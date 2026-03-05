Ken Paxton Forces John Cornyn Into a Corner Over the SAVE Act

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a political grenade into the Republican Senate runoff in Texas. Paxton said he'd consider stepping aside from the race if Senate Republican leadership commits to passing the SAVE Act.

Paxton's proposal places election integrity above personal ambition. It forces a direct answer from Washington, while tying the offer to advancing President Donald Trump's agenda of pushing strong safeguards to prevent illegal aliens from voting in federal elections.

The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I'm committed to helping President Trump get it done," Paxton said. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act." John Cornyn is a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill. Now, Fake News reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation," he went on.

The SAVE Act requires proof of U.S. citizenship when someone registers to vote in federal elections, directs states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls, and imposes penalties on those who register ineligible voters.

House leaders have already advanced the proposal, which has become a central demand from conservatives seeking stricter election safeguards. Paxton framed his offer as a test of Senate Republicans' seriousness: if leadership wants unity behind the bill, he said he'd sacrifice his own campaign to make it happen.

Paxton's move lands directly in the path of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who has served in the Senate since 2002 and previously held leadership positions within the Republican conference. The recent primary ended without a majority winner, forcing two Republicans into a runoff election scheduled later in the spring.

Paxton accused Cornyn of lacking urgency on election security issues, challenged him to support ending the filibuster if that step is necessary to pass the SAVE Act, and said voters deserve leaders who treat election integrity as a top priority.

President Trump remains the central figure in the broader political fight surrounding the runoff. Paxton built his reputation among Trump supporters during the 2020 election disputes and later appeared alongside Trump during several legal battles and campaign events.

There's no formal endorsement from Trump in the Texas runoff, though he publicly urged Republicans to unite. Paxton's proposal aims to turn the Senate contest into a policy victory for Trump's election security agenda, no matter how the runoff ends.

If the political calculation behind Paxton's offer carries significant strategic weight, and if Senate Republicans embrace the SAVE Act and move to pass it, Paxton could claim victory for forcing the issue into the national spotlight. If Senate leadership hesitates, Paxton gains powerful ammunition against Cornyn during the runoff campaign.

Either result strengthens Paxton's argument that he fights harder for the policies that many Republican voters want enacted.

Paxton also knows that Texas voters strongly respond to debates over election integrity. Texas already requires voter ID in state elections, and many voters support tighter safeguards in federal contests, too. The SAVE Act expands those protections nationwide.

Supporters argue that proof of citizenship closes gaps in voter registration systems and prevents non-citizens from participating in federal elections.

Opponents claim existing safeguards already prevent widespread abuse, objections Paxton dismissed while insisting that stronger verification measures protect election credibility.

The runoff between Paxton and Cornyn now carries far larger stakes than a typical Senate primary fight. Paxton reframed the race as a direct challenge over policy, loyalty, and the willingness to deliver on Trump's priorities.

Cornyn must decide whether to embrace Paxton's demand or risk appearing cautious on an issue that energizes Republican voters.

Political campaigns revolve around personalities, fundraising totals, and tactical attacks. Paxton shifted the focus toward legislation and forced Washington to make a simple point: If election integrity ranks among the most urgent priorities facing the country, Senate leaders now have a chance to prove it.

Political campaigns revolve around personalities, fundraising totals, and tactical attacks. Paxton shifted the focus toward legislation and forced Washington to make a simple point: If election integrity ranks among the most urgent priorities facing the country, Senate leaders now have a chance to prove it.

Political fights in Washington often reveal far more than campaign speeches. They expose who's willing to push for real policy changes and who prefers cautious delay.