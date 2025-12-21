Victims Last, Optics First

David Manney | 2:10 PM on December 21, 2025
Evidence rooms remain locked for good reason: The doors stay shut not to protect the powerful, but to keep the wounded safely behind a barrier. Because the crowds forget who gets hurt, crowds pounding on those doors don't care who is hurt when the hinges finally give way.

From Principle to Performance

In our recent past, the left claimed moral authority during the MeToo era by arguing women deserved dignity, privacy, and justice, but that posture quickly collapsed.

Replacing the process was public accusation; televised suspicion became a new bloodsport. Here's an example: the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. That spectacle exposed how quickly restraint disappeared once power stood in the way. Emerging as a permanent target was President Donald Trump, who has survived each allegation because the truth keeps getting in the way.

Belief changed roles when it was convenient to the left; it stopped centering on women or victims and shifted toward whatever storyline promised maximum political payoff.

Cameras Before Conscience

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have been the vanguard carrying that pattern into darker territory. With an eagerness reminiscent of a Musky taking down a duck, they appeared on CBS's Face the Nation, demanding that all unreleased photographs tied to Jeffrey Epstein become public. 

It seemed more bad theater than principled because it became apparent their clear message was: victims could wait, optics couldn't.

As if on cue, the threat of contempt against Attorney General Pam Bondi followed, which centered on forced disclosure, even when disclosure risked traumatizing people who were brutalized by a system full of predators.

Once, decency meant shielding victims from repeated exposure, an instinct that now draws scorn.

When Restraint Becomes a Crime

Officials of the Department of Justice declined to release materials that would feed endless online circulation, stripped of all context and consumed as the outrage-fueled combustion intensifies. By choosing restraint, the DOJ is protecting victims in a system that once qualified as a baseline responsibility rather than an obstruction.

And who faced threats for honoring that responsibility? Pam Bondi, who runs a department using caution, is suddenly a suspect in some grand conspiracy. The left's immediate gratification is fed by its political impatience, regardless of collateral damage.

Selective Amnesia at Work

Quick quiz: What recent political leader causes the same voices demanding complete exposure to suddenly lose memory? 

Bill Clinton, of course.

All evidence of flights, meetings, and associations fades from view because accountability flows in only one direction.

As time moves along, language softens; Epstein is frequently reduced to a "disgraced financier," a phrase that politely scubs away the stain of any exploitation involved. Working like a fog, euphemism works like a closing curtain, relegating victims to nothing while providing comfort for those putting them there.

What the Shift Reveals

The enemy of moral movements that reveals priorities is time. Early MeToo rhetoric focused more on dignity and protection. But as time went on, later phases leaned more toward punishment.

Now, the current phase worships the grand spectacle, where cameras matter more than consequences, and viral moments outweigh human cost.

Neither Massie nor Khanna pursued justice subtly; their performative outrage was intended for audiences already inclined to applaud. It's a posture that treats victims as mere props rather than people.

Final Thoughts

Lines that can't and shouldn't be crossed define a society. Threatening contempt charges against an attorney general for exercising respectful restraint marks a dangerous turn.

No victim remains safe from secondary harm once privacy becomes expandable. Justice demands patience, and decency requires boundaries.

Noise replaces principle when both collapse.

For now, the locked door still stands, while voices shout outside, convinced that righteousness is on their side. Behind the door, silence protects the people who are already broken.

When reviewing this scene as history, what will be remembered will be which voices demanded cameras and which defended restraint.

