s sister, was another piece of work who allegedly wrote in her diary stories of her father joining her in the shower for years. This was labeled fake news until recently. The Biden family is sick and corrupt, and one of the most perverted families in US history.

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Yet the family protection angle sits in the open. Biden left office embarrassed, beaten, diminished, and surrounded by questions about who knew what and when. Hunter now appears online with punchlines in one hand and a fire extinguisher for the family brand in the other.

Hunter's comeback may fade in a week; X loves a novelty act until the next one wanders in. Still, his online flood says something about political reputation in 2025. A damaged figure can skip the old apology tour, joke through the wreckage, and gather fans from people who once mocked him.

Hunter isn't just posting; he's trying to make the Biden name sound human again, one crack joke and family defense at a time.

Hunter Biden’s online comeback blends sobriety, sarcasm, and a clear effort to defend the Biden family name. PJ Media continues to cut through the performance and call the play as it unfolds. Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.