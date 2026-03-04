Ecuador’s Cartel Crackdown Signals a New Era in the Drug War

David Manney | 4:51 PM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Carlos Noriega

Ecuador has, for years, drifted from one of South America's safer nations into a major transit hub for global drug trafficking. Cartels exploited weak borders, corrupt port officials, and political hesitation.

Advertisement

That slide, finally, appears to have met resistance on March 3, when Ecuadorian security forces launched a large-scale ground operation targeting transnational drug networks tied to Los Lobos, with direct assistance from the United States. The operation dismantled a major trafficking cell; arrested 16 suspects; and seized cocaine, cash, and financial records tied to money laundering and public corruption.

President Donald Trump authorized support for the operation as part of a broader strategy to restore order in cartel-dominated regions of the Western Hemisphere. The U.S. provided intelligence, planning, and logistical support, while Ecuadorian forces conducted ground action.

The combined action also carried a message to cartels: Ecuador wouldn't fight alone, and cartels would no longer enjoy the comfort of operating beneath international hesitation.

Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa, framed the operation as a necessary step in reclaiming national sovereignty. Noboa took office at a time of surging violence linked to narco-terror groups, prison riots, and assassinations, as his administration labeled cartels terrorist organizations and expanded emergency powers to confront them.

Advertisement

Cooperation with the U.S. marked a turning point; Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Europol also contributed to intelligence coordination, signaling a growing international alignment behind Ecuador's crackdown.

The operation followed months of mounting pressure on cartel logistics. Before the ground action, U.S. forces carried out 43 interdiction strikes on narco vessels operating in the Caribbean and Pacific corridors, actions that resulted in roughly 150 cartel-linked deaths and disrupted maritime supply routes feeding Ecuador's ports. The land operation built on that pressure by striking leadership and financial networks on shore.

About 70% of the drugs produced by Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest and second-largest cocaine producers, respectively, are shipped through neighbouring Ecuador.

The drug trade has unleashed a bloody turf war that has turned one of Latin America’s safest countries into one of its deadliest in the space of a few years.

The U.S. and Ecuador have boosted their security cooperation since the right-wing Noboa took office in 2023.

Noboa last year pushed for the reopening of a shuttered U.S. military base but was shot down by Ecuadorians who voted in a November referendum against overturning a ban on foreign bases.

In December, the U.S. announced a temporary deployment of air force personnel to the former U.S. base in the port city of Manta.

Oversight of U.S. involvement is handled by General Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, who met with President Noboa and Ecuadorian defense leaders ahead of the operation to coordinate security cooperation.

Advertisement

Southern Command oversees military activities across 31 countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. In Ecuador, its role is centered on intelligence fusion, surveillance, and operational planning. Ecuadorian troops executed arrests and seizures on the ground.

One of the operation's targets was Hernán Ruilova Barzola, leader of a trafficking network linked to Los Lobos. His organization exploited Ecuador's ports to move cocaine to Europe and North America. Ecuador produces little cocaine domestically, but geography turned the country into a favored transit point for Colombian and Peruvian supply chains. Cartels filled the vacuum created by years of limited enforcement and political caution.

Violence followed the cartel expansion, homicide rates surged, and prison systems collapsed into gang-controlled battlegrounds. Entire neighborhoods fell under cartel influence. Confidence in institutions weakened as people watched organized crime outpace the state.

Noboa's decision to accept U.S. help acknowledged a hard reality: Sovereignty means little without the ability to enforce law within national borders.

The operation may signal a broader shift in regional drug policy. For decades, governments hesitated to directly confront cartels, often fearing backlash or diplomatic fallout, an environment where the cartels thrived. Ecuador's move shows a willingness to decisively act when support exists. The United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, appears prepared to back allies willing to confront narco terror groups head-on.

Advertisement

Future implications extend beyond Ecuador: Nations such as Peru, Colombia, and parts of Central America face similar cartel pressure. Joint operations that combine local enforcement with U.S. intelligence and logistics could reshape the regional balance. When governments act together rather than in isolation, cartels finally lose their leverage.

Details of ongoing operations remain classified, but Ecuador's defense ministry confirmed additional actions remain under review. What stands clear is that hesitation no longer defines policy: Ecuador acted, the United States supported it, and cartels lost ground.

After years adrift, the region may finally be entering a phase where sovereignty is defended. Not surrendered.

Independent journalism only survives when readers choose to support it directly. PJ Media VIP offers deeper reporting, exclusive analysis, and commentary free from institutional pressure. Right now, members save 60% on a VIP membership by using promo code FIGHT. Join today and support an independent voice.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CARTELS COLOMBIA CRIME

Recommended

Reality Check on Cornyn, Crockett, and Crenshaw Eric Florack
BREAKING: Border Patrol Shoots Armed Man at Checkpoint Catherine Salgado
Forget Iran. Trump's Blowing Stuff Up Elsewhere Too. Sarah Anderson
China Only Cares About This One Thing, and Sorry Iran, but It Ain't You Stephen Green
Gov. Tim Walz Is Getting Destroyed on Capitol Hill Matt Margolis
Democrats Just Got Some DEVASTATING News About the Midterms Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Iran's Body Count: 1,200 Americans Dead. It Was Time to Strike.
The Year We Learned Japanese by Satellite — and Didn’t Know We Were Pioneers
Do Democrats Even Want the ‘Worst of the Worst’ Deported?
Advertisement