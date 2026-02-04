Bill Gates Calls Epstein Ties 'Foolish.' Try "Abhorrent" on for Size

You don't accidentally wander into a slaughterhouse and come out smelling like roses; you step in, breathe the air, shake hands with the butcher, then act surprised when people notice the blood stains on your cuffs.

Advertisement

The smell doesn't wash off after a quick apology; it clings to you like cheap dollar-store cologne you pretended was designer.

Jeffrey Epstein wasn't simply a minor detour; he was the main event, and when billionaires like Bill Gates admit they lingered in the abattoir long after the screams started, calling it "foolish" is just perfume on the pig.

Gates' Word Choice: The World's Smallest Violin

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, recently described his repeated meetings with Epstein as "foolish," regretting every minute he spent with him, while calling it a dead end for fundraising ideas.

He never visited the island or met any women. Nothing to see here, folks. It was a harmless networking misfire, like bringing a ladder to a flood. Gates didn't foolishly forget his car keys; he forgot his moral compass while a convicted predator served as his concierge.

Three years after Epstein's sweetheart plea deal for soliciting a minor, Gates began meeting Epstein, while continually showing up for dinners and chasing potential donations for global health, because nothing screams "trustworthy partner" like a guy fresh off probation for sex crimes with underage girls.

Melinda's Pain vs. Bill's Regret: Guess Which One Hurts More?

To her credit, Melinda Gates, Bill's ex-wife, didn't go for the soft sell. During her NPR Wild Card interview, she called the Epstein connection "very, very painful times" in their marriage, leaving her with unbelievable sadness for the victims.

Advertisement





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





She wants answers from Bill and others named, not their excuses, while sounding relieved to be "away from all that muck" after their 2021 divorce.

Translation: When your ex-wife describes your Epstein era as toxic sludge, "foolish" starts sounding like a press release drafted by lawyers, not a confession.

The Double-Standard Fire Drill

Let's play a game. Picture the same script with President Donald Trump playing the lead role: Multiple dinners with a post-conviction Epstein? Trump calling that time "foolish?"

Cue the apocalypse! There would be 24/7 cable panels, congressional subpoenas, and viral memes labeling him a monster. The outrage would go thermonuclear.

But Gates?

He receives a gentle pat on the back, while he repeats what his lawyers and PR teams teach him: "regret," "apology," "one of many," and, of course, "foolish." Power protects its own, and Epstein's circle wasn't an afternoon book club; it was a credibility-laundering service for monsters. Staying close gave Gates an aura of legitimacy while girls suffered.

"Foolish" doesn't cover that; it glosses it over.

Words as Shields: The Elite Art of Saying Nothing

Epstein's drafted but unsent emails accused Gates of chasing extramarital trysts, needing drugs for consequences from Russian women, and even plotting to slip antibiotics to Melinda over an STI.

Gates' team calls it absolutely absurd, blaming Epstein's spite. Fair enough: no charges, no proof, and Gates is nothing but a poor victim. But the pattern persists: powerful men orbit the predator, then act shocked, shocked!, when the spotlight falls on them.

Advertisement

George Carlin nailed it: "The very existence of flamethrowers proves that some time, somewhere, somebody said to themselves, 'You know, I want to set those people over there on fire, but I'm just not close enough to get the job done.'"

Gates wasn't close enough? The man kept coming back for seconds!

What Really Lingers

Gates didn't accidentally wander near the fire; he lingered long enough to warm his hands while the house burned.

Victims deserve far more than a billionaire's polite "oopsie"; they deserve answers that don't hide behind words like foolish.

Because when one of the wealthiest men alive downplays proximity to evil as a minor oopsie, the real foolishness is believing that's enough to clear the smoke out of the room.

Powerful people lean on careful wording to dodge hard judgment. When language becomes armor rather than admission, real scrutiny becomes essential. PJ Media VIP backs commentary that refuses to soften moral edges or play nice with excuses. If unflinching clarity still counts, join and support independent voices that call it like it is. Join VIP today for 60% off.