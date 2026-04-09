America’s Birthrate Hits Another Record Low With Bigger Consequences

America's birthrate fell again; the numbers from 2025 reached another historic low and continue a decline that began more than a decade ago. The numbers aren't subtle; they reflect a nation that's not replacing itself.

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Preliminary federal data show fertility rates dropped to levels well below the 2.1 children per woman needed to maintain population stability without immigration.

Currently, that fertility rate sits close to 1.6, a gap compounded over time. Fewer births today mean fewer workers, taxpayers, and families for tomorrow.

It's been a steady decline since 2007. After a very brief stabilization following the pandemic, births resumed their downward trend. The United States recorded fewer than 3.6 million births in 2025, far below the 4.3 million recorded in 2007.

The provisional number of births for the United States in 2022 was 3,661,220, a nonsignificant decline from 2021. The general fertility rate was 56.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15–44, down less than 1% from 2021. The total fertility rate was 1,665.0 births per 1,000 women in 2022, essentially unchanged from 2021. Birth rates declined for women in age groups 15–24 and 30–34, rose for women in age groups 25–29 and 35–49, and were unchanged for females aged 10–14 years in 2022. The birth rate for teenagers aged 15–19 declined by 3% in 2022 to 13.5 births per 1,000 females; rates declined for both younger (aged 15–17) and older (aged 18–19) teenagers. The cesarean delivery rate rose to 32.2% in 2022, from 32.1% in 2021; the low-risk cesarean delivery rate was steady at 26.3%. The preterm birth rate declined 1% in 2022 to 10.38%.

Those aren't abstract numbers; they carry structural consequences.

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A shrinking birthrate changes the ratio between working-age adults and retirees. Social Security relies on payroll taxes from current workers to support current beneficiaries. When the base narrows, strain increases. The Social Security Board of Trustees has warned that demographic imbalances will accelerate funding pressures in the coming decade.

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Labor markets feel it, too. Employers already face shortages in skilled trades, healthcare, and manufacturing. Fewer young adults entering the workforce intensifies competition for talent, and while productivity gains may offset some pressure, they don't replace human capital.

Demographers have tracked this shift for years. Lyman Stone, Senior Fellow and Director of the Pronatalism Initiative, has documented the sustained decline in American fertility and its long-term implications for economic growth and family formation.

By now, it’s not news to anyone that America’s fertility rate is falling. But there are different ways fertility can fall. One way is that the average family size can shrink as people shift from having four kids to three, two kids to one, etc. But the other way is by people not forming families at all. Most of the drop in fertility in America in the last two decades is driven by this second factor: more Americans are staying single and never having children at all, as Wendy Wang recently documented on these pages. But among people who have children, fertility rates have been comparatively stable.

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President Donald Trump has emphasized domestic economic growth and workforce expansion as central to national strength. A declining birthrate complicates those goals, while immigration debates often dominate discussion, but native fertility trends shape the long-term picture just as powerfully.

Other developed nations offer cautionary examples: Japan's fertility rate sits near 1.3, and Italy and South Korea face similar demographic contraction.

If Japan’s population crisis is severe, South Korea’s is catastrophic. In 2023, its fertility rate dropped to 0.72 children per woman—the lowest ever recorded. At this rate, South Korea’s population could halve within a century. Despite aggressive pro-natalist policies—including cash payouts for newborns, subsidized housing for families, and workplace reforms—many young Koreans are rejecting traditional family structures. The rising cost of living, long work hours, and shifting cultural attitudes toward marriage and parenthood are making it harder to reverse the decline. Without a significant turnaround, South Korea’s economic powerhouse could face a demographic implosion, with severe labor shortages and skyrocketing elderly care costs.

Once fertility falls and stays low for extended periods, recovery becomes hard. Incentive programs, tax credits, and parental leave policies have produced limited long-term reversal abroad.

Data from 2025 doesn't suggest collapse; they signal trajectory.

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Births among women in their 20s continue to decline, while births among women in their 30s remain comparatively steadier.

A 2013 opinion poll found that, on average, American adults want to have between two and three children. But many feel that they can’t afford one child, let alone more. “The economy, job insecurity, housing insecurity, the cost of child care—these are all rapidly increasing, and people are feeling uncertain about their future and their ability to support a child,” Zimmerman says. Concerns about climate change and the environment also weigh on young people’s decisions. Even at current fertility rates, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that the global population will reach 9.8 billion by 2050. Young people, Zimmerman says, worry about how many more people can fit on a planet with significant environmental challenges. While a declining fertility rate reflects Americans’ growing anxieties, it also demonstrates societal progress. In 2024, the largest decline in births was for teenage mothers. The fertility rate among teenagers has dropped 79% to 12.7 births for every 1,000 girls ages 15–19 from its most recent peak in 1991 of 61.8 births, proving the efficacy of interventions like comprehensive sex education and contraceptive use. “I think most of us think that’s a pretty good thing,” Zimmerman says. “But that means that the total fertility rate in the country has gone down.”

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That shift reflects delayed family formation rather than complete abandonment of parenthood.

The conversation drifts toward economics alone; money, housing, and childcare costs matter. But cultural expectations also shape decisions. Career sequencing, geographic mobility, and perceptions about stability all influence when and whether families grow.

None of this unfolds overnight. Demographic changes work slowly, then all at once. School enrollments shrink first, followed by rural hospitals closing maternity wards, and later, retirement systems absorb tremendous pressure.

The record low in 2025 doesn't guarantee irreversible decline. It does, however, demand honest evaluation. A nation that wants economic vitality, military readiness, and sustained innovation can't ignore sustained fertility decline.

Numbers alone don't determine destiny, but they frame choices. America's birthrate has hit another record low.

We'll pay for it down the road if that trend continues.

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