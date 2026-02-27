A Surprising Defense of Trump Came From Bill Clinton

Every once in a while, politics delivers a moment nobody sees coming. Former President Bill Clinton, under oath, reported that President Donald Trump never gave him any indication he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's criminal conduct.

That sworn statement now adds a new wrinkle to one of the most combustible and easily proven false stories of the last decade.

Bill Clinton has been facing questions about his own past ties to Epstein. Flight logs show Clinton traveled on Epstein's private jet several times in the early 2000s, but he's maintained he cut off contact after learning more about Epstein's behavior.

In this recent sworn exchange, Clinton reportedly stated that during his interactions with Trump, he never saw or heard anything suggesting Trump engaged in Epstein's crimes.

Trump has repeatedly acknowledged knowing Epstein socially in the 1990s, appearing in photographs from that period. He's also publicly stated that he broke off contact with Epstein years before Epstein's 2008 guilty plea.

In 2019, Trump told reporters that he hadn't spoken to Epstein in about 15 years and described himself as "not a fan."

Trump barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after Epstein behaved inappropriately toward a club member's teenage daughter, according to journalists from the Miami Herald and Wall Street Journal. The reporters included some information about Trump's links to Epstein in their 2020 book, "The Grifter's Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency." A Mar-a-Lago member told the journalists that Trump had "kicked Epstein out after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member," Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald reported. "The way this person described it, such an act could irreparably harm the Trump brand, leaving Donald no choice but to remove Epstein." The incident happened around October 2007, when Mar-a-Lago's registry listed Epstein's account as "closed," the Miami Herald reported.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. He died in a Manhattan detention facility while awaiting trial. His longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 on federal sex trafficking charges and later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Clinton's reported testimony stands out for one simple reason: it cuts against the common political storyline. Clinton and Trump have been rivals since Trump rode the escalator, trading barbs publicly and representing opposite poles in American politics. For Clinton to say, under oath, that Trump showed no indication of criminal involvement doesn't neatly fit into partisan talking points.

Statements under oath carry legal weight; false testimony risks perjury. That context matters; when a former president speaks under penalty of law, the words deserve attention.

The broader Epstein scandal has touched powerful names across finance, politics, and entertainment, while Congressional interest remains high.

Lawmakers continue seeking documents and testimony tied to Epstein's network as calls for full disclosure have come from both sides of the aisle.

Clinton's sworn statement doesn't erase Trump's past social proximity to Epstein, but it adds a factual element that complicates sweeping accusations. When critics assert that association equals guilt, sworn testimony suggesting otherwise forces a pause.

While it's fair to call the moment unexpected, it's also fair to ask whether legacy political commentators who've spent years speculating will give equal attention to testimony challenging their narrative. Ignoring inconvenient details only subtracts from their sinking credibility.

The Epstein case remains one of the most disturbing and long-reaching criminal sagas in modern history. Justice for victims remains central.

Factual clarity about who did what remains essential, and when sworn testimony contradicts assumptions, it can't be brushed aside.

