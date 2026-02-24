Need an idea about how to start an argument between people in the UK? Mention a royal name alongside Jeffrey Epstein. That should get the fires started.

The elite formerly known as Prince Andrew's association with Epstein remains a global fixation — global if you mean England.

Political editor and commentator Emma-Jo Morris recently highlighted how authorities moved aggressively in matters tied to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, while long-running grooming gang cases have dragged on for years without any similar feelings of urgency.

Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, stepped back from the spotlight after the crown stripped him of public and royal duties following his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, which generated massive political shockwaves. In America, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew, which was later settled. Because of the scandal, the Royal Family removed his honorary military titles and patronages.

The Epstein story burned like hydrogen fueled by leaking inert helium gas and combusting front pages like the Hindenburg. Every development generated debate in Parliament and endless commentary across Britain.

Meanwhile, documented grooming gang scandals in towns such as Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford revealed systematic sexual exploitation of young girls.

In Rotherham alone, independent investigator Professor Alexis Jay concluded that around 1,400 children were abused between 1997 and 2013, while many of the perpetrators were identified as men of Pakistani Muslim backgrounds.

Alexis Jay, who authored the report, used to be chief inspector of social work in Scotland. She's seen a lot. But despite being deeply familiar with the details of this report, even she seemed shaken by the words coming out of her mouth at Tuesday's press conference about the victims, some as young as 11, abused from 1997 until last year. "It is hard to describe the appalling nature of the abuse the child victims suffered. They were raped by multiple perpetrators. They were trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England. They were abducted, beaten and intimidated," Jay said.

Nine men in Rochdale were convicted in 2012 for grooming and trafficking underage girls.

The nine defendants were jailed for a total of 77 years, with the ringleader, a 59-year-old man from Oldham, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, receiving a 19-year term after being convicted of two rapes, aiding and abetting rape, sexual assault and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Kabeer Hassan, 25, of Oldham, was jailed for nine years for rape and three years, concurrently, for conspiracy. Hamid Safi, 22, an illegal immigrant of no fixed address, was jailed for four years for conspiracy and one year, concurrently, for trafficking.

Greater Manchester Police were criticized for earlier failures of intervention.

The story remained the same in Telford, where an independent inquiry led by Tom Crowther KC discovered that as many as 1,000 girls may have been sexually exploited over decades.

In his closing comments, Telford added: “People will not forget Telford’s history of child sexual exploitation – and nor should they. But in my view Telford’s approach – the Council’s approach – to the Recommendations, to engagement with its key partners and most of all with those three people it let down as children, now stands as a model. All involved – but particularly the Consultees, who put aside hurt and anger and years of being dismissed in order to ensure that next generations are better protected than they were – deserve our very high praise.”

Again, authorities were criticized for failing to act.

Police leaders admitted to institutional hesitancy, driven by concerns about cultural sensitivity, that influenced decision-making. Officers were also afraid of accusations of racism.

Poor lads. But the victims paid the price.

Now, keep watching the political reflex.

Royal scandal? Expect swift moral outrace, endless panels, diplomatic ripples.

Grooming gangs? Review years of reluctance, guarded language, and delayed admissions.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has faced repeated pressure over enforcement priorities in London, including violent crime and public order issues. At the same time, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is responsible for public appointments related to the department's operations.

Both men hold authority over how law enforcement resources align with public safety, yet they did nothing to move those resources into place to protect the innocent women.

When Morris questioned priorities, she tapped into a frustration that had been simmering for years; if the government can mobilize full investigative weight around elite scandals, why the lapse in protection for vulnerable girls?

Some argue that Epstein represents an international trafficking network tied to powerful figures, so political interest spikes naturally.

Fair enough.

Epstein's crimes involved global elites, but Britain's exploitation crisis involved working-class girls who were abandoned by institutions sworn to protect them.

Look at the dichotomy: one story threatens reputations high on top, while the other exposes long-term cultural cowardice.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged stronger border controls and firm action against crime. King Charles III continues constitutional duties above party politics. Neither man holds operational policing authority, yet both represent national leadership, including clarity about moral priorities.

The safety of women can't depend on whether a suspect belongs to royalty or a politically sensitive demographic; justice can't work in a selective mode.

How does the public feel when it sees its government act boldly toward the famous, while hesitating to act against organized exploitation networks? Whose going to notice?

Well, families and communities, for one.

If Britain wants credibility on human rights and women's safety, officials must show equal energy, regardless of a suspect's background or social rank.

Royal Theater dominates headlines, but the silent streets tell a harsher, and far more accurate, story.

