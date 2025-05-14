The Party That Prays for Collapse

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Abraham Lincoln spoke those words in 1858, not as a metaphor, but as a warning.

The country was tearing along seams of ideology and morality. Lincoln saw it. He feared America could not endure as both a slave state and a free one. He was right.

Advertisement

But even then, Lincoln hoped the Union would stand. He didn’t root for secession or sabotage. He didn’t pray for Southern crops to fail or cities to burn to make his case. He confronted the moment of agony and clarity, defending a flawed system while preparing to save it from itself.

That’s what leadership once looked like.

Now, fast-forward 165 years. We are once again a house divided, this time not by geography but by worldview. One half of the political spectrum clings to a fading legacy and an aging standard-bearer. The other half fans the flames of decline, cheering for economic downturns, legal chaos, or worse, if it means stopping Donald Trump.

That’s not leadership. It’s nihilism with a press pass.

And the Democratic Party, fractured, directionless, consumed by grievance, seems willing to let the beams of the house rot out completely, as long as Trump can’t walk back through the front door.

The Biden Legacy: A Ghost in the Spotlight

This month, Joe Biden’s reentry into the public sphere felt more like a forced cameo than a rallying cry. Democrats wheeled him out with all the enthusiasm of a company bringing back its failed CEO to convince investors the stock’s still worth something.

As Matt Vespa reported, the unease among Biden’s own party is unmistakable. The base isn’t energized. They’re exhausted.

It gets worse. The Labor Department quietly admitted that the “Biden job boom” was padded with hundreds of thousands of ghost jobs, fabricated data to maintain an illusion.

Advertisement

This wasn’t just spin. It was a bureaucratic lie that undermines the trust that holds democracies together.

Yet Democrats, with no credible successor and no fresh message, are stuck defending the corpse of an administration while pretending it’s still breathing. The irony? The more they try to prop up Biden’s past, the more they spotlight their absence of a future.

Betting on Ruin

There is a chilling new edge to Democratic strategy: they aren’t just rejecting Trump, they’re hoping America suffers enough to reject him too.

As PJ Media revealed, prominent left-leaning voices have been openly disappointed by positive economic news. Job growth, market recovery, and consumer confidence are seen not as good signs for the country, but as threats to their campaign.

Think about that. They’re not asking voters to choose a better path. They’re praying the path collapses under us, so the public turns back in fear.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once warned that “destructive means cannot bring about constructive ends.” He lived through a time when America’s promise was being violently tested, yet he called for reform, not ruin, progress, not collapse. He appealed to conscience, not chaos.

Imagine how he'd view a party that now roots for unemployment, volatility, and disorder, not to bring justice, but to destroy a rival.

Escalation and Its Echoes

And here, the temperature rises again. It’s not just economic sabotage. It’s rhetorical arson.

Advertisement

RedState recently documented a growing trend: assassination fantasies directed at Donald Trump, shared and amplified by voices once considered mainstream. What began years ago as crude jokes from late-night hosts has morphed into outright public musings from influencers, podcasters, and even academics.

History has seen this script before; the third act never ends well.

After the Civil War, political tensions birthed the Ku Klux Klan, a terrorist group that used fear and murder to preserve power and punish those who challenged the social order. The escalation didn’t begin with bombs. It started with words.With the belief that some enemies were unworthy of rights, mercy, or life.

The government eventually cracked down, but only after lives were lost and scars were carved into the American conscience.

A century later, Dr. King led peaceful marches and prayed for the soul of a nation. He was met with dogs, water hoses, illegal surveillance, and ultimately, a bullet. His death was not the act of a lone madman; it was the culmination of decades of moral erosion and political escalation.

The moment we treat opponents not as people but as problems to be erased, we’ve entered the same dangerous territory.

And today’s rhetoric is walking us right back to it.

Why This Matters Now

This isn’t about Biden. Or Trump. Or the 2024 election.

This is about whether we still want the country to succeed, even when someone we don’t like is in charge.

Advertisement

Because if we don’t, if we’ve become a nation where half the population roots for failure just to feel politically vindicated, then we’re not living in a republic anymore. We’re living in a zero-sum battlefield. And sooner or later, battlefields draw blood.

The Democratic Party is now powered not by proposals but by animus, not by unity, but by the fantasy that if they can’t win, maybe the country shouldn’t either.

The Reckoning Is Coming

Abraham Lincoln was willing to suffer personal and political defeat to keep the Union intact, and Dr. King was willing to die in the hope that his country would outgrow its hate.

Today’s left would rather see a grocery bill skyrocket or a city riot than witness Donald Trump take the oath again.

That is not dissent. That is not resistance. That is rot.

And Americans are seeing it. More clearly every day.

Because in the end, the question we must ask is simple: Who still believes in this country, even when it doesn’t vote their way?

If the answer isn’t the Democratic Party, then maybe it’s time voters ask themselves if that party still believes in them.