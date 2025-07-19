They Fought for Us. Why Are They Now in the Crosshairs Here at Home?

There’s something wrong with this picture.

Veterans, some of our most elite warriors, people who once hunted terrorists across the deserts and the mountains in the Middle East, are now being targeted by terrorists on American soil, specifically in Florida.

And no, this isn’t some clickbait scare story. The United States Army Special Operations Command issued a real, confirmed “Duty to Warn” bulletin, alerting retired special operations veterans of a credible threat of intentional killing, kidnapping, or serious harm.

Let that sink in: they put their lives on the line overseas. Now they’re being told to watch their backs at the grocery store.

If there was ever a moment for every American, Republican, Democrat, Independent, to shut up and pay attention, this is it.

From the Battlefield to the Backyard

The bulletin wasn’t vague. It wasn’t hypothetical. It was pointed and geographically specific: retired Special Ops veterans living in Florida are at elevated risk. Why? Because of the roles they played during deployments overseas. Those missions don’t end when the last boots come home. Evil has a long memory.

Col. Allie Scott, speaking on behalf of USASOC, confirmed that the warning is valid. The threats are credible.

“It’s a credible threat,” Scott told Task & Purpose. “We issued that warning, as we do with all credible threats, we issued those to our formations because, of course, the security and safety of all our personnel is important.” USASOC has notified those directly affected by the threat, said Scott, who added she was unable to provide more information about the retired senior officials.

According to reports from multiple outlets, this alert was sent to a wide range of retirees, including some high-ranking officials and others less well-known but still distinguished in their service records.

And here’s the sickening irony: Florida is home to MacDill Air Force Base and U.S. Special Operations Command. Veterans retire there for the weather, the camaraderie, and maybe the chance to exhale for the first time in decades. They chose peace; however, it didn’t choose them.

The Cost of Service Never Ends

For those who’ve never served, let’s make this plain. The people being threatened didn’t “sign up for a job.” They signed up to die, if necessary, for a flag that many people now seem to view as optional.

They weren’t drafted: They volunteered. We need to never forget their sacrifices.

They left behind their wives, children, and parents, sometimes returning home in pieces. Sometimes not at all. The ones who did make it back came with the burden of memory. Now, apparently, they get to add “watch your six at the post office” to the trauma list.

Can you imagine that? Surviving a war zone, only to feel hunted while trying to live a quiet life stateside? It’s obscene. But that’s exactly what’s happening.

And nobody’s talking about it.

No Hashtag for This

There won’t be marches, celebrity PSAs, and NFL players won't kneel in solidarity with these men. Expect zero prime-time hosts on MSNBC to break down in tears. That only happens when it’s politically convenient.

This is the kind of threat that exists in the space between news cycles, the kind you’d never know about unless a retired Green Beret friend forwarded the Army memo directly to you.

But here’s the deal: we owe it to them to talk about it.

Not because it’s viral. Not because it fits a trending narrative. Because it’s right. Because they were there when we needed them. Now they need us to see them, to know they’re not safe in their own neighborhoods.

That should light a fire under every last one of us.

This is the Line

There are issues where people can reasonably disagree. This isn’t one of them.

If you can’t muster outrage when American veterans are being stalked by foreign enemies on American soil, then maybe you’ve forgotten what country you’re in.

Maybe you don’t remember that freedom isn’t free. That slogans and bumper stickers do not hold it up, but by people, real people, with real scars, who left pieces of their soul behind so your kid could grow up without learning how to duck from drone fire.

This isn't about politics: It's about principle.

The kind of principle that says: we don’t leave our own behind, even when the war is supposedly over.

Final Thoughts

It takes a special kind of moral cowardice to ignore this.

There is a credible terror threat against our retired special operations veterans living in Florida. That’s not a debate, it’s a documented reality.

And if that doesn’t move you, if the image of some aging but still hard-as-nails warrior standing in his Florida driveway, scanning the tree line because the war just followed him home, doesn’t stir something inside you, then maybe you’ve gotten too comfortable.

Maybe we all have.

Let’s fix that.

Because if we can’t rally to protect those who fought for us, then we don’t deserve the freedom they paid for.

Everybody matters, or nobody does.

