Rosie O'Donnell Fled to Ireland, Now She Thinks She Runs America

I would like to say that Rosie O'Donnell quietly left her country of origin for greener pastures.

That dog didn't hunt.

Rosie left for Ireland with a great deal of fanfare behind her decision. Like her house was on fire, she grabbed her passport and fled from the land of President Trump.

As her feet hit foreign soil, she didn't waste a moment declaring herself safe that day from all things Trumpian.

Safe and sound across the pond, Rosie created a throne where she became something like a TikTok televangelist. From her place on high, she passes judgment on us unwashed.

Her latest sermon declared the tragic Texas floods were not the fault of weather systems or nature. There is a single cause: President Donald Trump. No doubt, 100%.

Screeching like a banshee on a borrowed WiFi signal, she cried out:

“He gutted NOAA! He gutted forecasting! People are dying!”

She shared no facts or data, just manufactured rage and theatrics uploaded from a country away. Rosie has long become the person storming out of a house while demanding control of the thermostat.

She Left the Country, Not the Spotlight

Retirement wasn’t on the table. Not when there was still a spotlight to hog. Rosie didn’t just move; she relocated her outrage, ring light, and all. Since Trump’s reelection, she’s played the part of a political defector, citing Project 2025 like she was fleeing an occupied state.

To hear her tell it, America had become a dangerous place, some Orwellian spinoff where pronouns are mandatory and Trump signs lurk like landmines. So she fled. No southern borders. No MAGA rallies. No need to explain reality to the “unwashed.”

On Page Six, she admitted it plainly:

“I feel safer in Ireland. I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Fair enough. Leaving is your right. But here’s the tell: the moment she left, she started blaming the burning house for being flammable. Never mind that she didn’t stick around to grab a hose.

From Talk Show Host to TikTok Monarch

It’s a pattern now. Rosie doesn’t join conversations. She walks out of them and yells from behind locked doors.

In the ’90s, she was America’s “Queen of Nice.” Middle-of-the-road, playful, approachable. Koosh balls and Tom Cruise cutouts. But once Trump arrived on the scene, her brand of nice dissolved into something else, something angry, bitter, and permanently scowling.

She joined The View, then left in a cloud of shouting. Created a show on Oprah’s Network, then pulled the plug. Did a run on SiriusXM, then ghosted it. And now? She’s filming TikToks from Dublin, handpicking an audience who already agrees with her.

Each step wasn’t just a career move; it was a tightening of the circle. Fewer people to challenge her. More room to monologue. More insulation from the country she used to claim to represent.

Weather Systems Don’t Care About Your Monologues

Rosie’s claim that Trump is personally responsible for the Texas flooding isn’t just off base. It’s beneath the dignity of the crisis itself.

Over 70 people died when flash floods overwhelmed the Guadalupe River. Rainfall hit levels that meteorologists didn’t anticipate. Forecasting models failed. Roads were obliterated. Families were torn apart.

And while Texas officials were still pulling bodies from the river, Rosie fired up her phone and blamed Donald J. Trump.

Not one word about local agencies failing to update infrastructure. Not a single mention of how flash flooding in the hill country has outpaced warning systems for years. Just one long, angry TikTok from someone who wasn’t anywhere near the damage.

She didn’t even bother with nuance. Just blamed budget cuts on NOAA and assumed the moral high ground from five time zones away.

Judgment Without Consequence

Rosie’s got no skin in the game. She doesn’t vote here anymore. She doesn’t pay taxes to fund those disaster responses. She doesn’t shoulder the bureaucratic weight of rebuilding flooded towns or supporting rescue ops.

But she sure has opinions. From afar. With no cost. No burden. No fallout.

And that’s the heart of it: she’s not interested in helping. She’s interested in blaming.

It’s not grief. It’s grandstanding.

Rosie isn’t down here with the rest of us in the mess. She’s filming dispatches from her self-imposed Vatican, preaching to her digital disciples like a TikTok pope in sweatpants.

The Rosie Doctrine: Exit, Then Lecture

There’s a pattern with people who don’t want to engage but still want to rule. They leave. They criticize. They call the new system dangerous and broken, yet act as if they still hold moral authority.

Rosie, resembling the Blarney Stone every time I see her, identifies herself as a mother, an activist, and a defender of what is right. But when her country faced hardship, she left. When it got hard, she ran.

And now she’s telling us how to fix it?

No thanks. If you’re not willing to stay in the house and help clean it, you don’t get to lecture the people who stayed.

Meanwhile, Back to Reality...

President Trump quickly declared a major disaster for Texas. Federal aid began flowing. Recovery crews were deployed. Weather infrastructure, which has been outdated since the Clinton years, is now on the agenda for urgent upgrades.

And that’s not just talk. The recently passed Big Beautiful Bill earmarks over a billion dollars to modernize forecasting systems, digitize early warning protocols, and reinforce communication between state and federal emergency responders.

But Rosie doesn’t mention any of that. Why would she? Solutions don’t fit the narrative.

There’s no drama in progress.

If Rosie Wanted to Help

She’d fly home.

She’d tour the damage. Interview the families. Use her platform to raise money for new levees and flood-mitigation efforts. She’d host a fundraiser. Partner with local churches. Lobby Congress for expanded FEMA reform.

But that would mean getting involved. And involvement is hard.

What’s easy? Filming yourself crying in an Irish kitchen while yelling about Trump’s supposed war on the jet stream.

From Queen of Nice to Queen of Condescension

What happened to Rosie is the same thing that’s happened to so many once-loved public figures: fame without friction. She’s no longer around people who challenge her. She’s around people who nod along.

She doesn’t want to reach across. She wants to speak down.

And while she may have once been a symbol of mainstream accessibility, she’s now little more than a bitter figurehead for a self-selected audience of the perpetually aggrieved.

Final Thoughts: No Skin in the Game

Rosie O’Donnell chose to leave America. That’s fine. But when you walk out of the theater halfway through the movie, you don’t get to demand a rewrite of the ending.

She’s not there for work. She’s not there for the hardship. She’s there for the commentary.

And commentary without consequence is just noise.

The people who stay, rebuild, and lead through the disaster are the ones who have earned a voice.

Rosie? She traded hers in for a passport and a WiFi connection.

So the next time she wants to blame someone for a natural disaster, maybe she should first check the mirror and then her mailing address.

