The Biden Autopen Probe Ends the Way So Many Others Do

Tell me if you've heard this before.

Former President Joe Biden avoids charges after federal prosecutors closed the probe into his use of an autopen to sign pardons and other documents. Prosecutors in Washington reviewed the case, examined whether Biden authorized the signatures himself, and decided there were no crimes committed.

Like March that comes in like a lion, the investigation launched with big promises but ended quietly, adding to the increasingly rotten pattern in which scandals evaporate without consequences.

Last June, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into whether the Biden administration used an autopen to sign key presidential documents, such as pardons, months after Mr. Trump had claimed his predecessor's pardons were illegitimate. Mr. Trump told Attorney General Pam Bondi and the White House counsel in a memo to probe what he claimed was a "conspiracy" to "abuse the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline." The order cited a number of executive actions by Biden, including pardons and judicial appointments, and argued: "There are serious doubts as to the decision-making process and even the degree of Biden's awareness of these actions being taken in his name."

Despite concerns that lawmakers and conservative media had about Biden's lack-of-mental state in his final months, suggesting staff overstepped their roles ... crickets.

What are we left with? Another grand declaration of justice that crumbles into nothing, leaving everyone to wonder if some secret shield protects the powerful or if the whole thing was just hot air from the beginning.

Jeanine Pirro leads as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and her office reviewed Biden's pardons and actions. Prosectors couldn't find any law that bans the use of an autopen if the president approves it. Without proof, the case gets dropped.

How shocking to discover that the evidence falls short again, as if the system is designed to let big fish swim free while wasting everybody's time and taxpayer money with empty threats.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) chairs the House Oversight Committee, which issued a report on Oct. 28, 2025, that blasted Biden's final months in office. The report claims aides hid Biden's condition and limited his involvement and accessibility. Comer referred the findings to Bondi, demanding a full probe.

Yet, here we sit, with zero charges and the same old excuses: lack of evidence or whatever mechanism kills these things before they bite.

The way this bullscat so often repeats, it drains any sense that serious oversight still exists.

The committee targeted Biden's physician and senior aides with scrutiny over decisions.

I hope they scrutinized them with a raised eyebrow or two.

Some witnesses invoked the Fifth Amendment, refusing to speak. Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, along with his brother and a sister, right before exiting office.

I'm sure all those pardons were above board, right?

Despite the criticism behind those pardons, prosecutors shrugged them off.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. How many times do we endure this charade? Probes kick off with righteous fury, drag on forever, then poof! Gone, without explanation beyond a lame press release. Confidence in fairness sinks when the connected always walk away untouched.

Autopen signatures have been used in government for decades; presidents from both parties rely on them for routine paperwork when they're away from the Oval Office. The Office of Legal Counsel rules them legal with presidential approval. President Trump used one in his first term, too.

But the probe stirs a storm, only to flop.

This lousy trend sickens anyone paying attention who has a sense of fair play and justice. We've heard the same formula, haven't we? Announce the hunt, hype the outrage, then quietly admit defeat and slink away.

Weak laws, hidden protections, bureaucratic hesitation, or plain incompetence could all play a role. Whatever explanation fits, the result lands the same way every bloody time.

Either investigators open the curtain and explain what really happened, or officials should stop launching probes that promise accountability yet collapse into silence.

Voters deserve a system that delivers answers rather than endless investigations that dissolve the moment they reach the edge of consequence.

