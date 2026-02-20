President Donald Trump Stands Victim of His Own Success

In the early days of the NBA, George Mikan was so dominant in the paint that the league had to redraw the court. Defenders couldn't stop him, and coaches couldn't scheme around him, so the league widened the lane to push him further from the basket.

They changed the rules because one man kept winning under the old ones.

That's where we find President Donald Trump today.

He clamped down on the southern border, ending the chaos so fast that the crisis faded from daily debate. He renewed the economy and strengthened national security. He slashed narcotics imports while driving the murder rates across the country.

Instead of arguing policy, opponents now look for ways to redraw the political court around him. They protest enforcement agencies, stage walkouts, and shift attention to anything except measurable results. When outcomes favor one side so decisively, critics often stop debating the scoreboard and start questioning the game itself.

Border security ends the old chaos

Migrant encounters fell to the lowest level in more than 50 years; Customs and Border Protection recorded just 237,538 encounters for all of fiscal year 2025. January 2026 brought only 6,070 southwest border apprehensions and marked the ninth straight month with zero releases into the interior.

Nationwide encounters dropped 84% in January 2025, while seizures of fentanyl dropped sharply, too.

Violent crime falls to record lows

Nationwide, murder rates fell through the floor, as major cities saw homicides drop 19% to 21% in 2025 alone. The murder rate hit its lowest point since at least 1900, marking the largest one-year decline ever recorded.

Robberies fell about 20%, aggravated assaults fell nearly 10%, and overdose deaths shrank as narcotics imports dried up.

National Guard restores order in the capital

In Washington, D.C., Trump declared a crime emergency in August 2025, launching the Make DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force and bringing in federal agents, local police, and National Guard troops. Since then, authorities made more than 10,000 arrests and taken more than 1,000 illegal guns off the streets. Once real help arrived, homicides dropped extremely fast.

In 2017, Forlesia Cook lost her grandson to gun violence in Washington. She stood up at the White House Black History Month reception on Feb. 18 and looked critics straight in the eye.

The room erupted in applause, and Trump urged her to run for office.

Save America Act highlights the deeper divide

The SAVE America Act requires documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and a photo ID to cast a ballot:

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced the bill.

President Trump pushes hard for its passage because nothing matters more than clean elections. The House passed it on Feb. 11.

Polling shows roughly 75% to 84% of registered voters favor voter ID and proof of citizenship. Support cuts across Democrats, independents, black, and Hispanic Americans.

Yet far-left politicians fight it tooth and nail; Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), vow to block it in the Senate, warning about voter suppression and arguing it harms women who changed their names (I-9 Forms for their jobs, anyone?) or low-income voters who lack paperwork.

The deeper fear shines through: Secure elections could cut off loose votes some candidates rely on to stay in power. The loudest defenders of democracy often resist clear rules that strengthen it.

It's a familiar enough-looking pattern.

Open-border policies under the previous administration flooded the country with millions of people and left voter rolls vulnerable. Record border crossings from 2022 through 2024 raised real questions about who votes.

Officials looked the other way while colleges, courts, and much of the legacy media repeated the same, tired story.

Trump fixed the border, lowered crime, and now demands the same common-sense security at the ballot box, reaching Americans directly through streaming platforms and rallies because old gatekeepers refuse to carry the message.

Democrats protest the very agents who deliver results

Democrats and the left (pardon the redundancy) limit every argument to that old chestnut: Calling Trump evil, while demanding that he suffer defeat and humiliation. They protest ICE agents who carry out the exact policies voters chose, ignoring the sealed border, safer streets, and stronger economy.

Their big idea?

Stage-side rallies or boycotts for the upcoming State of the Union Address set for Tuesday, Feb. 24.

How convenient.

Stephen A. Smith demands basic decorum

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, definitely not a Republican, spoke plainly, saying Democrats show zero sense of decorum. He said they put raw politics ahead of their own constituents by planning to skip or disrupt the president's upcoming speech.

Trump's ready to talk with anybody; he spends the time, shows the patience, and treats people with respect.

The other side offers only venom because that's all they have left, their old arguments collapsed years ago.

How years of failed policies led us here

Biden's open-border policies created the mess on purpose; record crossings topped 2.2 million in 2022, stayed over 2 million in 2023, and hit 1.5 million in 2024. Criminal cartels exploited the chaos while cities absorbed waves of illegals without resources or the will to maintain order.

Officials blamed guns, economics, or anything except their own choices.

Using the same playbook, colleges, courts, and much of the media lined up on one side, chanting the same story daily.

Trump stepped in, acted fast, tightened asylum standards, restored enforcement policies, and pressured neighboring governments to cooperate. Again, following that same playbook, Trump needed to stream his messages directly to the people because the usual gatekeepers refused to share anything positive.

The results changed nearly overnight, but success this fast leaves opponents with empty hands and even emptier brains. A D.C. grandmother stands in the East Room, begging people to back off Trump so he can finish the job. Every protest against law enforcement agents or basic voter checks makes critics look even further out of touch with Americans who want safety, prosperity, and honest elections.

Trump has become so effective at delivering on his promises that the opposition now fights the country itself, while still enjoying the freedom to speak their minds without real consequences. That freedom exists because leaders like Trump defend the very system they attack.

In just a few days, the president will take the podium for the State of the Union, laying out the wins and the next steps without being interrupted by the usual filters. Democrats may walk out, make noise, or even hold their breath until their faces turn blue; a clear contrast that stands out for anyone watching, or more accurately, paying attention.

President Donald Trump isn't the creator of the problems he's solving; he refuses to let them continue. When one leader fixes what others ignored for years, the loudest voices have the least to say.

That silence around real progress tells its own story.

