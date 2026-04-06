The F-15, the F-Word, and the Media’s Double Standard

David Manney | 4:37 PM on April 06, 2026
Townhall Media

As you, our PJ Media readers, know, President Donald Trump ordered Operation Epic Fury to strike Iranian military targets, sinking or damaging more than 50 Iranian vessels and hitting over 5,000 sites tied to missile and nuclear infrastructure.

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An F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran on April 3. U.S. special operations forces launched a high-risk recovery mission. The weapons systems officer evaded capture for nearly 48 hours before the team brought him home safely. That rescue required precision, coordination, and courage under fire.

Legacy media didn't write headlines tied to the rescue; they led with the loss.

News coverage framed the shoot-down as an embarrassment for President Trump, downplaying the broader destruction of Iranian naval assets and missile sites. The narrative focused on one aircraft rather than the strategic impact of the entire campaign. A single setback became the story line, while thousands of successful strikes faded into background noise.

Instead of examining Iran's weakened capabilities, outlets shifted attention to President Trump's use of strong language during remarks on social media

The underlying Tweet was later deleted. I have seen no news reports of any American lives lost in the operation, much less “dozens.’ It was truly an Easter Miracle

It pointed to this Daily Mail article. It appears that the article is no longer available at the Daily Mail website. Here is the original URL for the article:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15707635/Trumps-extraction-airman-Iran-failed.html

“Trump’s extraction [of] airman [in] Iran failed”? “Almost” does not appear in the URL.

Thankfully, the Daily Mail‘s prediction did not come true, in the end.

I get that many in the media actively root for Trump’s failure, and by extension, the failure of any Trump-linked effort. But this is beyond the pale.

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The F-word became headline material; critics treated tone as larger than results, and military gains received less oxygen than vocabulary policing.

Yet, that wasn't enough; some voices on the left further escalated the situation by floating discussion of invoking the 25th Amendment, arguing that Trump's remarks signaled diminished faculties.

That claim surfaced within days of a major overseas operation that struck strategic targets and extracted a downed airman evading capture in hostile territory.

This is a game we've long played. Compare that with the media treatment of former President Joe Biden. During his time in office, Biden wandered off stage mid-event, appeared disoriented after speeches, and needed visible guidance in public settings—Easter Bunny chaperone, anybody?

Networks dismissed those moments as overblown or partisan attacks. Any questions about his fitness, or lack thereof, rarely received sustained scrutiny.

Now, foul language choices trigger constitutional alarms.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has criticized what's been accurately called Trump Derangement Syndrome inside legacy outlets, maintaining that Epic Fury degraded Iranian capacity and strengthened American deterrence. He argues that coverage filters battlefield success through partisan lenses instead of strategic evaluation.

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Polling outside coastal media centers shows President Trump maintaining strong support among Republicans and significant backing from independents.

Dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party has reached historic lows in multiple surveys; voters beyond traditional media hubs appear less moved by tone debates and more focused on national security outcomes. Comments, such as these from an ex-Obama staffer, have become nearly routine.

Like any combat situation, Operation Epic Fury carried risks, yet American forces struck thousands of targets and recovered a downed airman under hostile conditions. 

Those facts stand independent of cable chyrons and panel reactions.

The double standards have grown harder to ignore. Media voices shielded former President Mashed Potato Brain from sustained questions and now rush to frame President Trump as unstable over language and posture. The imbalance feeds skepticism across the country; confidence in national coverage weakens when results receive less attention than rhetoric.

President Donald Trump authorized decisive military action, Pete Hegseth defended it, and U.S. operators executed it. An F-15E was lost and an airman returned home alive, while Iranian military capacity suffered major damage.

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That scoreboard shows more than any single headline ever will, much to the disappointment of the left.

If you want analysis that refuses to flinch and calls out bias without apology, join PJ Media VIP. Right now, save 60% when you use promo code FIGHT.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

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DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS PETE HEGSETH

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