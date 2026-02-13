Wisconsin Lawmakers Move to Protect Girls’ Sports and Minors From Transgenderism

Wisconsin lawmakers have drawn a clear line in the sand. The State Senate passed several bills, restricting transgender participation in girls' sports and banning gender transition procedures for minors.

Assembly Bill 100 passed by a vote of 18 to 15, falling largely along party lines, setting the stage for a likely confrontation with Gov. Tony Evers.

The bill requires K-12 public schools to designate athletic teams based on students' biological sex; basically, boys compete against boys, girls against girls. The bill also provides legal standing for female students to sue if they lose opportunities due to violations. Schools that ignore the proposed law could face civil liability.

Assembly Bill 102 extends similar standards to University of Wisconsin campuses and technical colleges, applying the same logic and access rules for facilities.

Assembly Bill 104 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, or performing gender transition surgeries on anyone under age 18. Medical exceptions exist for certain developmental conditions, but violations may result in professional discipline.

Senate Bill 405 allows individuals who underwent such procedures as minors to sue medical providers within three years of turning 18 or discovering injury.

Sen. Mark Spreitzer raised the stakes, accusing the Republicans of eliminating trans kids, using the law. Wisconsin Public Radio reports:

During debate on the bill related to injuries from gender transition surgery, Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, accused his Republican colleagues of trying to “legislate trans kids out of existence” in order to score political points ahead of the midterm election, though he acknowledged some GOP colleagues have sincere concerns.

Sen. Cory Tomczyk was not swayed.

Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, fired back, stating that Democrats’ “political theater is entertaining” and said their “rhetoric is fun to watch.” He said their opposition to the bills shows the people of Wisconsin where Democrats stand on transgender issues. While speaking in favor of the bill to ban gender transition surgeries on minors, Tomczyk said children shouldn’t be allowed to make “irresponsible, irreversible decisions when their brains aren’t even completely formed.” “There are two genders, period,” said Tomczyk. “No trans, no cis. Male, female, end of story … genetics. Anyone allowing someone who is a minor to make irreversible decisions is a catastrophic failure of parenting and society in general.”

Bill supporters report that trans-identifying youth represent a small percentage of the overall student population, with national health data estimating identification rates of less than 1% among minors.

That small number can shift outcomes in sports where fractions of a second determine scholarships and championships — not to mention, the safety of the female athletes.

Chris Ott, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, has described Assembly Bill 100 and Senate Bill 117 as harmful to transgender students and potentially in conflict with federal protections under Title IX. The organization has signaled readiness to challenge the laws in court if enacted.

Gov. Tony Evers has previously vetoed similar legislation, stating that restrictions targeting LGBTQ youth conflict with what he calls Wisconsin values.

So, we can expect a veto.

The question then goes to a possible override. Republicans hold 22 of 33 Senate seats, enough for a two-thirds override, but it gets trickier in the Assembly. Of the 99 seats, Republicans control 64, falling two short of the 66 required for override. Absent members or cross-party votes could determine the outcome.

If the Republicans fail to override the likely veto, the issue likely returns in a future session. If it succeeds, Wisconsin joins a growing list of states that are enforcing similar policies and filing civil lawsuits.

Two realities need clearer guardrails. Athletics exist to provide opportunity, discipline, and equal competition; medical interventions for minors carry consequences lasting a lifetime.

Now, the governor holds the pen. Whether the bills become law or return to committee after a veto, Wisconsin has made one thing certain: The debate over youth, biology, and basic fairness won't quietly fade.

