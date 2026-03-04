386,000 Federal Jobs Gone. Washington Didn’t Even Notice.

When he began his second term, President Donald Trump promised to make the federal government leaner and more efficient. One year into that promise, the numbers tell a story that few in Washington appear eager to discuss: The disappearance of nearly 400,000 federal jobs, yet daily government operations continue without obvious disruption.

Advertisement

A workforce reduction that large cripples most organizations; in the private sector, losing that many positions triggers emergency meetings, halts production lines, and sparks panic among executives. Washington, however, kept moving along as if someone merely cleaned a few old files out of a drawer.

The federal workforce shrank by 386,826 positions during the first year of Trump's second term. Administration leaders framed the effort as a long-overdue correction of decades of unchecked growth inside federal agencies. The work fell largely under the Department of Government Efficiency when Elon Musk served as the department's co-chair and was tasked with identifying layers of bureaucracy that had quietly multiplied over many administrations.

The numbers behind the reduction reveal how large the bureaucracy had become; roughly 317,000 federal employees left government positions during 2025. About 68,000 new workers entered federal service during the same period. Departures far outpaced hiring across nearly every major agency: Education, Housing, and Treasury experienced some of the largest workforce declines.

The Trump administration’s efforts to reduce staffing across agencies resulted in the loss of more than 317,000 federal employees governmentwide. It’s a 13.7% decrease compared with September 2024 workforce numbers, according to Office of Personnel Management data. At the same time, 68,000 new federal employees joined the civil service during 2025, according to OPM Director Scott Kupor. Combining attrition and hiring data, the administration’s changes over 2025 resulted in a net staffing decrease of about 10.8%. Kupor touted the results as exceeding the administration’s goals, saying that relatively few losses were due to reductions in force (RIFs) and the firing of probationary employees. Out of all employees who left their jobs in the last year, “over 92% did so voluntarily,” he said, mainly via the deferred resignation program (DRP). “None of this is to minimize the impact of anyone losing a job, but the ‘mass firing’ headlines do not in fact tell the full story,” Kupor wrote in a Dec. 10 post on X.

Advertisement

The most surprising development involves what didn't happen after the reductions: Government services didn't collapse, federal agencies didn't shut down, passport offices still process applications, Social Security checks still arrive, airports still screen passengers, and daily operations continue with little visible difference for most Americans.

That outcome raises an uncomfortable question about how large the federal bureaucracy had grown before the cuts began. Eliminating hundreds of thousands of jobs without a noticeable slowdown suggests many positions had little connection to core government functions.

Government employment had expanded steadily for years. Administrative offices, policy divisions, and regulatory units multiplied inside agencies. Entire departments existed primarily to manage paperwork generated by other departments, and redundancy often became a feature of the system instead of a flaw. The reductions now underway aim to strip away those layers.

Administration officials describe the process as a shift toward a smaller workforce focused on essential services. The fiscal 2026 federal budget continues the effort, proposing an additional 140,000 position reductions through agency consolidations and program closures, including the planned shutdown of Job Corps operations.

Reduction supporters argue the numbers prove a point critics long denied: Washington expanded far beyond what the government actually required to function.

Behind the policy debate stand real people who lost steady work; many federal employees spent years building careers in public service. Most didn't design the bureaucratic maze that surrounded them; they accepted existing jobs and performed the duties assigned to them. Losing a position still means mortgage payments, groceries, health insurance, and school tuition, and suddenly it is much harder to manage.

Advertisement

There isn’t good data on how many of those employees lived and worked in the DMV, but the D.C. area is home to 15% of federal workers. The first sign of large-scale layoffs came in February, when almost 25,000 probationary employees with little job protection were sent packing. That was the first of many Trump-administration reductions to be challenged and at least temporarily halted in court. Many of those fights continue. The losses peaked in July and August as the federal government offered deferred retirement packages. The Partnership for Public Service says there were almost 68,000 reductions in July and 56,000 in August.

Some people took advantage of voluntary buyouts; others were laid off or had their agencies restructured. Communities with heavy federal employment felt the impact most sharply. Kansas City alone lost about 2,800 federal positions, roughly a 10% drop in the local federal workforce. Missouri experienced a 13% decline in federal employment statewide, while Kansas saw reductions reach roughly 15%.

Supporters of Trump's effort argue that painful adjustments often accompany structural reform, while critics counter that rapid cuts risk weakening agencies responsible for regulation, safety, and oversight.

There's a single fact that stands beyond dispute: removing nearly 400,000 positions without stopping the machinery of government exposes how deeply Washington's bureaucracy has expanded. The machine still runs, the lights still turn on each morning, and the paperwork still moves across desks.

For reform advocates, that reality confirms the belief that trimming the federal workforce didn't cripple government operations. It revealed just how much excess had accumulated inside the system over the decades.

Advertisement

For the rest of Washington, the result creates an uncomfortable silence.

Enjoying sharp, independent commentary without the corporate filter? PJ Media VIP gives full access to deeper analysis, exclusive content, and a community that refuses to follow the herd. Right now, members save 60% on a VIP membership by using promo code FIGHT. Join today at the link below and support independent journalism that doesn’t pull punches.