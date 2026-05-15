Kevin Hart Laughs, BLM Lectures, America Moves On

Half the country never bought the George Floyd sainthood story; many Americans saw a troubled man with fentanyl in his system, a criminal history, and a police encounter that coincided with fatal circumstances.

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The official Hennepin County medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, ruled Floyd's death a homicide caused by cardiopulmonary arrest during law enforcement restraint while listing fentanyl intoxication, recent methamphetamine use, and heart disease as other significant conditions. Activists treated the case like a national commandment, yet everybody else noticed the details were never as clean as the murals made them look.

The country then got the Summer of Love, which seemed to involve a strange amount of smoke, glass, and plywood. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who remains mayor after winning his third term in 2025, ordered the evacuation of the Third Precinct before rioters burned it. The decision became one of the ugliest pictures of civic failure in modern American life.

The unrest after Floyd's death caused at least $1 billion to $2 billion in insured losses, while at least 25 Americans died during protests and political unrest in 2020.

Now, there's a new emergency for Black Lives Matter activists, something called a joke.

Tony Hinchcliffe, comedian and co-host of Kill Tony, made a George Floyd joke during Netflix's roast of actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

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Hart laughed. The room laughed. Roasts tend to work like that because nobody attends one expecting warm milk, cookies, bedtime stories, and a kumbaya healing circle.

Oh, and in case you didn't know, Kevin Hart is a black man. It shouldn't matter, of course, but if one side cries, RACE, then we should at least offer full context. Co-founders of Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Trahern Crews and Monique Cullars-Doty, held a press conference demanding a public apology from Hinchcliffe and accountability from Netflix.

🚨 BLM leaders hold press conference on the crisis of Netflix allowing a joke about George Floyd… pic.twitter.com/lIhEba2U2n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2026

Adding to their shopping list was for Hart to answer for laughing, and they wanted the segment removed from future broadcasts. George Floyd's brother, Terrence, criticized Hart for failing to shut the joke down.

And in case we thought the “R” word wouldn't appear, Travis Cains, spokesperson for the Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, called Hinchcliffe a racist comedian.

Comedy doesn't survive under courtroom rules; roasts exist because famous people agree to sit there while other people make funny and horrible things about them for laughs. Hart and Hinchcliffe know the business, as did the audience. Only the activists seem shocked, SHOCKED! to discover that comedy sometimes leaves bruises.

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Most Americans have already moved on from 2020 because life didn't stop handing out bills, medical worries, job problems, and family troubles. They also remember how fast moral outrage became political permission.

Stores burned, neighborhoods suffered, and politicians preached restraint after chaos had already done the heavy lifting.

BLM had its moment, but Americans have grown tired of being ordered to treat every offense like a national summons.

Now, let's compare the reaction supporters of Charlie Kirk shared online and their press conferences over Pete Davidson's joke.

🚨 Pete Davidson mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk with a brutal throat joke at the Kevin Hart roast



Tony Hinchcliffe joked about George Floyd in the same roast



Guess which one triggered a media meltdown, family statements, a press conference and widespread condemnation? pic.twitter.com/ZbsmUOWVTJ — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 15, 2026

Better yet, let's also highlight the protests by conservatives every time a young lady was murdered at the hands of an illegal alien who was set free because of sanctuary policies.

Wait, what? Oh, that's right, Davidson's joke was okay because it was about the death of a white dude.

There were no protests in the streets over the violent deaths of our young ones because they'd be called racists, anti-immigrant, and bigots.

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The activists want the old machinery running again because outrage still pays attention bills, yet one ugly joke at a comedy roast doesn't restart 2020. It only reminds the country how many activists still need George Floyd frozen in public memory as a permanent weapon.

Give it a few days, and we'll read Kevin Hart's apology, asking forgiveness for not realizing the pain involved so soon after Floyd's death. Not Charlie's, but George's.

Kevin Hart, a black man, and the room, of mixed race, all laughed.

Most of America shrugged and went back to work.

Good comedy has always bothered people who mistake offense for injury and attention for justice. The Kevin Hart roast controversy shows how quickly the old outrage crowd still tries to turn a joke into a tribunal. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your subscription.