The Only Thing That Melted Was Al Gore’s Credibility

...And Maybe His Beach House Value, But Who’s Counting?

You know how every summer a meteorologist screams "Category 5 apocalypse!" and the biggest storm we end up with is a light drizzle that barely ruins a barbecue?

Advertisement

After the tenth or so false alarm, people stop nailing plywood over their windows, keep hamburgers on the grill, and tune out the sirens.

It's not denial; it's pattern recognition. Cry wolf too many times, and eventually the villagers go back to binging Stranger Things.

Twenty years ago, Al Gore famously dropped An Inconvenient Truth like it was the final word from on high. The former vice president and Nobel laureate, and the man who invented the internet (or at least the weather forecasts), promised us the complete end-times package: vanishing polar ice caps, cities submerged underwater faster than you can say "evacuate Florida," and snow becoming a fairy tale for kids.

Dissent? That was simply "denial," or the moral equivalent of kicking puppies.

Settled science, folks: pay up or shut up.

Fast-forward two decades and ask yourself, how'd that work out?

The Predictions That Missed Harder Than a Drunk Darts Player

Gore shared dramatic graphs.

Polar ice? Gone, any day now.

Sea levels? Twenty feet in the "near future," which, in political time, means "before the checks clear."

Arctic summers ice-free by, oh, pick a year, any year; 2013, 2014, five to seven years from whenever he was speaking.

Snows of Kilimanjaro? Vanished within a decade.

Advertisement

Coastal cities? Should be holding snorkel conventions by now.

Reality, being the stubborn jerk that it is, refused to cooperate with Tipper's husband.

Arctic ice dips and bobs like it's on a budget seesaw—it never quite disappears.

Sea levels creep up a modest few millimeters each year, and at this rate, your great-great-grandkids might need taller beach chairs.

Snow still falls on Kilimanjaro, while cities keep building condos on the water like it's prime real estate.

No mass evacuations, no sirens, just... life.

Deadlines came and went quieter than a mime convention. There wasn't a press conference with Gore saying, "Oops! My bad; turns out the models were a little more enthusiastic than I thought." Just new deadlines, fresh urgency, yet using the same PowerPoint.

When "Science" Became a Sermon and Accuracy Took a Vacation

Gore simply didn't present data; he delivered prophecy. Models weren't educated guesses; they were divine revelation.

Skeptics? Excommunicated.

Judith Curry, the woman who used to run an entire earth sciences department at Georgia Tech, pointed out the field had swapped evidence for moral clarity.

Richard Lindzen, the MIT emeritus guy who actually knows atmospheric physics, called out the overcooked sensitivity claims.

Both received heretic treatment: the debate was already over; it was time for repentance.

Advertisement

Science evolves; the movie? It's still stuck in 2006 like a cassette tape in a VCR. Meanwhile, alarms keep getting louder, drowning out the quiet chats.

From Doomsday to Dividend Statements

There was one funny thing: as the catastrophes failed to show up, Gore's personal forecast looked downright sunny. Speaking gigs paid better than ever; he co-founded Generation Investment Management because nothing says "save the planet" like turning manufactured climate panic into a hedge-fund portfolio.

Carbon credits, green consulting, Davos photo ops: fear wasn't a bug, it was the business model.

While everybody else gets to sacrifice with higher taxes, smaller cars, and guilt trips, the prophets received private jets and ocean-view properties.

Nothing says the seas are catastrophically rising like buying waterfront real estate.

Bold move.

Deadlines: The Gift That Keeps on Not Arriving

Like a bad check, every expired prediction gets replaced, without apologies or mea culpas on 60 Minutes. Just click to move to the next slide, and crank up the volume.

If you have the temerity to question the track record? You're not asking questions; you are a heretic. Public trust? It erodes more slowly than sea levels rise.

When the boy crying wolf starts a newsletter, people eventually begin to unsubscribe.

Advertisement

Why Skepticism Isn’t Going Anywhere

Most people aren't against clean air or sensible conservation; they're against the guy who keeps screaming, "The sky is falling! The sky is falling!" every Tuesday while quietly cashing the apocalypse checks. When each season is branded an emergency, urgency becomes background noise, while real problems get lost in the realm of Gore's theater.

Science fixes itself through humility and correction. Advocacy? It just uses bigger, bolder fonts.

Final Thoughts

The weatherman who keeps promising Armageddon while mainly delivering partly cloudy skies eventually gets the remote handed to someone else.

A whole generation found itself trained by Al Gore while expecting biblical floods that never materialized. Glaciers are still here, and cities are still dry.

But credibility? That melted faster than the models predicted.

But hey! At least the PowerPoint still looks dramatic.

Serious debates need space for memory, context, and accountability. PJ Media VIP supports writers willing to track claims over time rather than cheer slogans. Join the conversation here.