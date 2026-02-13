Tom Homan Sets the Record Straight on Minneapolis

The celebration came fast

On X, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) declared that Minnesotans stood together, stared down ICE, and never blinked, framing the scheduled drawdown of federal agents in Minneapolis as a grassroots triumph over federal overreach.

She wasn't alone in that declaration.

Gov. Tim Walz struck a similar tone, suggesting the state could now move forward after months of tension.

One thing the left is good at is narratives, and this one quickly took hold. Activists claimed protests forced ICE to retreat, while community groups described the end of Operation Metro Surge as proof that public resistance works.

Minnesotans stood together, stared down ICE, and never blinked. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 12, 2026

It's a clean and satisfying story, but it simply doesn't line up with what actually happened.

What the operation achieved

President Donald Trump authorized Operation Metro Surge to address illegal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. Border Czar Tom Homan personally oversaw the surge, when, at its peak, federal presence reached around 3,000 agents, compared to the normal presence, which hovers around 100 to 150.

Over 4,000 illegal immigrants were arrested during the operation, many with prior criminal convictions. Federal officials described the surge as a success built on increased cooperation from local and county law enforcement.

After he proposed the shift to President Donald Trump, Homan announced the drawdown. Trump agreed, and agents began leaving in phases, with hundreds redeployed.

There will be a smaller footprint remaining to stabilize the transition and return command of ICE agents to the local office.

Those decisions reflected a mission that's been completed, not one that's been surrendered.

Cooperation changes the equation

Homan met with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other officials to improve coordination between federal and local enforcement. Sheriffs agreed to provide better notification of release dates for targeted individuals, improve access to the jail, and increase information sharing.

Coordination between local law enforcement and federal officials has always been a goal, because operations move faster with fewer confrontations. Homan clearly stated that sustained cooperation reduces the need for massive federal presence.

Homan also made something else clear: If cooperation falters, agents will return at scale. The surge proved that federal authority doesn't evaporate under pressure.

The line between belief and fact

Some right-leaning critics worry the drawdown signals retreat, as the left insists it's clearly a victory. Both views miss the tactical reality: ICE never intended to permanently station thousands of agents in Minnesota.

Surges address specific enforcement gaps. Once those gaps narrow, force levels adjust, a model that mirrors disaster response, counter-narcotics operations, and counter-terrorism efforts. Presence scales up when needed and scales back when those goals are met.

Homan outright rejected the idea that activists chased agents out, emphasizing that immigration law remains federal law, and enforcement continues. Federal officers removed criminals, strengthened coordination, and demonstrated capacity.

Political leaders can claim all they want that they won, but facts remain stubborn things.

Final thoughts

The Minneapolis drawdown reflects operational judgement, not ideological surrender. Sen. Klobuchar can celebrate all she wants, while Gov. Walz speaks of recovery. Yet enforcement tools remain intact.

There is no ambiguity in Homan's message: Agents will return if local compliance weakens. Federal authority doesn't hinge on applause or protest signs.

Immigration enforcement adapts; it never disappears.

