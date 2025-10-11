Another African Genocide, Another Papal Whisper

As gunmen descended on a Catholic mission in Yelwata, Benue State, Nigeria, in the summer of 2025, the night boiled over in fire and death.

Over a hundred Christians, many of them displaced families taking refuge in the mission, were slaughtered in what witnesses describe as one of the worst mass killings in recent memory.

Advertisement

Pausing to offer prayers at the Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo XIV condemned the atrocity. It renewed his appeal to combatants to stop the violence, as he invoked security, justice, and peace for rural Christian communities.

The Vatican released a statement days later expressing closeness to Nigerian Catholics and gratitude from local bishops for the Holy Father's concern.

All things considered, when you've lost everything, even though the words were appreciated, that comfort felt painfully small.

A Slaughter in Plain Sight

In the first seven months of 2025, the numbers prove to be staggering. Independent monitors recorded that over seven thousand Christians were killed in Nigeria, while almost eight thousand people were kidnapped.

There's more.

Thousands have lost their homes, while churches, schools, and entire villages have been erased from the map. Once isolated to the northern states, attacks now stretch deep into the Middle Belt. They targeted pastors, worshippers, and families in the most extensive anti-Christian campaigns on earth, which the global press and, of course, the European elite continues to ignore.

It's an unmistakable pattern: When mass murder happens in Africa, we find it's politely downgraded to sectarian violence or a local conflict. Add Christian victims, and the coverage nearly becomes nonexistent.

The Challenge Exposing Rome’s Silence

The blunt-speaking founder of Blackwater, Erik Prince, challenged Pope Leo to do more than simply pray, calling on the Vatican to use its vast wealth to underwrite protection for Nigerian Christians. It was a provocative call, but it struck a chord with many who perceive the Church's voice as too soft and its actions too slow.

Advertisement

The Vatican hasn't, and most likely never will, respond directly to Prince's comments. His dare showed a harsh truth: When it comes to the physical defense of persecuted Christians, the Church simply does nothing more than speak loudly about peace, while meekly talking about justice. Although Rome can summon diplomats, it rarely wields moral authority using the urgency that such a crisis demands.

Prayers Without Pressure

In terms of recent history, Pope Leo hasn't entirely ignored Nigeria, quickly condemning the Benue massacre and later denouncing the use of hunger and blockades as weapons of war.

I Have Loved You was Pope Leo's first primary document that reaffirmed the Church's duty to the poor and marginalized, gestures reflecting sincerity, but not strategy.

We haven't seen any consistent briefings from the Vatican on the killings, or any global campaign for accountability, not to mention any public pressure on the governments enabling the bloodshed.

Nigerian Catholic leaders have expressed gratitude and frustration: They're thankful for the attention, but remain desperate for action, while asking what millions of believers ask: Is the Church simply content to serve as a witness, or will it lead as a protector?

Europe’s Habit of Looking Away

African genocides have tested the European conscience for decades.

Remember Rwanda?

Western governments debated terminology while Rwandan rivers ran red. Bureaucrats debated terminology while millions starved in Darfur and Tigray.

Advertisement

It's a painfully familiar script: massacres continue in Africa while European elites debate definitions. A voice belonging to that same cautious chorus, the Vatican often mirrors restraint over everything else.

The Church Pope Leo inherited frequently talked about the poor, but rarely confronted those creating their poverty. His first reforms have focused on financial transparency and internal governance. That focus hasn't prevented Nigerian Christian villagers from secretly burying their dead, knowing Rome wasn't going to help them.

What Real Leadership Would Look Like

The Church doesn't have armies to send, but its global network and moral authority shield the vulnerable. If we Catholics knew our Vatican was bold, weekly briefings that name each attack and community destroyed would bring attention to a largely ignored region. That strong Vatican could deploy papal envoys who were empowered to coordinate humanitarian corridors and safe zones through Catholic relief channels. Such an effort could lead to a coalition of Catholic charities that fund hardened sanctuaries and secure schooling for displaced families.

Most importantly, Pope Leo could make Nigeria's Christians the moral centerpiece of his papacy, while pressuring Western governments and the United Nations to directly confront the violence.

Never has silence been neutral; it always favors the aggressor.

The Final Friction

This column's title says it all: Another African Genocide, Another Papal Whisper, which illustrates Rome's softly spoken words. Although the Vatican manages its accounts while issuing eloquent prayers, bullets, however, aren't stopped by prayers.

Advertisement

Even though Pope Leo has the moral authority to lead the world's response, he seems content to simply issue statements while Nigeria burns. History won't remember how hard he worked to balance budgets; it will remember his response when Christians cried for help and, once again, the Church whispered.

Final Thoughts

Mass killings in Africa have a way of exposing moral vanity, where European leaders hold summits while issuing hashtags. Supposedly, the conscience of the world, the Church whispers from behind its gilded gates. We, the faithful, deserve better. Pope Leo has a chance to break the pattern of recent Vatican history.

But the Pope needs to find the courage to speak with thunder, instead of whispering during an exhale.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.