Dear Iran, About That Threat to Trump

When you hear its rattle, you know you've walked near a rattlesnake. The sound only works when you believe its bite might land; otherwise, it turns into background noise: noticed, measured, and calmly stepped around.

Advertisement

Dear Iran,

You decided to threaten the life of President Donald Trump, deciding against making a vague threat. Instead, you made a public message about the current United States president, issued while the world watches you kill your own people. You picked the timing, tone, and the target.

Related: The Moment Evil Shows Its True Face

That choice deserves a response grounded in reality, not outrage.

Do you really want to make that threat?

Your leadership already watched as American bombs erased secret nuclear facilities that took years to hide and decades to build. Your hardened sites didn't slow the outcome; mountains didn't help you, and all that digging didn't protect anything.

Turning something back to the Stone Age isn't hyperbole when facilities turn into dust.

You also recently watched a couple of dozen U.S. forces insert themselves into a hostile environment, move with precision, arrest Nicolás Maduro inside a fortified military base, and leave without sustaining a single major casualty.

There weren't speeches or posturing; the operation involved planning, speed, and silence.

You saw all of it.

You also know how seriously the U.S. treats threats against its president; the CIA doesn't debate semantics, military planners don't shrug at rhetoric, and protection details don't sleep through comments like yours.

Advertisement

Threats against sitting or former presidents trigger responses that never make the evening news until the FO period is over.

President Trump doesn't walk alone; he never has.

Your regime has long had a habit of mistaking noise for power. Chants, banners, and statements issued through state media are tools that play well domestically, where dissent meets prison walls or bullets.

They don't travel well internationally, where outside your borders, power shows itself through capability, reach, and follow-through.

You've already tested that equation and ended up embarrassed.

Your threat also lands while your own population struggles under hyper-inflation, energy shortages, corruption, and repression. As I type this, your streets are filled with protestors, while security forces answer with death. Families bury sons and daughters while leadership looks outward for anybody else to blame.

Threatening an American president doesn't solve any of those problems; it only briefly distracts.

It's obvious that you misunderstand the man you threatened: Trump doesn't respond to intimidation by retreating, lessons already recorded in history. He escalates pressure, tightens screws, and then removes all ambiguity. It's an approach that left your leadership scrambling several times.

Making him the focus again feels more habit than strategy.

Advertisement

Threatening assassination doesn't scare Americans into silence; they harden resolve, narrow all options, and remove off-ramps that diplomacy might otherwise preserve.

That's a line that every serious government on Earth understands: Crossing it signals desperation, not strength.

If your goal was relevance, you have our attention. If leverage was the goal, eh, you badly miscalculated. The United States doesn't negotiate with threats aimed at its presidents; it prepares.

So ask yourself the hard question before issuing another statement: Is provoking a nation with unmatched intelligence reach, air dominance, and operational experience a move that improves your position? Or does it invite outcomes you can't control, don't want, and can't undo?

Rattlesnakes rely on the belief that the strike might follow the rattle. Once opponents stop fearing that noise, the advantage disappears.

Sound becomes a warning rather than a source of power. Recent history shows how well that ends.

You might want to rethink your rattling.

Threats against a United States president deserve more than recycled outrage and shallow analysis. PJ Media VIP exists for people who want clarity, context, and consequences spelled out without apology or panic. If you value sharp thinking over loud noise and facts over fear, join us!