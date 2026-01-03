San Francisco Promises Reparations With an Empty Wallet

Wimpy always sounded sincere; he wanted the hamburger and meant well. He just needed a little time. Tuesday seemed to work for everyone, except Tuesday never arrived with the promised money.

That's what entered my head after learning San Francisco just made the same promise, only much louder and more press.

A Promise Without a Price Tag

San Francisco leaders presented black residents with a sweeping reparation framework, framing their actions as a long-overdue moral reckoning.

Pompous officials spoke about justice, reconciliation, and historical responsibility, which was followed by applause as headlines flowed in large, glowing type, and self-satisfaction filled the room.

Then came the following lines, whispered: "No funding exists." Or, in other words, you haven't been taxed nearly enough, so we're kicking this can down the road, so maybe your great-grandchildren will talk about it.

Mayor London Breed signed legislation establishing reparations structures, while city officials admitted that no money backs the promise. There aren't any appropriations, a dedicated revenue stream, or a payment timeline. The city approved the idea of reparations while leaving the check not just blank, but not even written yet.

Who Approved It and What It Actually Does

The ordinance moved through the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, led by Supervisor Shamann Walton, the chair of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The measure creates standards for eligibility, administrative processes, and future planning requirements.

City Attorney David Chiu's office reviewed the language to ensure legal compliance, while avoiding those pesky enforceable financial obligations, resulting in a structure without substance. The city built a doorway, but forgot to attach a floor on either side.

The Budget Reality Nobody Wanted to Mention

Already struggling with massive debt, San Francisco's public transportation is fighting declining ridership and rising costs. Public safety departments operate short-staffed, while homeowner programs consume billions with limited visible improvement.

That's the backdrop where city leaders announced a policy without a plan to pay for it. It's like, ignore all the failed policies, budget overruns, golden promises, we REALLY mean it this time!

That, in a nutshell, describes today's far-left party. For decades, Democrats have promised people the moon, when all they had in mind was a moon pie.

Officials hinted at future possibilities, including grants or further legislative action. Yet none of those options exists in a binding form.

Every tax dollar lives in the future, every responsibility moves to the next administration, while each consequence lands elsewhere.

Governance by Applause Line

San Francisco is the Jedi Master of announcing virtue while outsourcing responsibility, creating multiplying committees, and longer press statements, all the while, results shrink.

City leaders appear convinced that their hallowed words carry the same weight as the hard work that has already been done. But reality doesn't agree, math doesn't bend, and budgets don't clap.

A promise to build something without payment remains theater: the curtain rises, but nothing happens.

Final Thoughts

Hamburgers weren't what Wimpy hated; it was paying for them.

San Francisco now offers justice the same way, sharing smiles, warm promises, proudly announcing, and deferring endlessly.

Tuesday always sounded like a reasonable and responsible promise; it feels comfortable.

In San Francisco, Tuesday never shows up with cash.

