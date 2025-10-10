The Transatlantic Spread of the 'Terrorist Antifa' Narrative

After President Donald Trump called Antifa the domestic terrorist network it really is, the professional elites in Washington gasped. As the American Loony Left clutched their pearls, the world took notice.

Across the Atlantic, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed with Trump and is now pushing to designate Antifa as a terrorist group inside the European Union.

While the global left claims this move is authoritarian in nature, many Americans and Europeans grow tired of black-clad mobs smashing and torching cities. It's a clarity that leads to the kind of moral certainty that's been missing in Western politics for decades.

America Led; Europe Watched

The left lays the genesis of Antifa's violence at Trump's feet, but that's not what the rest of America believes. What Trump did was something that the mudpuddle of the previous administration wouldn't do: he simply stopped pretending the protests were peaceful.

Helping cover their chaos were the social slogans Antifa has used for years, and President Trump refused to play along, forcing the world to choose what to defend: civil order or evil.

Hungary decided to protect order. Last month, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reached out to EU leaders to demand they declare Antifa a terrorist organization, while citing violent attacks across the continent that governments largely ignored. Shortly following Szijjártó's letter, Orbán announced Hungary would unilaterally act, mirroring Washington’s approach.

Brussels: Where Law Meets Cowardice

If you're looking for the EU's problem, it's not the lack of laws; it's anatomical. The EU lacks a backbone.

The European Commission requires courtroom-level proof to classify a group as terrorist. It sounds noble until you take a 35,000-foot peek at it: it's simply a built-in excuse for inaction because bureaucrats in Brussels prefer conferences on "democratic values" rather than confront people wearing black-clad masks who assault police officers in their country's capitals.

Clinging to its postwar guilt as tight as a blanket, Germany's political class recoils at the phrase "Antifa Terrorism." The French elites fear rioting in the suburbs, while Britain simply hides its head up the White Cliffs of Dover.

For now, only Hungary seems willing to acknowledge the obvious: when organized violence hides behind politics, it's no longer called a protest.

Because Hungary is following Trump's example, it's forcing Europe to face a question the U.S. has already answered: Will you defend your society or apologize for it?

Why the Label Matters

The left screams that labeling Antifa “terrorist” is political, but the real politics is pretending a violent, coordinated network is just a protest movement. Um, I meant, of course, a peaceful protest movement.

Each Molotov cocktail, burned courthouse, and journalist beaten in the name of "anti-fascism" is a deliberate act of intimidation.

By any moral definition, that's terrorism, even if the EU's lawyers choke on their paperwork.

President Trump called it out because he understands something most leaders across the globe forgot: law and order aren't policy choices; they're pillars of our civilization. Chaos always fills the vacuum when leaders refuse to identify the threat.

Hungary isn't copying America's act; instead, it's acknowledging that America is right, under Trump.

That it took a European nation to admit that tells you everything about how timid the West has become.

The Coming EU Reckoning

As sure as the sun rises tomorrow, European bureaucrats will drag their feet, commission report after report, spend hours debating definitions, and hit us with the "both sides" argument.

What's already changed the conversation is Hungary's initiative. If France, Poland, or Italy follows suit, then Brussels can't hide behind neutrality much longer.

Watch who supports Hungary if it submits a formal proposal. Which path will Western Europeans walk: Will they side with sovereignty and security, or with slogans and platitudes on social media?

Suppose the U.S. intelligence services shared information on Antifa-linked networks with European allies. In that case, we may witness a genuine new era of transatlantic law enforcement, led by Trump's America reasserting moral clarity, rather than by Washington's diplomats.

Our strength has been mocked by Europe for decades, despite the military, economic, and ideological dependence the continent is used to.

As America redefines its threats, eventually, Europe follows. The decision by Hungary proves that leadership still originates from Washington outward, rather than from the EU's attempts to influence America.

Final Thoughts

When President Trump warned Germany about its dependence on Russian natural gas, representatives from that country laughed. When Trump spoke plainly about Antifa, the world mocked him for it.

Quietly, other nations have begun adopting his language, which is how leadership works.

Lately, it seems like a pattern when the world considers President Trump: First comes ridicule, then imitation, then vindication. Hungary, despite Orbán's harsh rule, identifies what most of Europe denies: society depends on courage.

Perhaps if the elites of Europe can't find their courage, they can borrow a page from America's playbook.

After all, clarity, after all, is contagious.

