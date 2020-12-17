'The Fight for the Soul of Seattle' Documentary Rips Off Progressive Scab to Reveal the Left Is Killing the Emerald City

More than ten million people viewed the 2019 KOMO News documentary “Seattle Is Dying,” which chronicled the Emerald City’s march toward Gomorrah and chaos. Now the Sinclair Broadcasting outlet is back with a follow-up documentary, “The Fight for the Soul of Seattle.” Both documentaries chronicle the decay and hopelessness by the people caught up in homeless tent encampments that are open-air drug and sex markets. But moves in 2020 by official Seattle – the council, mayor and police – that could seal the city’s lawless fate for decades to come prompted the quick follow-up report.

KOMO reporter and new host Eric Johnson skillfully weaves the data points, most of which have been chronicled by PJ Media, into a 90 minute show-and-tell of the lawlessness planned and executed by city council members, homeless advocates, and lawyers groups all in the name of “compassion.”

The fight for the soul of Seattle is a philosophical divide. It’s a perfect storm here, really. Prosecutors that don’t prosecute, a city council that doesn’t want them to. Judges that are lenient because they’d damned well better be. County executives shutting down jails, cops that have been undermined; services that nibble around the edges of crisis because we can’t seem to get it into our heads that the drugs are too strong, too barbaric, to fight with hopes and wishes and Seattle’s special brand of compassion.

Johnson and his crew discuss official Seattle’s “compassion,” resulting in people being too frightened to walk downtown and other areas because they know the drug-addicted misanthropes cloaked in the tent cities will do anything, including hurt them, to get their next fix.

One woman tells the city council at a hearing that going easy on homeless drug addicts actually doesn’t help them or anyone else.

Can’t you see the suffering associated with this lawlessness? This is not compassion.

Another woman, who’s black and whom the Left would tell you hates the cops, told the council not to defund the police.

I’m against having guns, but I feel like I should get one to protect myself. Who’s going to protect me?

Antifa’s violent antics come under scrutiny in the documentary as well. Seattle’s “summer of love” CHAZ/CHOP zones resulted in deaths, assaults, rapes, and robberies of people inside the wire. Johnson highlights antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters who set a police station on fire hoping to kill cops inside. Another vignette is about a rioter who took a bat and bashed a cop’s head from behind. Here’s how Johnson puts it.

Peaceful protests about police violence are taken over at night by people trying to provoke police violence.

Former Police Chief Carmen Best is featured in the documentary. She later abandoned her post – took early retirement – because the mayor and council kept countermanding her authority to keep the peace.

Homeless and drug-addled perpetrators keep cycling through the system and re-offending. The city attorney and defense bar joined forces to go after judges who dared put criminals in jail instead of letting them go, as they propose to do now.

In a move that Los Angeles is now emulating, the city attorney’s office and defense bar had all of their attorneys file “affidavits of prejudice” against the former presiding Judge Ed McKenna to kick him off their cases because he dared put one of their pet drug-addled homeless people in jail. They filed 128 such affidavits against McKenna. There were only 15 similar affidavits filed against all other judges combined. Judge McKenna retired early and moved to Arizona.

2/2 They ran out of town the former presiding judge for his 'last straw' move of putting a man *convicted* 72 times in jail for nearly a year.

This is what LA DA George Gascon is trying to do now according to @BillFOXLA's reporting.

The newly elected Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has begun this process as well. FOX LA’s Bill Melugin reports that activist prosecutors will now “paper” judges to deny them the ability to hear cases. It will likely have the same disastrous result that has befallen Seattle.

“The Fight for the Soul of Seattle” doesn’t just highlight the problems. Like its predecessor, “Seattle Is Dying,” it offers solutions by way of a proposed “Hope Haven” treatment center. Instead of official Seattle indulging the antisocial behavior, the idea is to give the drug addicts a chance to get their minds clear again and give them a fighting chance to save themselves.

The documentary is recommended viewing wherever you live. See it below.