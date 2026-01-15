In nearly every neighborhood, there's always that one. A man lectures his neighbors about reckless driving in the area while his own crooked garage door, still crooked from the night he plowed into it, sits open.

His warning sounds serious, using a serious delivery. However, that scent of missing honesty still lingers in the air.

A Speech About Danger With Missing Names

Standing before new foreign diplomats, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the growing danger worldwide. He spoke about conflicts spreading and powerful countries forcing their will on others.

"We hear a monologue from those who, by the right of might, consider it permissible to dictate their will, lecture others, and issue orders," Putin said. "Russia is sincerely committed to ⁠the ideals of a multipolar world."

Putin spoke as though such behavior belonged only to distant capitals, presenting Russia as a sincere champion of a multipolar world built on restraint and respect.

Hold on, I need a moment to process that.

It was a familiar-sounding, polished speech. What remained unsaid mattered more: Putin avoided mentioning Nicolás Maduro, a longtime Russian partner, sitting in a New York City jail. He also avoided talking about Iran, where its government is in the process of killing its own people, yet Moscow still has close strategic ties.

Silence filled the space where accountability should've stood.

Words That Collapse Under Their Own Weight

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black; Putin criticized leaders who act by the "right of might," condemning the act of issuing orders to sovereign nations. Lines that landed like a thud, because Ukraine!

Russian forces crossed borders, seized territory, leveled cities, and displaced millions. Moscow dictated terms with tanks and artillery. Evidently, cell service was down because there wasn't a stitch of dialogue.

Friends Who Never Make the List

There was, of course, a reason Maduro's name didn't come up: Russian military equipment, financial backing, and diplomatic cover helped keep his regime alive for years.

If Putin mentioned Venezuela, it would expose how selective the concern for global danger has become.

Iran? Same thing. Russian cooperation on weapons systems and strategic alignment runs deep. When Tehran cracks down on protesters living with legitimate issues, Moscow remains silent.

Condemnation stops where partnership begins, and danger only counts when it belongs to somebody else.

The Multipolar Promise That Rings False

Sounding noble is one thing, but as always, consider the source. Using the word "multipolar" does sound noble, while the balance of power carries academic appeal. Real behavior, however, tells an entirely different story.

Moscow demands freedom of action for itself while condemning the same principle used by others.

Putin's version of order relies on selective memory: Ukraine disappears from his lecture, and Venezuela and Iran remain ignored.

Specifically in this case, responsibility fades into abstraction.

Hypocrisy Weakens Every Warning

If the conversation is about global danger, then it should be a serious chat. Wars, unrest, and power struggles threaten real lives. But those conversations collapse when the person delivering them isn't honest. No leader can rightly lecture the world without looking in a mirror.

People notice omissions, and diplomats notice patterns. Meanwhile, nations listen, then quietly discount speeches that lack credibility.

The man lecturing neighbors about dangerous driving on tricky roads still has tire marks on his garage door. No amount of lecturing prevents people from looking over his shoulder at the damage he caused.

Final Thoughts

Warnings only carry weight when they're spoken by somebody willing to name his own role in the mess. Until that happens, Putin's speeches about danger are nothing but noise, not guidance.

