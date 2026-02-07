Benghazi Was Never Finished, and Jeanine Pirro Knows It

For years, Washington hoped Benghazi would silently fade into history's background noise, as time passed, committees adjourned, and political careers kept marching forward.

Thirteen years later, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro made clear that silence never equals closure, delivering a message without apology, while accountability remains unfinished and the door is still open.

A Prosecutor Who Refused To Look Away

Pirro spoke with the confidence of somebody holding genuine authority, not manufactured outrage. Pirro framed the Benghazi case as an open matter in both law and conscience; her office unsealed an eight-count indictment against Zubayar al-Bakoush, an armed conspirator directly tied to the 2012 assault on U.S. facilities in Benghazi. Those charges include murder, attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism.

Bakoush, who is in federal custody, is expected to make his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya for the District of Columbia. “The terrorist attack on our Benghazi Embassy was a dark and tragic day for our nation that robbed us of four American heroes,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Now, thanks to our brave federal agents, one of its alleged key participants will be prosecuted in an American courtroom on American soil. Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice will never rest in our mission to Make America Safe Again and deliver swift, severe justice to our enemies.” "The FBI and our U.S. government partners have worked tirelessly to hold accountable those responsible for the heinous terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya that resulted in the deaths of the U.S. Ambassador, J. Christopher Stevens, and U.S. government personnel Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The latest result of our efforts is bringing Zubayar Al-Bakoush to the U.S. to face charges for his alleged role in the attacks against our citizens and our facilities in Libya. You can be assured that no matter how long it takes, or where you are located, the FBI remains steadfast in our duty to see justice served against those who harm our citizens. I’m grateful to the men and women of the FBI for their unrelenting efforts to bring us to where we stand today – this defendant will be prosecuted on U.S. soil.”

Standing on the tarmac at 3:00 a.m., Pirro waited as al-Bakoush arrived in U.S. custody, a move prosecutors rarely take unless meaning runs deeper than paperwork. Justice doesn't move quickly when politics interferes, but it still moves.

Names That Deserve to be Spoken

Four Americans died that night and deserve to be remembered: Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, State Department Information Officer Sean Smith, and CIA contractors Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

Their names belong at the center of any serious conversation about Benghazi: Families carried their grief while Washington bathed in excuses.

Patricia Smith, Sean Smith's mother, joined other families in expressing gratitude after the arrest, thanking President Donald Trump for refusing to forget the attack never happened.

There's no need for commentary; their loss needed resolution.

Courage On The Ground, Silence Above

For hours against a determined assault, security contractors and CIA annex defenders held the line. Mark "Oz" Geist, Kris "Tanto" Paronto, and John "Tig" Tiegen fought through fire, smoke, and chaos to protect their own, men who displayed discipline and grit under conditions few ever face.

They saved lives through their decisions on the ground, without relying on any help from above.

There were no quick-reaction forces mobilized, no decisive orders issued through the chain of command, and regional military leaders knew about the deteriorating conditions, yet silence ruled the night.

That's a failure that hangs heavier than any talking point.

Political Evasion Still Casts A Shadow

Senior Obama administration officials pushed a narrative that almost collapsed immediately. Hillary Clinton, serving as secretary of State, privately acknowledged the attack's true nature, while publicly offering a much different explanation.

During the investigative meetings that followed, frustration replaced accountability: Her dismissive remark about "what difference" the facts made still echoes among the families who buried their dead.

Only in Washington: Political careers survived, while four Americans didn't.

Why Pirro’s Words Matter Now

Pirro rejected the fiction of a spontaneous protest going awry; her office has already prosecuted prior Benghazi defendants, while continuing to identify any remaining participants. She credited cooperation with FBI Director Kash Patel and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for bringing al-Bakoush back into U.S. custody, an effort that reflects a belief that the passage of time never excuses murder.

President Trump openly backed that pursuit, showing that leadership matters when institutions hesitate. Benghazi never ended because justice never arrived, and Pirro made clear that patience has finally run out.

Final Thoughts

There's an uncomfortable question that surrounds Benghazi like a cloud: Who answers when leadership fails, while Americans die overseas?

Jeanine Pirro offered a clear response grounded in action, not words. Accountability delayed doesn't turn into accountability denied — unless leaders allow it.

Four names deserve better than closure through neglect. Justice still owes them answers.

PJ Media continues asking questions Washington prefers to bury. Serious reporting and accountability require support from people who refuse to surrender to amnesia.

