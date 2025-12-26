Respecting Courts Without Worshiping Them

On weekday mornings during the school season, school zones work because roles remain clear: cars stop, kids cross, and the crossing guard raises a hand to keep traffic moving safely.

Advertisement

Trouble begins when that same crossing guard decides to redirect interstate traffic three towns away. Authority meant to protect order starts creating chaos instead.

That same tension defines the current wave of district federal judges stretching limited authority into national control.

What District Judges Are Supposed To Do

There's a single role for district federal judges: to run trials, manage evidence, rule on motions, oversee juries, and apply the law to the facts in a single dispute between specific parties. Congress designed their authority to stay narrow, local, and grounded in case facts.

What they don't do is supervise executive agencies, dictate immigration policies, manage foreign policy, or serve as national referees for political disputes.

Our federal court system is structured in layers: trial courts find facts, appellate courts review legal reasoning, and the Supreme Court resolves conflicts among circuits. Each tier checks the one below it, and when a district judge attempts to leapfrog those layers, that balance breaks.

When Trial Courts Start Running Policy

Some judges have wondered, as shown by recent rulings. One district judge moved toward blocking deportation involving a foreign official accused of attempting to influence American speech.

Advertisement

Another judge entertained claims of vindictive prosecution before developing trial evidence. Other judges issued emergency orders halting executive enforcement nationwide based on limited filings and incomplete records.

Those rulings didn't resolve disputes between parties; they reshaped policy across states, agencies, and borders through decisions made by a single, unelected judge, sitting in one courtroom.

That's not the way district courts were meant to work; when trial judges act first and let appellate review clean up later, courts stop resolving cases and start governing outcomes.

Nationwide Injunctions and the Expansion Problem

Representing the sharpest edge of judicial drift are nationwide injunctions; one district judge pauses an executive action nationwide, issuing a decision without a jury verdict, appellate review, or agreement among courts.

During the past decade, that became the way things were done, transforming trial courts into policy chokepoints where litigants shop for friendly jurisdictions. Single judges gain power that once required a broad judicial consensus.

Legal thinkers from across ideological lines argue that nationwide injunctions distort the separation of powers while encouraging judicial freelancing. Trial judges become de facto administrators rather than neutral arbiters.

Advertisement

Trump’s Record With Adverse Rulings

President Donald Trump continues to follow court orders even when he sharply disagrees with them; agencies comply, lawyers appeal, arguments proceed through established channels. Trump doesn't threaten to ignore rulings, displaying no executive defiance.

In my mind, that's been one of the most impressive things about his second term so far.

That's a record that matters, because past administrators delayed compliance, stretched timelines, or quietly worked around adverse rulings, actions drawing praise when political alignment favored them. Resistance counted as courage, and delays counted as principle.

Trump challenges rulings both directly and publicly, then follows them while appeals proceed. He's showing that respect for courts doesn't require surrendering executive authority. Compliance paired with appeal reflects constitutional discipline, not weakness.

Separation Of Powers Is Structural, Not Optional

Our Constitution divides authority on purpose: courts interpret the law, executives execute the law, and the legislature writes the law. It's a structure that protects liberty by preventing the concentration of power.

Trust erodes whenever district judges attempt to manage national policy. Losing cases is part of the bargain, but what they can't accept is courts acting as a substitute for the executive. Judicial legitimacy depends on restraint as much as wisdom.

Advertisement

A court earns authority when it stays within the lines, but when it overreaches, it invites backlash and skepticism.

The crossing guard never earned authority through ambition; it's a role that works because its limits stayed firm. Safety depends on knowing where responsibility ended, and once those boundaries disappeared, order vanished with them.

Final Thoughts

Criticizing judicial activism protects the constitutional structure rather than threatening democracy.

President Trump's willingness to follow rulings while challenging overreach reflects his respect for the law. Courts work the best when they stay in their lane. The republic holds together when every branch remembers its job.

PJ Media's YUGE Christmas and New Year's sale is on — now at our lowest rate of the year! This huge sale on our VIP Memberships ends on January 1, so make sure you join the club to get our special behind-the-scenes look at the news. Receive 74% off by following this link and using our promo code MERRY74.