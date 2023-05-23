'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #73: Winning All the Time Sure Doesn't Feel Like Much Fun

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
While discussing the release of the Durham report, Kevin and I began talking about how many times conservatives have been right about something that the American left lied about for years. And then we realized that we weren’t feeling that good about it.
Sure, getting in a good “I told you so!” has its moments, but they’re fleeting.
No matter how correct we have been on any issue, the Democrats were still able to do all sorts of damage while knowing full well that they were lying. Worse yet, there will be a grand total of ZERO consequences for the COVID tyrants and the Russia Collusion hoaxers.
We wandered into a bit of a stand-up discussion too, just as a palate cleanser.
Enjoy!
