Tim Walz’s Sick Fantasy: Wishing Trump Were Dead

A Governor Crosses the Line

Words matter in politics; they set the tone, direction, and, in way too many situations, permission.

When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stood before a crowd and started talking about the wild rumors surrounding the health of President Donald Trump, he humiliated his office, embarrassed his state, and joined a class of Democrats who've confused cruelty with cleverness.

Over Labor Day, Walz addressed the long weekend's social media frenzy, where false rumors about the president's death spread like a California fire.

Walz proved yet again that he hasn't a shred of dignity when he smirked, "There will be news sometime," to his supporters, as though the death of a U.S. President was a punchline.

He didn't show an ounce of wit; he just displayed grotesque arrogance.





The Power of Suggestion

We've all lived long enough to know where rhetoric leads. How many lives were lost during the Salem Witch Trials, when accusations flew wild?

What Governor Walz doesn't know, or doesn't care about, is that when a sitting governor says such things, it isn't just a tasteless joke. It becomes an invitation for the unhinged, desperate, and violent to believe they can act with a green light.

It's one thing for late-night "comics" or those inside various internet cesspools to churn out garbage about Trump's health, but it's an entirely different thing for an elected governor, a vice-presidential nominee, to echo it.

Walz gave the poison legitimacy, and his far-left base laughed, nodded, and soaked it up, and were happy.

The rest of us saw a third-grade leader who might as well be rooting for harm to come to his political rival.

Buffoonery Masquerading as Leadership

Let's not forget who Tim Walz is: He's a governor who has mismanaged his state's finances, tripped over education failures, and played footsie with radicals in Minneapolis as it burned.

Walz pretends to be a moderate, but has no accomplishments worth defending, so he plays to his base by turning to cheap applause lines.

For the far Left, it counts. His supporters get their red meat, while Walz gets his headlines. The state of Minnesota gets a governor who confuses insult with insight.

In truth, because Walz has shown himself incapable of governing on merit, he resorts to basic instincts: Hate the other guy. Hate him so much you daydream about his funeral.

That isn't policy or leadership: It's intellectual bankruptcy on parade.

A Nation at Risk

There's a real tragedy here because of what it does to the broader climate. American politics has always had sharp bites, but since 2008, we've see nothing but venom masquerading as politics. As I mentioned earlier, what Walz doesn't seem to understand is that we're exhausted by leaders who model bitterness instead of integrity and maturity. The way Walz performs for his cracker (like a good, trained seal) in a way that feeds the very division he pretends to lament.

He's not sharing harmless banter; he's adding tinder to a powder keg. We've repeatedly seen how loose talk turns to violence; when Steve Scalise was shot on a baseball field, it was the direct result of liberals painting Republicans as existential threats, after months of an all-out blitz by a leftist media, political party, and, again, those online cesspools.

Only after weeks of heated rhetoric that dehumanizes political opponents do we see the targets of their ire: schools and churches.

Leaders can't claim innocence when their words turn into someone else's actions. The Left, legacy media, and online influencers have accused President Trump of inciting the January 6 riot, yet when they raise the country's temperature to a boiling point, they invariably turn things around to blame Trump.

President Trump Stays Standing

During the "Trump is Dead" kerfuffle, we find President Trump alive and well. Appearing as steady as ever, he was spotted golfing with his granddaughter. The rumors of his death were nothing but the result of a media that went through withdrawals when they couldn't get their daily dose of Trump, so they did what comes naturally, they made shyte up.

Walz could've dismissed those rumors, reminded people that presidents are not jokes, and urged them to focus on serious issues instead.

What we ended up seeing was Walz's mask slip, because he needed the mob to see him as one of them.

The Historical Record

Over time, history has been cruel to those wishing their enemies dead. Ancient Rome reveled in Caesar's assassination, yet plunged into chaos.

Modern leaders who yearn for such glee are remembered not for their policy stands, but for disgrace. Walz ensured his political obituary will be remembered for one line: The sitting governor who laughed about a rumored president's death.

Final Thoughts

Tim Walz reduced himself to a clown; think Pennywise, not the kind that entertains children. He's the buffoon who sneers about death, a failed leader who substitutes venom for vision, replete with revolting words that are beneath the dignity of his office.

And, they're dangerous.

The people of Minnesota, and America at large, deserve better than a governor who wakes up hoping for a national death notice. We deserve leaders who rise above the bile, yet Walz chose another path, one filled with bitterness, applause lines, and decay. He may think he scored points with "his" crowd.

Instead, he showed the country, again, the small man that he is.

