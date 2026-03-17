Iran Shows That It Is Truly Evil and Must Be Stopped

In 1925, 132 nations signed the Geneva Protocol, prohibiting chemical weapons and biological warfare. The survivors of the first World War realized that there are some weapons that must be unanimously prohibited by humanity, as they are so dangerous, so evil, and so antithetical to sustaining any form of life on this planet that they could only be used by the most evil of individuals or nations.

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In 1980, the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons recognized the same dangers and evil in weapons that had multiple warheads and indiscriminate effects or “cause unnecessary suffering or superfluous injury,” especially to civilian populations, and made them universally illegal. This was further strengthened and made more restrictive with the Convention on Cluster Munitions, adopted in 2008, which prohibits and makes illegal the use of cluster munitions and any weapon designed to disperse them, such as airdropped cluster bombs and ground-launched rockets.

So if these types of multiple warhead weapons have been forbidden by international law for over 40 years, why are the leaders of the world not outraged and unified in their efforts to destroy and replace the evil Iranian regime?

For a moment, let’s forget about the theology or politics of this war. For the sake of argument, let’s ignore the dangers of Iran and the evils that Iran’s proxies have delivered upon Israel and the world. Let’s just look at Iran’s behavior in the midst of war. There are certain limitations that must be placed by the world at large upon any nation when it violates the basic laws of humanity. The goal of any war must be an eventual long-term peace, and if a nation is more concerned about destroying the world than it is about achieving peace, the other nations of the world must unite together in order to stop it.

The entire world should be united in seeking to destroy Iran, for this is exactly what Iran has been doing over the last two weeks, and especially and more extensively over the last four days.

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Iran and its proxy Hezbollah have been violating all international rules of warfare, as well as simple, basic respect for life. Like Hamas before them, who consciously attacked women, children, and the sick on October 7th, Hezbollah and Iran have been consciously attacking residential areas with cluster bombs as warheads. And not just Israel, although the Holy Land is obviously the main target. Over 2,000 rockets have been indiscriminately launched at Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Not just at American bases or facilities in those Arab nations, but these Iranian missiles have targeted residential areas, airports, and hotels.

The worst attacks have obviously been directed toward Israel. In the just over two weeks since this war started, Iran has launched over 2,000 rockets and drones at Israel, along with more than 500 ballistic missiles. On the surface, that may seem like an intense war between two nations, and not necessarily a violation of international law per se. However, approximately 50% of those missiles were armed with submunition cluster bombs. Upon either landing or being destroyed by defense systems, these cluster bombs dispersed randomly, with the conscious intent of Iran to cause the most damage possible to residences and civilian locations. One of those cluster bombs caused significant damage to the Tel Aviv train station Tuesday, and hundreds of Israeli civilians have been severely wounded or worse because of these indiscriminate and illegal weapons over the past two weeks.

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Iran continues to launch multi-cluster warhead ballistic missiles, despite being prohibited by law since 1980, aimed at civilians and residences. This is the Tel Aviv train station an hour ago (is there still any question Iran would launch nukes if they could?) pic.twitter.com/FZrcBXFC4t — Rabbi Michael Barclay (@TheRabbisTable) March 17, 2026

At this point, it does not matter whether someone is supportive or not supportive of Israel; likes or dislikes Netanyahu or Trump; or even has no emotional attachment to anything happening in the Middle East. The fact that Iran is attacking Israel with these cluster warheads, which are specifically designed to cause suffering and superfluous injury, says volumes about the true nature of the evil inherent in the Iranian regime.

We have been seeing this from Iran for years, and especially in recent months. This is a regime that has attacked its own citizens with chemical warfare—again, something that is forbidden by international law. The Iranian government is committed to death and destruction, not to ever achieving peace. It is clear that it has only one intent: to cause as much indiscriminate harm to innocent civilians as possible, not only in Israel but also among its Arab neighbors.

For anyone who questions whether Israel and the United States should have attacked Iran, I suggest looking at the Iranian behavior with clarity, not with emotions. They used forbidden weapons against their own citizenry. They have used forbidden weapons against their own Arab neighbors. They have attacked Israel with no intent other than to harm and kill civilians. This is the definition of an evil regime.

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And it should force everyone to take an honest look at the Iranian regime. Given that they have repeatedly shown that they worship death and are willing to use any weapon to achieve that goal, no matter how heinous, is there really any question about whether or not they would use nuclear weapons if they had them?

The Islamic regime of Iran not only accepts but looks forward to worldwide death and destruction. They embrace it with a religious and fanatical passion. They have used the most evil of weaponry on the most innocent of people, and will continue to do so until they are entirely stopped and taken out of power completely.

For these Iranian clerics who control the government, this is not a political war, it is a theological war. It is a war they are waging in an attempt to establish a worldwide caliphate based on Sharia law, with no boundaries as to their actions against any “infidel.” And by their standards, we are all infidels: Jews, Christians, and even non-observant Muslims.

They are committed to the destruction of Western civilization. All of us must remember that their commitment is total, and that they do not care about who dies and what is destroyed in their attempt to achieve that goal of destroying our culture entirely.

There is a war going on between Islam, as represented by the Iranian regime, and the West, which they seek to destroy. The first line of defense is Israel. The last line of defense is the United States. All of us need to awaken to this truth, and to support Israel and the Trump Administration in this war that is for the very survival of life as we know it.

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Do we seek an ultimate peace, or will we allow whatever emotions we may have about Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu, or President Trump to prevent us from fighting this war, which is literally for the existence and perpetuation of Western civilization?

Look at the weapons Iran and its proxies choose to use. This is truly a war between good and evil.

May the Holy One protect and guide us, and bring a victory that establishes a lasting peace in Israel and the region; a peace between Israel and its neighbors; and ultimately, a peace that envelops the whole world.

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