The F-15, the F-Word, and the Media’s Double Standard

As you, our PJ Media readers, know, President Donald Trump ordered Operation Epic Fury to strike Iranian military targets, sinking or damaging more than 50 Iranian vessels and hitting over 5,000 sites tied to missile and nuclear infrastructure.

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An F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran on April 3. U.S. special operations forces launched a high-risk recovery mission. The weapons systems officer evaded capture for nearly 48 hours before the team brought him home safely. That rescue required precision, coordination, and courage under fire.

Legacy media didn't write headlines tied to the rescue; they led with the loss.

News coverage framed the shoot-down as an embarrassment for President Trump, downplaying the broader destruction of Iranian naval assets and missile sites. The narrative focused on one aircraft rather than the strategic impact of the entire campaign. A single setback became the story line, while thousands of successful strikes faded into background noise.

The Trump White House just DESTROYED the Daily Mail for their anti-American lies



“You sick freaks. No lives were lost because America’s warfighters are the most powerful, lethal, and precise fighting force ever known to man. God bless our heroes.”



BASED🫳🏻🎤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JfccQnfXmJ — BLT (@BLT21_) April 5, 2026

Instead of examining Iran's weakened capabilities, outlets shifted attention to President Trump's use of strong language during remarks on social media.

The underlying Tweet was later deleted. I have seen no news reports of any American lives lost in the operation, much less “dozens.’ It was truly an Easter Miracle It pointed to this Daily Mail article. It appears that the article is no longer available at the Daily Mail website. Here is the original URL for the article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15707635/Trumps-extraction-airman-Iran-failed.html “Trump’s extraction [of] airman [in] Iran failed”? “Almost” does not appear in the URL. Thankfully, the Daily Mail‘s prediction did not come true, in the end. I get that many in the media actively root for Trump’s failure, and by extension, the failure of any Trump-linked effort. But this is beyond the pale.

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The F-word became headline material; critics treated tone as larger than results, and military gains received less oxygen than vocabulary policing.

🚨NEW: Billy Bush says ABC News had 75-person division focused on *DESTROYING* TRUMP in 2016🤯



"I know the guy who ran the division."@sagesteele: "Jeez!"



BUSH: "[It] was dedicated to basically getting him."@seanhannity: "Wow." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/ubWpmVu1oQ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 4, 2026

Yet, that wasn't enough; some voices on the left further escalated the situation by floating discussion of invoking the 25th Amendment, arguing that Trump's remarks signaled diminished faculties.

That claim surfaced within days of a major overseas operation that struck strategic targets and extracted a downed airman evading capture in hostile territory.

This is a game we've long played. Compare that with the media treatment of former President Joe Biden. During his time in office, Biden wandered off stage mid-event, appeared disoriented after speeches, and needed visible guidance in public settings—Easter Bunny chaperone, anybody?

Networks dismissed those moments as overblown or partisan attacks. Any questions about his fitness, or lack thereof, rarely received sustained scrutiny.

Now, foul language choices trigger constitutional alarms.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has criticized what's been accurately called Trump Derangement Syndrome inside legacy outlets, maintaining that Epic Fury degraded Iranian capacity and strengthened American deterrence. He argues that coverage filters battlefield success through partisan lenses instead of strategic evaluation.

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Polling outside coastal media centers shows President Trump maintaining strong support among Republicans and significant backing from independents.

Dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party has reached historic lows in multiple surveys; voters beyond traditional media hubs appear less moved by tone debates and more focused on national security outcomes. Comments, such as these from an ex-Obama staffer, have become nearly routine.

Scott Jennings SHATTERS the narrative of former Obama staffer Nayyera Haq after she tries to argue Iran is winning through mimetic warfare.



“Do you think the Iranians would rather have their ENTIRE navy back or their memes?”



HAQ: “The meme war and internet propaganda, which is… pic.twitter.com/NUuGuaNpvL — Overton (@overton_news) April 5, 2026

Like any combat situation, Operation Epic Fury carried risks, yet American forces struck thousands of targets and recovered a downed airman under hostile conditions.

Those facts stand independent of cable chyrons and panel reactions.

The double standards have grown harder to ignore. Media voices shielded former President Mashed Potato Brain from sustained questions and now rush to frame President Trump as unstable over language and posture. The imbalance feeds skepticism across the country; confidence in national coverage weakens when results receive less attention than rhetoric.

President Donald Trump authorized decisive military action, Pete Hegseth defended it, and U.S. operators executed it. An F-15E was lost and an airman returned home alive, while Iranian military capacity suffered major damage.

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That scoreboard shows more than any single headline ever will, much to the disappointment of the left.

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