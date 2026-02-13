Tom Cruise vs. Brad Pitt Was Fake. Hollywood’s Panic Isn’t.

David Manney | 3:07 PM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Did you catch the video clip for the upcoming movie featuring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as the protagonists? There's a full slobberknocker on a rooftop.

Advertisement

There's only one problem: What you watched was fake.

Using AI tools to generate the fight, a Chinese tech company created the faces, voices, and movements that looked real enough to fool casual viewers.

The clip sparked immediate anxiety across Hollywood. If a machine stages a blockbuster fight between two A-listers without cameras or contracts, what else can it do?

Rhett Reese, one of the screenwriters behind the Deadpool franchise, warns that advances like these could "decimate" Hollywood.

It's not an abstract idea; studios already use digital de-aging and CGI doubles. AI now eliminates more human labor from the process.

Oh, Jack lived!

What I find rich is that for years, the entertainment industry has argued that people's identity shifts based on feelings rather than biology. The same crowd is now facing its own existential crisis: What happens when technology shifts jobs based on efficiency, not feelings?

Writers, editors, visual artists, and even actors might see competition from code that doesn't sleep, strike, or demand a trailer. AI drafts scripts, storyboard scenes, and renders visuals in hours. 

Advertisement

Don't think for a second that budget-conscious studios aren't paying attention.

It goes without saying that intellectual property law still protects real stars. No producer can legally use Tom Cruise's likeness without permission. That guardrail remains firm. 

For now.

There is, however, nothing to stop creators from inventing entirely new digital heroes. And the incentives are powerful: no agents, residuals, or interviews about political causes.

The irony is thick: An industry insisting reality bends to personal identity may soon confront software that bends storytelling economics.

Another winner? Machines don't attend award shows or post lectures on social media. They just produce.

Hollywood has long suffered from creative fatigue. Franchises recycle old plots, studios greenlight projects that preach more than entertain. Ticket sales have been reflecting that weariness for years.

AI can't solve bad storytelling on its own. Algorithms learn from existing material; garbage in, garbage out. If the input is stale, the output won't sparkle.

History has shown doors opening for outsiders who disrupt the status quo. Look at the transition from silent films to talkies.

Smaller creators could use AI tools to bypass gatekeepers and produce high-quality films on modest budgets.

Advertisement

Imagine a studio system where talent matters more than ideology. If barriers drop, fresh voices might finally reach audiences without having to submit to cultural litmus tests. Technology doesn't care about voting records, or at least it shouldn't. 

New heroes could rise from keyboards rather than casting calls. Writers who felt locked out of mainstream circles might build worlds without asking permission from corporate committees.

Lawmakers already wrestle with deepfake regulation, and using a star's image without consent automatically triggers lawsuits, tightens contracts, and generates a stricter, more precise guard on brands from studios.

Enforcement always moves a little slower than innovation. Every advance brings another loophole where a fully digital character modeled loosely on an action archetype might sidestep legal landmines. 

Nobody owns the concept of a brave pilot or rogue detective.

Regardless, audiences decide what survives. Viewers want stories that move them with tension, humor, and characters worth following. They don't care whether a scene required twenty takes or just a powerful graphics card.

Advertisement

Every industry faces moments when new tools threaten old structures. Printing presses rattled scribes, streaming shook cable, and now AI knocks on Hollywood's front gates.

The fake Cruise-Pitt fight serves as a warning shot, not because two megastars appeared in a digital brawl, but because the illusion looked good enough to compete.

Hollywood can panic, regulate, and protest.

Or it can adapt.

Technology won't retreat. The only question is whether creativity rises with it or gets left behind.

Related: Teleprompters and Delusions of Grandeur

Exclusive analysis on culture shifts like AI and entertainment lives inside PJ Media VIP. Join today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT. Support fearless commentary.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

CULTURE

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HOLLYWOOD

Recommended

The Least Laid Generation in History: Gen Z Is Ghosting Sex — and the Implications Are Huge Scott Pinsker
Excuse Me, but California Dems Stole How Much Again? Stephen Green
The Real Reason Murkowski Is Undermining Election Integrity Matt Margolis
Former Obama Lawyer Is Out at Goldman Sachs After Epstein Files Revelations Tim O'Brien
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — And Then the Facebook Guy Fled California With His Zuck-Buck Billions Victoria Taft
Even CNN Admits That Democrats Are in Big Trouble Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

What the Left Doesn't Get About the American Revolution
They Told Him He Was Dying. They Were Wrong
I Want the MEGA Act, but I’ll Take the SAVE Act
Advertisement